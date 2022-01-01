Restaurant header imageView gallery

Collard Green Cafe

1880 Mountain Industrial Blvd A4

Tucker, GA 30084

Order Again

Meals

1 Smothered Turkey Wing

$15.99

10 pc Shrimp Platter

$15.99

2 pc Dark Meat Chicken

$12.99

2 pc White Meat Chicken

$13.99

2 pc Whiting Fish

$15.99

3 Veggie Plate

$10.99

4 Veggie Plate

$12.99

Baby Back Ribs

$19.99

Beef Short Ribs

$21.99

Catfish & Spaghetti

$17.99

Catfish Lunch

$16.99

Catish And Grits

$12.99

Crafted Salmon

$17.99

Fish And Grits

$10.99

Fish/Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Liver and Onions

$14.99

Lunch Ribs

$16.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Neckbones

$14.99

Oxtails

$29.99

Oxtails and Grits

$22.99

Pigs Feet

$12.99

Pork Chop

$13.99

Pork Spare Ribs

$18.99

Red Snapper

$17.99

Salisbury Steak Lunch

$15.99

Seafood Platter Lunch

$19.99

Shrimp And Grits

$12.99

Spaghetti And Fish

$17.99

Spaghetti One Side

$12.99

Spaghetti Two Sides

$14.99

Tilapia

$15.99

Trout

$16.99

Whole Wing

$14.99

Cod Fish Lunch

$15.99

Steak Omelette

$12.99

Sandwiches

Tilapia Sandwich

$7.99

Rib Sandwich

$9.99

Whiting Fried Fish

$6.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Platters & Pasta

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Fried or Grilled 1 piece of Whiting 1 piece Catfish 1 piece Tilapia 6 pieces Shrimp 1 side

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

White meat diced chicken breast sauteed with peppers and onions

Sides a la Carte

*NO SIDE

1 Chicken Breast

$3.99

Black Eye Peas

$4.99

Broccoli Cheese

$4.99

Broccoli Cheese Rice

$4.99

Butter Beans

$4.99

Cabbage

$4.99

Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Chicken Only (Wing, Thigh, and Leg)

$1.75

Collard Greens

$4.99

Extra Cornbread

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Italian Vegetables

$4.99

Lima Beans

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Rutabaga

$4.99

Sautéed Corn

$4.99

Side Beef Short Ribs

$14.99

Side Catfish

$7.99

Side Chicken Pasta

$9.99

Side Meatloaf

$4.99

Side Neckbones

$8.99

Side Oxtails

$21.99

Side Pigfeet

$8.99

Side Pork Chop

$4.99

Side Red Snapper

$9.99

Side Rib Bone

$3.99

Side Salisbury Steak

$4.99

Side Salmon

$8.99

Side Shrimp

$9.99

Side Spaghetti

$7.99

Side Tilapia

$6.99

Side Trout

$7.99

Side Turkey Wing

$4.99

Side Whiting

$3.99

Squash

$4.99

Squash Casserole

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Stew Okra

$4.99

Succotash

$4.99

Sweet Potatoes

$4.99

Turnips

$4.99

Veggies

$4.99

White Rice

$4.99

Side Cornbread Dressing

$4.99

Side Fried Okra

$4.99

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Homemade Cake

$5.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Mini Pies

$2.99

Kids

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.99

Kids 2 pc Fried Chicken

$8.99

Kids Fish

$8.99

Kids Meatloaf

$8.99

Drinks

*Soft Drinks

$2.25

Bud Light

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99

Heineken

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Stella

$4.00

Wine

$3.50

Platters & Pasta Dishes (Dinner)

Chicken Alfredo One Side Pasta

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo Two Sides Pasta

$15.99

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Pasta`

$15.99

Seafood Platter

$22.99

Fried or Grilled 1 piece of Whiting 1 piece Catfish 1 piece Tilapia 6 pieces Shrimp 1 side

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$15.99

Meals (Dinner)

10 pc Shrimp

$17.99

2 pc Catfish Dinner

$19.99

2 pc Pork Chop Dinner

$18.99

2Pcs Lunch Chicken

$13.99

3 Veggie Plate

$11.99

4 pc Fried or Baked Chicken

$18.99

4 Veggie Plate

$13.99

Beef Short Ribs

$24.99

Cod

$16.99

Dinner RIbs

$18.99

Double Chicken Breast

$16.99

Fish & Grits

$10.99

Fried Whiting Dinner

$17.99

Salisbury Steak

$18.99

Liver & Onion

$14.99

Mama Meat Loaf

$18.99

Neckbones

$14.99

Oxtails & Rice

$29.99

Oxtails and Grits

$21.99

Pigs Feet

$14.99

Pork Spare Ribs

$18.99

Prime Ribs

$27.99

Red Snapper

$22.99

Salmon Dinner

$21.99

Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Smoked Ribs

$18.99

Spaghetti Two Sides Dinner

$14.99

Tilapia

$18.99

Trout

$19.99

Turkey Wings

$18.99

Spaghetti And Fish

$17.99

Wing Dinner

$18.99

Spaghetti One Side

$12.99

Shrimp Platter Dinner

$17.99

Sides a la Carte (Dinner)

*NO SIDE

Black Eye Peas

$4.99

Broccoli Cheese Rice

$4.99

Butter Beans

$4.99

Cabbage

$4.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

Cornbread Dressing

$4.99

Extra Cornbread

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Italian Vegetables

$4.99

Lima Beans

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Rutabaga

$4.99

Sautéed Corn

$4.99

Side Beef Short Ribs

$14.99

Side Catfish

$7.99

Side Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Chicken Wing, Leg, or Thigh

$1.75

Side Meatloaf

$4.99

Side Neckbones

$8.99

Side Oxtails

$21.99

Side Pigfeet

$8.99

Side Red Snapper

$9.99

Side Rib Bone

$3.99

Side Salisbury Steak

$4.99

Side Salmon

$8.99

Side Shrimp

$9.99

Side Spaghetti

$7.99

Side Trout

$7.99

Side Turkey Wing

$4.99

Side Whiting

$3.99

Squash

$4.99

Squash Casserole

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Stew Okra

$4.99

Succotash

$4.99

Sweet Potatoes

$4.99

Turnip Greens

$4.99

Veggies

$4.99

White Rice

$4.99

Side Pork Chop

$4.99

Kids (Dinner)

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.99

Kids 2 pc Fried Chicken

$8.99

Kids Fish

$8.99

Kids Meatloaf

$8.99

Dessert (Dinner)

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Homemade Cake

$5.99

Mini Pies

$2.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Catering Entrees

Grilled Salisbury Steak

With sautéed mushroom and onions

Prime Rib

Slow-cooked medium-rare carved to 8oz cuts with drippings

Mama's Meat Loaf

Season with bell peppers and onion topped with red specialty sauce

Herbes de Provence Potatoes au Gratin

Beef Eaters

Classic Pot Roast with root vegetables, this transformation of meat cut is tender, rich, flavorful, roasted by means of braising

Spicy Chicken Tenders

Dipped in Louisiana seasoning

Beef Tenderloin

With seasoned homemade fries

Sliced Sirloin Tip

With burgundy mushrooms and yellow rice

Stuffed Pork Loin

Stuffed with acorn squash wedges and served with white rice

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin

With warm dijon red potatoes

Roast Pork Loin w/ Sweet Potatoes & Cilantro Sauce

Classic Chicken

Served with rice, carrots, and peas

Crunchy Parmesan Crusted Pork Chops

with glazed winter squash

Pork Chops

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken & Pineapple

Honey Glazed Chicken Breast

Served with sweet potato coins

Pork Tenderloin

Rubbed with Mediterranean spices

Dutch Oven Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

Most everyone loves a good chicken Pot Pie juicy chunks of chicken, fresh vegetables and full-flavored sauce, all topped with pie dough or homemade biscuits

Chicken Breast with Wild Rice

Herb Seasoned Southern Fried Chicken

Our 24-hour herb-seasoned Southern Fried Chicken make you eat the tasty bone

Chicken Fried Steak

Smothered in homemade gravy

Olive & Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast

With roasted carrots

Virginia Baked Ham

With pineapple glaze

Oven-Baked Turkey

Injected with herb seasoning

Baked Turkey Wing

With homemade gravy and dressing

Stuffed Chicken Breasts

With roasted carrots

Baked Chicken Breast

Stuffed with ham and swiss cheese with roasted broccoli

Catering Sandwiches

Deli Luncheon Buffet

Assorted deli meat tray roast beef, smoked turkey, Virginia ham, pasta salad, garden salad, soup, assorted bread tray, soup and rolls, cookies and brownies, assorted cheese and condiments

Italian Sub Sandwich

Maple ham, smoked turkey, crushed red peppers, vinegar, Monterey jack cheese, french roll virgin oil

Smoked Turkey

Swiss cheese, herb mayo, sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce, fresh onion served on a herb bread

Boars Head Roast Beef

1000 island sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions

Traditional Sandwich

Served on fresh french hoagie roll with sliced tomatoes and lettuce

Club Sandwich

Maple, ham and smoked turkey with sliced tomatoes and lettuce

Black Forest Ham

Catering Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad served with grapes and almond slices on romaine salad

Cobb Salad

Served on romaine lettuce maple dice bacon, fresh avocados, eggs, croutons and tossed with fresh blue cheese, oil, and vinegar dressing

Italian Salad

Red and green bell peppers, julienne sliced salami and turkey, oil vinegar

Chef Salad

Julienned smoked turkey and virginia ham, two different cheese (Cheddar and mozzarella cheese), ice berg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, chives, croutons, cucumbers

Tuna Salad

Alaska Tuna Salad served on a bed of romaine with lemon slices

Chicken Grilled Salad

Chicken grilled salad tossed with shredded cheese, dried cranberries, almonds, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers

Garden Salad

Fresh cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, shredded cheese, cucumbers

Chicken Caesar Salad

With fresh croutons

Catering Sides

*NO SIDE

BBQ Side

Brunswick stew

Cole Slaw

Collard Greens

Corn on Cob

Cornbread Dressing

Green Beans

Honey Baked Beans

Macaroni and Cheese

Mashed Potato

Pasta Salad

Potato Salad

Steamed Broccoli

Sweet Potato Casserole

Turnip Greens

Wing Lunch

Catering Trays

Fruit Trays

Muffin & Danish Trays

Holiday Menu

Fried Turkey 10-12lbs

$39.95

Fried Turkey 18lbs

$49.95

Thanksgiving Half Pan Cornbread Dressing

$39.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Delicious soul food served with Southern hospitality is close by at Collard Green Cafe. Our soul food restaurant in Tucker, GA, has been giving people memorable meal experiences since 1998. Whether you're thinking about joining us for dinner or are interested in our catering options, we are a soul food restaurant that would love to satisfy your cravings for home-cooked southern cooking. Call us today to make a reservation and don't forget we cater events!

Location

1880 Mountain Industrial Blvd A4, Tucker, GA 30084

Directions

