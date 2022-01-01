Go
On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$12.50
Served with french fries
Baja Fish$5.50
Beer-battered fish, avocado, pickled onion, queso fresco & salsa blanca
Avocado Taco$5.50
Beer-battered avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Chicken Tenders$9.50
All-white chicken tenders served w/ fries & Garlic Parmesan, bbq or honey mustard
Bowl Of Chowder$7.95
Served with bread, butter, and crackers
Burrito$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
Shrimp Taco$5.50
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Sesame Salmon$12.50
Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette
Cup Of Chowder$4.95
Served with bread, butter, and crackers
Chicken Club Wrap$10.25
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla
Goleta CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
