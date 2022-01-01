Restaurant header imageView gallery

16 Handles Support Center

review star

No reviews yet

362 5th Ave

New York, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smoothies

BFF

BFF

Brr Berry

Brr Berry

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

Surf's Up

Oh Kale Yeah!

Acai Elixir

Acai Elixir

16 Handles Water

16.9 oz 16 Handles Water

16.9 oz 16 Handles Water

$1.50
1L 16 Handles Water

1L 16 Handles Water

Bottled Drinks

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.25

Simply Juice

$2.25

Honest Tea

$2.25

S. Pellegrino

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.75

Gold Peak Diet

$1.99

Gold Peak Peach

$1.99

Gold Peak Sweet

$1.99
Smart Water 1 Liter

Smart Water 1 Liter

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

To create the world's best tasting frozen desserts and snacks centered around quality, self-expression, and fun.

Website

Location

362 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery
16 Handles image
16 Handles image
16 Handles image

Similar restaurants in your area

Upside Pizza - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 40th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12 Park Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 2nd Ave NYC
orange starNo Reviews
623 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Tonchin - New York
orange star4.6 • 3,865
13 W 36th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
The Flying Cock
orange starNo Reviews
497 third avenue new york, NY 10016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston