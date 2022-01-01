Go
Old West Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

1005 Laswell Lane • $

Avg 4.6 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger Bar$10.00
#2 Jalapeno Cheese Burger$10.99
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Turkey Burger$10.99
Tuna Sandwich$8.49
#1 Cheese Burger$9.99
Basket of Fries$5.99
#7 Hawaiian Swiss Burger$11.99
TO-GO!!!!!!!
#3 Bacon Cheese Burger$10.99

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

1005 Laswell Lane

Bulverde TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

