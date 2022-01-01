Go
The family run Old Hickory House restaurants have been an Atlanta institution for more than 60 years with 4 family members operating their stores in Atlanta before closing and retiring. The old Forrest Park location was the one who had a scene in the movie “Smokey & The Bandit” filmed in 1977. This scene at the Old Hickory House had Jackie Gleason and Burt Reynolds in it. Gleason ordered a Diablo sandwich which we now serve at our location in Tucker, Georgia. Elvis Presley was another celebrity among other’s who frequented the Old Hickory House’s in the Atlanta area. The Tucker location that opened in 1974 is the only Old Hickory House standing. We plan to be serving our customers for another 60 years. Come join us and “Put Some South In Your Mouth!”

2202 Northlake Pkwy • $

Avg 4.4 (475 reviews)

BBQ Pork
Corn Muffin$0.40
Vegetable Plate$11.29
Click here for full list of daily vegetables. Must choose 4 per order.
Bun$0.25
Order Vegetables
Click here for full list of daily vegetables.
Cole Slaw
Baby Back Ribs Platter$17.59
Original Baby Back Ribs
All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79
BBQ Pork Plate$14.99
Chopped Pork Plate (Chopped or Sliced)
All plates are served with garlic bread and our famous sause. Also choice of any two items: Golden French fries, Hickory Pit beans, zesty Brunswich stew, or any of our daily fresh vegetables. Substitue a baked potato - $1.79
Brunswick Stew
BBQ Pork Sandwich$6.29
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2202 Northlake Pkwy

Tucker GA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
