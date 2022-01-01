Go
Toast

Old Stove Pub and Wine

Come in and enjoy!

1076 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1076 1st Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marinara Pizza - Midtown

No reviews yet

Now open

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anything at All

No reviews yet

The first chef-driven dining concept to ever land on the oft overlooked island. We're a New American restaurant with a focus on seasonality, locality, sustainability and most of all, delicious food that will leave you looking forward to your next visit.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston