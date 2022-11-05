Clinton Hall - 36th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Reminiscent of the Prohibition Era in the 1920s, Lost Spirits is a high energy cocktail bar featuring craft beers and small plates from locally sourced food
Location
11 West 17th Street, Manhattan, NY 10011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant