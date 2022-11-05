2920 Roadhouse
No reviews yet
21835 Farm to Market 2920
Hockley, TX 77447
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Loaded Fries With Brisket
Heaping portion of our curly steak fries and topped with brisket, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Loaded Pork Fries
Heaping portion of our curly steak fries and topped with pork, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickles served with our buttermilk ranch.
Green Chili Queso & Chips
Scratch-made queso served with hand-cut, house-made tortilla chips.
RH Nachos With Brisket
Hand cut tortilla chips, queso, fresh jalapenos topped with BBQ sauce and sour cream.
RH Nachos With Pork
Hand cut tortilla chips, queso, fresh jalapenos topped with BBQ sauce and sour cream.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy fried green tomatoes served with our buttermilk ranch.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Salads & Soups
Texas Chicken Cobb Salad
A fresh blend of greens tossed with tomato, roasted corn, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, topped with grilled chicken or smoked turkey and served with spicy poblano avocado dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes and croutons.
Cup Roadhouse Chili
Texas style chili made with our slow smoked brisket. Topped with cheese and onion.
Bowl Roadhouse Chili
Texas style chili made with our slow smoked brisket. Topped with cheese and onion.
Cup Soup Of The Day
Ask your server.
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Ask your server.
Specialty Sandwiches
New Kentucky Burger
Certified 1/2 pound angus beef patty cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and pickles. Served with choice of one side.
The Roadhouse Badass Burger
Perfectly grilled certified 1/2 pound angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, mustard, tomato, and onions. Served with choice of one side.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Two Meat Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, & provolone. Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with pickles & onions & one side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Country fried chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served with choice of one side.
Stuffed Potatoes
Steaks From The Grill
Smoked BBQ Meat By The 1/2 LB
BBQ Plates
Rib Plates
Roadhouse Country Favorites
Fried Catfish
Southern-fried catfish with tartar sauce on the side, served with choice of two sides and hush puppies.
Chicken Fried Steak
Our signature hand-breaded certified angus beef steak, southern fried, topped with bacon gravy and served with choice of two sides.
Country Fried Chicken
Our signature hand-breaded chicken breast, southern fried, and topped with country bacon gravy, served with a choice of two sides.
Roadhouse Smoked Meatloaf
Certified angus beef topped with mushroom gravy and served with choice of two sides.
Country Fried Pork Chop
Two center-cut pork chops fried to perfection served with choice of two sides.
Kids Meals
Roadhouse Sides
Coleslaw
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Fried Okra
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Mac & Cheese
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Potato Salad
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Steak Fries
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Mashed Potatoes
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Green Beans
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
BBQ Baked Beans
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Jalapeno Creamed Corn
Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.
Hush Puppies
Desserts
Drinks
Cigars
1885 Asylum
1962 CB Jackson Coronas
1962 CB Jackson Robusto
1962 CB Lonsdale Jackson
Acid Blondie Petite Corona
Acid Kubakuba
Arturo Fuente Chateau Maduro Rothschilde
Arturo Fuente Conquistador
Arturo Fuente Flor Fina 858 Natural
Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short
Arturo Fuente Hemingway Signature
Arturo Fuente Natural Rothschilde
Cao Moontrace Corona
Champagne Robusto
Cigar Cutter
Cohiba Red Dot Robusto
Diesel Whiskey Row Rob
Drew Estate Flying Pig Double Figurado
Drew Estate Undercrown Gran Toro
Edge Maduro Glass Tube Robusto
GurKha Hartfield - Bourbon
GurKha Hartfield - Reserve Remy
Jave Latte Corona
La Gloria Serie R#7 Churchill
La Gloria Series R#6 Maduro Sixty
Macanudo Hampton Court
Macanudo Montego Y Cia Cafe
Montecristo Classic Toro
Montecristo Platinum Rothchilde Tube
Montecristo White Series
Olivia Nub Cameroon Gordo
Olivia Nub Habano Gordo
Partagas Black Tubo Maximo
Perdomo Lot 23 Gordito
Perdomo Reserve Noir Magnum
Perdomo Reserve Robusto Champagne
Punch CB Jackson Corona
Punch Elites Natural Corona
Punch Gran Puro Santa Rita
Rocky Patel 1999 Toro
Rocky Patel Conejito Robusto
Rocky Patel Sungrown Toro
Rocky Patel Toro
Romeo By Romeo Y Julieta CB Jackson Robusto
Romeo By Romeo Y Julieta CB Jackson Toro
Romeo Y Julieta Reserve Real CB Jackson
Southern Draw
Tabak Dulce Corona
Tabak Especial Corona Dulce
Titiana Rum Corona
Titiana Vanilla Corona
Undercrown Toro
Warfighter Toro
Family To Go Meals
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Find 2920 Roadhouse by the lake, where we serve delicious comfort food, and warm service.
21835 Farm to Market 2920, Hockley, TX 77447