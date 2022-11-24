Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bagel Brothers of New York

1,652 Reviews

$$

10802 Tradition Parkway

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

Order Again

Freshly Baked Bagels

Award Winning, baked fresh all day long! Take home a few or by the dozen. Don't forget to add some of housemade cream cheeses to make a perfect combination.

Seven Bagels

$7.75

Baker's Dozen Bagels

$13.50

Twenty One Bagels

$21.50

Twenty Eight Bagels

$27.50

Box Bagels

$18.75

Day Old Bagels (6)

$1.99

Bagel with

7 Grain

$1.50

Asiago Parmesan

$1.80

Bialy

$1.50

Blueberry

$1.50

Cheddar Bacon Chive

$1.80

Cheese Bagel

$1.80

Cheesy Everything

$1.80

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.50

Egg

$1.50

Egg Everything

$1.50

Egg Onion

$1.50

Engish Bagel

$1.50

Everything Bagel

$1.50

French Toast

$1.50

Garlic Bagel

$1.50

Jalapeño

$1.80

Minis

$1.40

Minis

$1.40

Onion Bagel

$1.50

Pesto Mozzarella

$1.80

Poppy Bagel

$1.50

Plain Bagel

$1.50

Pumpernickel

$1.50

Rainbow

$1.80

Salt

$1.50

Sesame

$1.50

Special

$1.80

Spinach Parmesan

$1.80

Whole Wheat

$1.50

Classic Breakfast

The Classic Platter

$9.90

Two eggs your way/ bacon or sausage/ breakfast potatoes/ bagel

Challah French Toast

$9.90

Two thick cu challah slices/ powdered sugar/ breakfast potatoes/ bacon or sausage

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.90

Three homemade pancakes/ Maple syrup/ breakfast potatoes/sausage or bacon

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Long Island Originals

$6.75

(Choose One) Bacon Egg and Cheese / Sausage Egg & Cheese or Ham Egg & Cheese on your Choice of Bagel or Kaiser Roll.

Nova Eggstreme

$8.25

Jersey Special

$6.99

Egg White Avocado

$7.25

Egg Whites, Diced Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Choose Your Cheese and Bagel.

Brothers Deluxe

$7.25

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Southwestern

$6.75Out of stock

Omelettes

All omelets are prepared with 3 eggs and come with breakfast potatoes and your choice of bagel.

Garden Veggie

$9.20

Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Sliced Mushrooms, Scallions, Diced Onions.

Spinach Florentine

$9.25

Baby Spinach, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes.

Original Leo

$9.45

Acme Chopped Nova, Diced fresh onions.

Classic Western

$9.88

Bell Peppers, Spanish Onions, Sliced Mushrooms, Diced Ham, Diced Tomatoes.

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.90

Spreads by the Pound

In house whipped cream cheese, assorted varieties all made fresh daily.

Plain Cream Cheese

$7.99+

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Chopped Scallion Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$9.99+

LOX Spread Cream Cheese

$11.99+

Butter

$0.99+

Honey Butter

$0.99+

Cinnamon Raisin Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Cinnamon Sugar Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Honey Walnut Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Olive Pimento Cream Cheese

$9.99+

Flavor of the Month

$9.99+

Caramelized Onion

$9.99+

*NEW* Acme Smoked Fish Grab & Go

Acme Smoked Sliced Salmon 4oz Pkge

$9.89

Our line of nova salmon packs are made from Atlantic salmon rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These hand cut fillets are cured using just the right blend of ingredients, and slowly smoked with real hardwood chips. These techniques have been in our family recipe for four generations.

Acme Everything Seasoned Sliced Salmon 4oz Pkge

$10.65

Our blend of garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds seasons Acme's Premium Smoked Salmon, recreating everything you love about an everything bagel!

Acme Salted Belly Lox

$9.89

Acme Pre Packed Kippered Salmon 9oz Pkge

$16.85

Acme’s hot smoked salmon is bursting with rich flavors steeped in tradition. Our Atlantic kippered salmon, also known as baked salmon, is ideally portioned to be the center of plate or the perfect complement to any recipe.

Acme Pre Packed White Fish 9oz Pkge

$10.99

Acme’s hot smoked wild caught whitefish is bursting with rich flavors steeped in tradition. This golden, white-fleshed, fresh water fish from the Great Lakes provides a delectable smokey flavor that is perfect for any meal.

St. James Reserve Smoked Salmon Whiskey/Honey 4oz Pkge

$9.49

A pairing of single malt scotch whisky and honey creates a refined and luxuriously smooth flavor. A bold oak smoke profile complements the peaty flavor from the whiskey. The honey creates a balance of sweet and salt enhancing the delicate Scottish salmon.

St. James Reserve Smoked Salmon Gravadlax 4oz Pkge

$9.49

A twist on a classic Scottish delicacy, this premier smoked salmon is infused with blossom honey, mustard, and dill sauce to present aromatic, vibrant, and complex flavor that is sure to make your dishes stand out.

Bakery

6 oz Jumbo Muffins

$3.25

Carnegie Black & Whites

$2.85

Carnegie Cheesecake

$3.75

Assorted Danishes

$2.85

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls

$3.25

Linzer Tarts

$2.85

Apple Turnovers

$2.85

Rugelach

$2.50

Homemade Crumb Cake

$3.25

Rainbow Cookies (by the lb)

$10.99

Avocado Toast

Smoked Salmon

$13.49

Acme Smoked Nova, Housemade Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Herb Salad, Red Onions, Capers, Drizzled with EVOO, Sliced Multigrain Toast.

Arugula & Goat Cheese

$12.49

Housemade Avocado Mash, Handful of Arugula, Crumbled Goat Cheese with a Squeeze of Lemon, Sliced Multigrain Toast.

Grated Egg Avocado

$12.49

Hard Boiled Eggs Grated, Housemade Avocado Mash, Kosher Salt & Pepper, Mayo, Light Siracha Sauce, Drizzled with EVOO, Multigrain Toast.

Panini - Wraps

Cheddar Steak Melt

$10.29

Thinly Sliced Beef, Caramelized Onions, Melted White Cheddar, Horseradish Mayo, Sliced Ciabatta.

The Cubano

$10.29

Our Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on a pressed Ciabatta.

California Dreaming

$10.29

Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Sliced Tomato, Lemon Aioli, Pressed Ciabatta.

Bourbon Street

$10.44

Bagel Brothers Original - Grilled Blackened Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Cajun Mayo on a pressed Ciabatta.

Italian Slam

$10.75

Deluxe Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Picante Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera, Red Onions, Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Aioli, Pressed Ciabatta.

BB Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Jalapeno Corn & Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Wheat or Plain Wrap.

Garden Delight Wrap

$10.75

Sliced Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots, Tomatoes, Spinach, Lettuce, Brothers House Dressing, In a Wheat or Plain Wrap.

Thanksgiving Wrap (Seasonal)

$10.75

Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy & Mashed Potatoes on a Plain Pressed Wrap.

Deli Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.49

Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.79

Healthy Chicken

$9.79

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$10.29

Homemade Shrimp salad

$10.29

Classic Tuna Salad

$8.99

Veggie Tuna Salad

$9.29

Acme White Fish Salad

$10.29

Classic Egg Salad

$8.29

Carnegie Deli Classics

A taste of Carnegie Deli is a taste of New York!

The Carnegie Hot Pastrami

$13.99

Half Pound of Carnegie World Famous Pastrami, Swiss and Carnegie Mustard on a Bagel or NY Rye Bread.

The Carnegie Hot Corned Beef

$13.99

A Half Pound OF World Famous Carnegie Corned Beef, Carnegie Mustard or Russian Dressing on a Bagel or NY Rye Bread.

The Carnegie Reuben

$13.99

A half Pound of World Famous Carnegie Deli Pastrami, with Carnegie Mustard, Swiss, Sauerkraut on a Bagel or NY Rye.

The Carnegie One Pounder

$17.99

A half pound of Carnegie Corned Beef & World Famous Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Carnegie Mustard on NY Rye Bread

Carnegie Knish

$3.25

Deli by the pound

Acme Sliced Nova

$37.99+

White Fish Salad

$13.99+

Solid White Albacore Tuna

$11.99+

Vegetable Tuna

$12.99+

Homemade Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Healthy Chicken Salad

$13.39+

Egg Salad

$9.99+

Shrimp Salad

$14.99+

Potato Salad

$8.99+

Pasta Salad

$8.99+

Cole Slaw

$7.99+

Cucumber Salad

$8.99+

Signature Sandwiches 🥪

B.L.T

$9.45

Smoked Bacon / Leaf Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Herb Mayo / Buttery Brioche

The Donna

$11.65

Navel Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard, Rye Bread.

Turkey Chipotle

$10.35

Honey Roasted Ham, Sliced Turkey, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Herb Mayo.

New York Cheesesteak

$10.44

Shaved Seasoned Beef / Roasted Bell Peppers / Sauteed Onions / Melted Pepper Jack / Garlic Parmesan Mayo / Toasted Hoagie Roll

Panini Perfection

$10.35

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Sauteed Spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh made Mozzarella Cheese and our Honey Pesto Dressing.

Pretzel Reuben

$10.79

Thinly Shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Thousand Island dressing on a fresh baked Pretzel Roll

Smokehouse

$10.75

Smoked Turkey, Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon and our Housemade BBQ Mayo

French Dipper

$10.59

Thin sliced beef, melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions on a fresh baked hero, served with our house made Au jus.

Healthy Croissant

$10.79

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, grapes, celery, walnuts & mixed greens on a fresh baked Croissant

Hot Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Melted American Cheese, Crispy Bacon and Russian Dressing on a fresh baked Kaiser Roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.60

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing on a wrap

Grilled Cheese With Fries

$8.99

Our thick sliced Challah Bread, melted cheese of your choice, served with our house cut seasoned fries.

Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries

$9.99

Our thick sliced Challah Bread, melted cheese of your choice, Boar's Head Sliced Ham, served with our house cut seasoned fries.

Angus Beef Burgers

All American

$11.95

1/2 lb Angus Beef, sliced Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Pickles. Served with our House Cut Seasoned Chips.

Steakhouse

$12.95

1/2 lb. Angus Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Thick Cut Onion Ring, topped with A-1 Sauce. Served with our House Cut Seasoned Chips.

BB (Breakfast Burger)

$13.95

1/2 lb, Angus Beef, Homemade Avocado mash, Crispy Bacon, Sunny Side up Egg. Served with our House Cut Seasoned Chips.

Daily Soups

Matzo Ball Soup

$4.50

(Seasonal) Call for availability

Soup Choices

$4.39

Drinks

JOE Iced Teas

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.89

Box of Joe flavor

$19.99

Box of Joe regular

$16.99

Coffee

$2.19

Dr Browns

$2.65

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Mini Orchid OJ

$3.00

Orchid OJ

$3.79

Pint Milk

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Hot + Iced Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.99+

Hot Latte

$6.99+

Mocha Latte

$6.99+

Espresso

$6.99+

Traditional Machiato

$6.99+

Flat White

$6.99+

Americano

$6.99+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$6.99+

Brewed Coffee

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$6.99+

Iced Latte

$6.99+

Specials

Avocado Toast

$9.89Out of stock

Loaded Avocado Toast

$13.49Out of stock

Kids Menu 🧒

Mini bagel with juice

$4.99

Kid french toast

$4.99

Kids pancake

$4.99

One egg with mini bagel

$3.99

Kids grill cheese

$5.99

Deli meat on mini

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:06 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:05 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:01 pm
Tuesday4:05 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:01 pm
Wednesday4:05 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:01 pm
Thursday4:05 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:01 pm
Friday4:05 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 11:01 pm
Saturday4:06 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

“For 25 years, our experienced bakers have worked to produce daily-made small batches of bagels – so fresh you’ll feel like it’s the first time you’ve tried one.” Bread flour, water, and yeast are the simple, time-tested foundation of this true family recipe. Passed on and perfected, our bagel recipe has represented the satisfying route to natural, delicious eating for years. Our harvest is yours; become part of the wealth of fresh flavor that our bagels bring with every taste. - Joseph Carfino and Jason Dippolito, Co-Owners of Bagel Brothers of NY

Bagel Brothers of New York image
Bagel Brothers of New York image

