16 Handles Support Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
To create the world's best tasting frozen desserts and snacks centered around quality, self-expression, and fun.
Location
362 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant