Zero One Taproom

59 North Koenigheim Street

San Angelo, TX 76903

Sandwich

B.A.T.S.

$8.50

Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Taproom Mayo, on Ciabatta

Bahn Mi

$8.00

Sliced Pork, Cucumber, Carrots, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Taproom Mayo

Big Z

$10.00

2 Bratwurst, Kraut, Carmelized Onions, Swiss, Beer Mustard

Daniel's Italian

$10.00

Turkey, Salami, Roasted Tomato, Spring Mix, Provolone, Pesto on Ciabatta

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/ avacado, tomato, & bacon

Texas Popper

$7.00

Jalapenos, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast

The Besto

$11.00

Chicken Pesto, Bacon, Provolone, Roasted Tomato, Spring Mix

Veg Out

$8.00

Artichoke, Parmesean, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Olive Oil, Black Olives, Spring Mix

Vovver

$10.00

Roasted Eggplant & Red Bell Peppers, Feta, Lime Vinaigrette, Spring Mix

Appetizer

Beer Pretzel

$8.00

Served W/ Beer Cheese

Bratchos

$10.00

Bratwurst, Cheddar Cheese, Beer Cheese, IPA Beer Mustard, Cilantro

Baba Ghanoush

$10.00

Served W/ Pita Chips

Brewers Charcuterie

$22.00

Sides

Chips

$2.75

Salt/Vin Chips

$2.75

Jalapeno Chips

$2.75

Side Salad

$2.75

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Pita

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Bratwurst

$2.00

Green Olives

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Taproom Mayo

$0.50

Turkey

$4.50

Kids

Turkey & Cheddar

$6.00

Salami & Provolone

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

BLT

$3.25

House Brewed Beer

Flight

Friday Night Light

$4.00

Rhinestone Blonde

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Luna Belgian Wit

$5.00

Bluebonnet Saison

$5.00

Strawberry Hibiscus Sour

$5.00

Kaganda Lime Lager

$5.00

Jade Moon Green Tea Wheat

$5.00

Eureka Coffee Blonde

$5.00

Solamente: Bergamot

$5.00

Look To The West Cold IPA

$6.00

Mother Earth IPA

$6.00

Smokin Trees Hazy IPA

$7.00

Polyhopic Spree Hazy IIPA

$8.00

Dark Adaptation Stout

$7.50

Olde Mysterious Ole Ale

$9.00

Milky Milky Cocoa Stout

$5.00

4 pack discount

-$2.00

Mysterious Beard

$8.50

Strawberry Moon

$6.50

Mick Jimmy Pickle

Visage Strong Dark Ale

-$1.00Out of stock

Intermission Amber

$5.00Out of stock

Bomb Scare IIPA

-$1.00Out of stock

Outside the Wire

$5.00

Wine

Banshee Chardonnay

$10.00+

Canyon Road Moscato

$8.00+

Champagne

$8.00+

Crossings Sauv. Blanc

$9.00+

GLS House Chard

$6.00

GLS House Red

$6.00

Maison No. 9 Rose

$10.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Meiomi Red Blend

$10.00+

Unshackled Cabernet

$9.00+

Mimosa

$7.00

BTL House Red

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fanta

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.25

Razzleberry Tea

$2.99

Lemon Tea

$2.99

Employee Coke

$1.21

Employee Diet Coke

$1.21

Employee Sprite

$1.21

Employee Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Employee Root Beer

$1.21

Employee Fanta

$1.19

Employee Water Bottle

$0.25

Employee Razzleberry Tea

$1.01

Employee Lemon Tea

$1.01

Beer To-Go

Rhinestone To-Go

Friday Night Light To-Go

Oktoberfest To-Go

Luna To-Go

Strawberry Hibiscus Sour To-Go

Kaganda To-Go

Jade Moon To-Go

Eureka To-Go

Mother Earth To-Go

Smokin Trees To-Go

Polyhopic Spree To-Go

Olde Mysterious To-Go

4 pack discount

-$2.00

Dark Adaptation To-Go

Bluebonnet To-Go

Look to the West To-Go

Texas Jefe To-Go

Out of stock

Outside the Wire To-Go

Merchandise

Pint Glass

$5.00

Chalice

$8.00

Sticker

$1.00

Die Cut Sticker

$2.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Logo T-Shirt Black

$25.00

Logo T-Shirt Grey

$25.00

Logo T-Shirt Navy

$25.00

Logo T-Shirt Sage

$25.00

Womens Royal Blue Shirt

$25.00

Womens Slate Shirt

$25.00

Womens Grey Shirt

$25.00

Womens Navy Shirt

$25.00

Growler 32

$8.00

Growler 64

$10.00

Growler Palla Swing 2L

$20.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Serving San Angelo and the surrounding areas with great food and amazing beer!

