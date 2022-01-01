Go
One Ten Craft Meatery

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

110 N. Buffalo Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1143 reviews)

Popular Items

(Eye Of) Ribeye 10 oz$52.00
10 oz, Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: Favorite in flavor, eat around the fat, pricey but worth it.
Beef Stroganoff$34.00
Braised Beef, Handmade Egg Noodles, Mushroom, Garlic, Worcestershire, Creme Fraiche, Cilantro, Focaccia
110 House Salad$19.00
Greens, Candied-Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Bleu Cheese, Parmesan, Croutons, Buttermilk Ranch
Duxelle Shepherd's Pie$28.00
House Duxelle, Radish, Parsnip, Sweet Potato, Beet, Pea, Gravy, Mashed Potato
(GF)(Vegan)
Wagyu Skirt Steak$50.00
Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: Tasting notes vary from cut to cut; wagyu is a top breed of cattle that results in amazing marbling, which results in high flavor and generally tenderness
Beef Filet (8 oz)$50.00
8 oz Grass-Fed Filet, Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: The queen of all steak, cut-with-spoon tender, very lean, great with bleu cheese crust.
Flight of the Bacon$23.00
Choice of 3 Bacon Options, Creamed Honey, Duck Fat Fried House Biscuits, Pork Rinds, Blackberry Goat Cheese PEPPER, RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE, MAPLE CURED, APPLEWOOD
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Chocolate Mousse, Black Olive Caramel, Vanilla Whip
Seasonal Duck Egg Creme Brulee$13.00
Cinnamon Duck Egg Custard, Snickerdoodle Cookie
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
110 N. Buffalo Street

Warsaw IN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
