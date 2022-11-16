Zero One Taproom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving San Angelo and the surrounding areas with great food and amazing beer!
Location
59 North Koenigheim Street, San Angelo, TX 76903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Smoke - 214 S Chadbourne St
No Reviews
214 S Chadbourne St San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
The Angry Cactus - 1 West Concho Avenue
No Reviews
1 West Concho Avenue San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom - Downtown San Angelo
No Reviews
200A S Magdalen San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
More near San Angelo