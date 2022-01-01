Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Sunrise City Cafe

843 Reviews

$

204 Orange Ave

Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese and Meat Sandwich
Shrimp & Grits
Hearty Start

EXTRAS

Butter

Salt and Pepper

Strawberry Jelly

$0.25

Grape Jelly

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Nutella

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Mustard

$0.25

Tabasco

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Sugar

Splenda

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.99

Sweet & Low

Side of Pico

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Hurricane Hot Sauce

$0.25

Extra syrup

$0.99

Caramel Creamer

Vanilla Creamer

Specials

Find the Special Price and Type in the Special you wanted!

SLAM SPECIAL

$10.99

Special 9.99

$9.99

Special 10.99

$10.99

Special 11.99

$11.99

SPECIAL 12.99

$12.99

SPECIAL 13.99

$13.99

Favorites

Papa Bears Favorite

$9.99

Elvis French Toast

$8.99

Hearty Start

$5.99

SLAM

$9.99

Country Fried & Eggs

$9.99

Chorizo Fried Green

$9.99

Savings (NO MEAT)

$4.99

Employee Food

$5.99

Mels Breakfast

$4.99

Alex and Sean's Breakfast

$6.99

Skillets

Downtown Skillet (GRAVY)

$9.99

Sunrise Skillet (Black Beans)

$9.99

Carrie’s Veggie Skillet

$9.99

Omelets

Blown Away Omelet

$9.99

Spanish Omelet

$9.99

Fajita Omelet

$9.99

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

BUILD OMELETTE

$9.99

Cuban Omelet

$9.99

Tony’s Favorite

$10.99

Shrimp Avocado Omelet

$11.99

Mushroom Sirloin

$10.99

OMELETTE (NO SIDES)

$6.99

SIDES

Egg

$1.99+

Side of Meat

Side of Toast

$1.99

Grits

$1.99

Homefries

$1.99

Oatmeal

$2.79

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Yogurt Bowl

$2.59

Avocado

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes (4)

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Cream Sauce (NO VEGGIES)

$1.99

Veggie Cream Sauce

$2.99

Pancakes & More

Pancakes

$2.99+

French Toast

$3.99+

Waffle

$3.99+

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.99+

Cory’s Favorite

$10.99

Benedicts

Sunrise Benedict

$9.99

Cuban Benedict

$10.99

Philly Cheese Benedict

$10.99

Legit’s Favorite

$10.99

Build Benedict

$9.99

Traditional Benedict

$9.99

Veggie Egg Benedict

$9.99

Avocado Shrimp Benedict

$11.99

Chorizo Benedict

$10.99

Sandwiches

Egg, Cheese and Meat Sandwich

$3.99

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast BLT

$9.99

Chicken Croissant

$9.99

Veggie Bagel

$9.99

Breakfast Cuban Panini

$9.99

Egg & Cheese Only

$3.99

Lighter Start

Energy Wrap

$9.99

Egg White Scrambled

$9.99

Eggs & Oats

$9.99

Bowls

Shrimp & Grits

$11.99

Build Grit Bowl

$9.99

Breakfast Rice Bowl

$9.99

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Spicy Loaded Burrito

$9.99

Cuban Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Philly Burrito

$9.99

Sunrise Tacos

$9.99

SPECIALS

SPECIAL $9.99

$9.99

SPECIAL $10.99

$10.99

SPECIAL $11.99

$11.99

SPECIAL $12.99

$12.99

Alex and Sean’s Lunch

$7.99

Rice Bowl

Veggie Rice Bowl (LUNCH)

$8.99

Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.99

Cuban Rice Bowl

$10.99

Pork Rice Bowl

$9.99

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$10.99

Sirloin Rice Bowl

$10.99

Shredded Steak Rice Bowl

$9.99

Sandwiches

Sweet & Spicy Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Cuban Panini

$9.99

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Sunrise BLT

$8.99

Ham N Cheese Panini

$8.99

NY Reuben

$9.99

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$7.99

Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

SPECIAL SALAD 9.99

$9.99

SPECIAL SALAD 10.99

$10.99

SPECIAL SALAD 11.99

$11.99

SPECIAL SALAD 12.99

$12.99

SPECIAL SALAD 13.99

$13.99

Build Your Own Salad

$7.99

Sirloin Steak Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caribbean Salad

$10.99

Very Berry

$10.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$9.99

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Rueben Burger

$11.99

Shrimp Burger

$12.99

Ultimate Spicy Burger

$10.99

Sunrise Bunch Burger

$11.99

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Homemade Chips

$2.49

Onion Peels

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Fried Plantains (4 plantains)

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.99

Fried Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

$5.99

Tomato Basal Soup

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Rice & Beans

$1.99

Wraps & More

Avocado Shrimp WRAP

$10.99

Southwest Pork WRAP

$9.99

Bacon Sirloin WRAP

$10.99

Sunrise Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch WRAP

$9.99

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$8.99

Loaded Club WRAP

$9.99

Chicken Philly WRAP

$8.99

Build your WRAP

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

DRINK SPECIALS

Special Cold Brew

$4.99

Special Smoothie

$4.99

Coffee

House Coffee

$1.99

Latte

$3.99

Cold Brew

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Americano

$2.99

Red Eye

$3.99

Café Con Leche

$3.99

Espresso Shot

$1.99

Frappe

$4.99

Cuban Cortadito

$2.99

Nitro

$3.99

Coffee Bag Retail

$14.95

Soft Drinks

Refreshers

$3.99

Slushy

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Lemonades

$2.99

Pepsi Product

$2.49

Tea

$2.59

Nat's OJ

$2.99

Whole Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Smoothies

SMOOTHIE SPECIAL

$4.99

BUILD YOUR OWN

$4.99

Banana Oatmeal Smoothie

$4.99

Berry Blast Smoothie

$4.99

Caribbean Smoothie

$4.99

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$4.99

Peach & Cream Oatmeal Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99

Blueberry Mango Avocado

$5.99

Strawberry Pina Colada

$4.99

Green Machine

$4.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh Breakfast and Lunch Cafe serving Specially roasted coffees' Espresso, Unique lattes, Nitro & Smoothies.

