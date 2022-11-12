  • Home
  • Bagel Boyz Food Truck - 4504 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL, 33477
A map showing the location of Bagel Boyz Food Truck
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks

Bagel Boyz Food Truck 4504 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL, 33477

40 Reviews

$

4504 SE Federal Hwy

Stuart, FL 34997

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel
Hangover Helper
Cowboy

Sandwiches

Cowboy

$8.00

Chorizo sausage, jalapeno herb butter, two fried eggs, & melted american cheese.

Three Little Pigs

$9.00

Bacon, ham, & sausage with two fried eggs & melted American cheese on choice of bagel.

Breakfast Bagel

$6.00

Two fried eggs, melted American cheese, & choice of breakfast meat served on a wood-fired bagel.

Nova (lox) Sandwich

$12.00

Center cut smoked salmon served on a bagel with scallion cream cheese, tomato, & onion.

Hangover Helper

$11.00

Fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, & grilled onions served on a wood-fired bagel

The O'Brien

$10.00

Grilled pastrami, fried eggs, cheese, hash browns, and a touch of 1000 Island dressing.

Bagels

Our bagels are made from scratch then kettle boiled and baked to perfection in our 1200 degree wood-fired oven. They offer the perfect crust with a soft and chewy inside.

Plain

$2.00

Everything

$2.00

Sesame

$2.00

Salt

$2.00

Poppy

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Garlic

$2.00

Blueberry

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpernickel

$2.00Out of stock

Multigrain

$2.00Out of stock

Onion

$2.00

Asiago

$2.00Out of stock

Containers By The 1/2 LB

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$5.00

1/2 lb veggie

$6.00

1/2 lb scallion

$6.00

1/2lb Strawberry

$7.00

1/2 lb lox cream cheese

$8.00

1/4 lb nova

$10.00

Sides

Hash Browns

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

OJ

$3.50

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Gatorade

$2.50

SweetTea

$1.50

Catering

Assorted individual breakfast meals with two sides, OJ and bottled water

$11.00

Assorted individual lunch meals with two sides and dessert

$12.00

5 gallons of coffee

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4504 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
