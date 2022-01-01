Go
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria offers authentic, hand-crafted pizza, a unique self-serve beer tap and great customer service in a historic 1929 firehouse. Come on in and enjoy!

200A S Magdalen

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chief$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and hamburger, black olives, mushrooms, green bell pepper and red onion.
Jalapeño popper pizza$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade cream cheese sauce, fresh cut jalapeños, and bacon, topped with fresh chives and a drizzle of sauce.
Buffalo Chicken 10"$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, with Creamy buffalo cream sauce, spicy buffalo chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, drizzled with ranch dressing
Pepperoni Pizza 10"$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted
Margherita 10"$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.
Hero$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and Canadian bacon. Meat lovers dream..
Build Your Own 10"$8.50
Garlic cheesy bread. 🧄🧀🥖$6.00
10 " garlic Cheesy bread.
Brisket Pizza 10" 🥩$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, smoked brisket, purple onion, fresh cut jalapeños, topped with sweet BBQ sauce, cilantro, and ranch dressing.
Side of homemade Ranch dressing$0.50
Side of Ranch dressing 4 oz.
200A S Magdalen

San Angelo TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
