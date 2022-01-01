Collard Green Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Delicious soul food served with Southern hospitality is close by at Collard Green Cafe. Our soul food restaurant in Tucker, GA, has been giving people memorable meal experiences since 1998. Whether you're thinking about joining us for dinner or are interested in our catering options, we are a soul food restaurant that would love to satisfy your cravings for home-cooked southern cooking. Call us today to make a reservation and don't forget we cater events!
Location
1880 Mountain Industrial Blvd A4, Tucker, GA 30084
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Antico Pizza- Tucker - 4650 Hugh Howell Rd Building 500 Suite 530
No Reviews
4650 Hugh Howell Rd Bldg 500 Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurant
Vista Vibes Restaurant - Vista Vibes Restaurant
3.9 • 291
4073 Lavista Road Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurant
Grand Lekki Cafe - 4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE 110
No Reviews
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurant