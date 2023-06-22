Main picView gallery

260s New York

260 W 39th St

New York, NY 10018

Drinks

Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.99

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$2.99

Latte

$3.99

Black Coffee

$2.79

Mocha

$4.99

Macchiato

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Flat White

$3.50

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$3.99

Iced Mocha

$4.99

Ice Chocolate

$5.99

Turkish

$2.99

Tea

Matcha

$4.99

Matcha Tea

$2.99

Dirty Matcha

$5.99

Ice Matcha

$5.99

Chai

$3.99

Chai Tea

$2.99

Dirty Chai

$4.99

Ice chai

$3.99

Blueberry hibiscus tea

$2.99

Chamomile

$2.99

Earl Grey Tea

$2.99

Enlish Breakfast tea

$2.99

Jasmine Tea

$2.99

London Fog

$3.95

Peppermint Tea

$2.99

Turmeric Ginger

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Smoothies

Childhood

$6.99

Coco Lemon

$4.99

Green

$6.99

Juices

Green Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Waters

Blood orange

$2.99

Lemon

$2.99

Natural Spring Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

House water

$1.00

Tap

Food

Pastries

Bread n Butter

$2.99

Chocolate Brioche

$2.99

Baklava

$2.99

Chocolate muse

$4.99

Coffee cake

$2.99

Cream Brûlée

$4.99

Honey cake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Milphe

$3.99

Bureka

$4.99

Brownie

$1.50

Fruits & Vegetables

Apple

$0.99

Orange

$0.99

Banana

$0.99

Fruit cup

$2.99

Green

$2.99

Colorful

$2.99

Fennel

$2.99

Cookies

Oatmeal Cookie

$0.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Snacks

Yogurt

$6.99

Halva

$0.99

Strawberry Cloud

$3.99

Cereal

$5.99

Date

$0.99

Granola

$1.99

Sandwich

Pita & hummus Sandwich

$7.99

Mozzarella Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

Salad

Arugula Salad

$6.99

Beet Salad

$3.99

Side

Butter

$0.99

Olives

$0.99

Soup

Daily Soup

$4.99

Breads

Challah

$9.99

Retail

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$9.99

Flowers

A

$6.99

B

$7.99

C

$8.99

D

$9.99

Jars

Candy

$3.99

Nuts

$3.99

Honey

$3.99

Lemon

$4.99

Pickles

$4.99

Olives

$4.99

Tahini

$4.99

Wellness

Essential Oil

$5.99

Soap Bar

$5.99

Coffee Scrub

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Live. Love. Create.

Location

260 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

