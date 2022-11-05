Restaurant header imageView gallery

2920 Roadhouse

review star

No reviews yet

21835 Farm to Market 2920

Hockley, TX 77447

Order Again

Popular Items

14 oz Roadhouse Ribeye
Family of 8
Family of 4

Starters

Loaded Fries With Brisket

Loaded Fries With Brisket

$11.99

Heaping portion of our curly steak fries and topped with brisket, cheese, sour cream, and chives.

Loaded Pork Fries

$11.99

Heaping portion of our curly steak fries and topped with pork, cheese, sour cream, and chives.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Crispy fried pickles served with our buttermilk ranch.

Green Chili Queso & Chips

Green Chili Queso & Chips

$7.99

Scratch-made queso served with hand-cut, house-made tortilla chips.

RH Nachos With Brisket

$10.99

Hand cut tortilla chips, queso, fresh jalapenos topped with BBQ sauce and sour cream.

RH Nachos With Pork

$10.99

Hand cut tortilla chips, queso, fresh jalapenos topped with BBQ sauce and sour cream.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Crispy fried green tomatoes served with our buttermilk ranch.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.99

Salads & Soups

Texas Chicken Cobb Salad

Texas Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

A fresh blend of greens tossed with tomato, roasted corn, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, topped with grilled chicken or smoked turkey and served with spicy poblano avocado dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes and croutons.

Cup Roadhouse Chili

Cup Roadhouse Chili

$4.99

Texas style chili made with our slow smoked brisket. Topped with cheese and onion.

Bowl Roadhouse Chili

Bowl Roadhouse Chili

$7.99

Texas style chili made with our slow smoked brisket. Topped with cheese and onion.

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Ask your server.

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Ask your server.

Specialty Sandwiches

New Kentucky Burger

New Kentucky Burger

$11.99

Certified 1/2 pound angus beef patty cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and pickles. Served with choice of one side.

The Roadhouse Badass Burger

$14.99

Perfectly grilled certified 1/2 pound angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, mustard, tomato, and onions. Served with choice of one side.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Two Meat Sandwich

$14.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$12.99

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, & provolone. Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Served with pickles & onions & one side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Country fried chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served with choice of one side.

Stuffed Potatoes

Meat Potato

$12.99

Chili Potato

$10.99
Plain Jain

Plain Jain

$7.99

Steaks From The Grill

14 oz Roadhouse Ribeye

$34.99

Served with choice of two sides or baked potato.

8 oz Filet

$26.99

Served with choice of two sides or baked potato.

Smoked BBQ Meat By The 1/2 LB

1/2 LB Sliced Brisket

$10.49

1/2 LB Chopped Brisket

$9.49

1/2 LB Smoked Turkey

$8.99

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$8.99

1/2 LB Smoked Sausage

$7.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.99

Full Rack Ribs

$27.99

1/2 LB Smoked Salmon

$8.99

Limited availability. Ask your server.

BBQ Plates

One Meat BBQ Plate

$14.99

Comes with two sides.

Two Meats BBQ Plate

Two Meats BBQ Plate

$16.99

Comes with two sides.

Three Meats BBQ Plate

Three Meats BBQ Plate

$17.99

Come with two sides.

Rib Plates

Half Rack Rib Plate

$16.99

Comes with two sides.

Full Rack Rib Plate

$29.99

Comes with two sides.

BBQ Sauce

Individual BBQ Sauce

$2.99

Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.99

Quart BBQ Sauce

$8.99

Gallon BBQ Sauce

$19.99

Roadhouse Country Favorites

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$17.99

Southern-fried catfish with tartar sauce on the side, served with choice of two sides and hush puppies.

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Our signature hand-breaded certified angus beef steak, southern fried, topped with bacon gravy and served with choice of two sides.

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$16.99

Our signature hand-breaded chicken breast, southern fried, and topped with country bacon gravy, served with a choice of two sides.

Roadhouse Smoked Meatloaf

$16.99

Certified angus beef topped with mushroom gravy and served with choice of two sides.

Country Fried Pork Chop

$16.99

Two center-cut pork chops fried to perfection served with choice of two sides.

Kids Meals

Little Crocket Burger

$7.99

Mustard, ketchup, pickles.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Includes one side.

Kids Rib Basket

$8.99

Bones for each hand with one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Includes one side.

Roadhouse Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

$3.99+

Pint serves 2-4. Quart serves 5-8.

Hush Puppies

$3.99+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Banana Bourbon Cake

$6.99
Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.99

Drinks

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.00

Thursday Special Plates

Ribeye Steak Special

$20.00

Cigars

1885 Asylum

$12.00

1962 CB Jackson Coronas

$8.00

1962 CB Jackson Robusto

$8.00

1962 CB Lonsdale Jackson

$8.50

Acid Blondie Petite Corona

$7.00

Acid Kubakuba

$14.00

Arturo Fuente Chateau Maduro Rothschilde

$10.00

Arturo Fuente Conquistador

$7.50

Arturo Fuente Flor Fina 858 Natural

$10.50

Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short

$10.50

Arturo Fuente Hemingway Signature

$14.50

Arturo Fuente Natural Rothschilde

$10.00

Cao Moontrace Corona

$8.50

Champagne Robusto

$11.50

Cigar Cutter

$7.00

Cohiba Red Dot Robusto

$23.00

Diesel Whiskey Row Rob

$10.00

Drew Estate Flying Pig Double Figurado

$27.00

Drew Estate Undercrown Gran Toro

$10.50

Edge Maduro Glass Tube Robusto

$10.50

GurKha Hartfield - Bourbon

$20.00

GurKha Hartfield - Reserve Remy

$15.00

Jave Latte Corona

$10.50

La Gloria Serie R#7 Churchill

$16.50

La Gloria Series R#6 Maduro Sixty

$14.00

Macanudo Hampton Court

$11.50

Macanudo Montego Y Cia Cafe

$11.50

Montecristo Classic Toro

$14.00

Montecristo Platinum Rothchilde Tube

$15.00

Montecristo White Series

$16.00

Olivia Nub Cameroon Gordo

$7.50

Olivia Nub Habano Gordo

$9.50

Partagas Black Tubo Maximo

$15.75

Perdomo Lot 23 Gordito

$7.50

Perdomo Reserve Noir Magnum

$10.00

Perdomo Reserve Robusto Champagne

$10.00

Punch CB Jackson Corona

$8.00

Punch Elites Natural Corona

$6.00

Punch Gran Puro Santa Rita

$9.00

Rocky Patel 1999 Toro

$13.00

Rocky Patel Conejito Robusto

$11.00

Rocky Patel Sungrown Toro

$11.00

Rocky Patel Toro

$13.00

Romeo By Romeo Y Julieta CB Jackson Robusto

$13.00

Romeo By Romeo Y Julieta CB Jackson Toro

$15.50

Romeo Y Julieta Reserve Real CB Jackson

$12.50

Southern Draw

$15.00

Tabak Dulce Corona

$9.00

Tabak Especial Corona Dulce

$9.00

Titiana Rum Corona

$6.00

Titiana Vanilla Corona

$6.00

Undercrown Toro

$10.50

Warfighter Toro

$10.00

Family To Go Meals

Orders will be available to pick up on Wednesday, November 23rd between 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Family of 4

$75.00

Orders will be available to pick up on Wednesday, November 23rd between 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Family of 8

$125.00

Orders will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 23rd between 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Find 2920 Roadhouse by the lake, where we serve delicious comfort food, and warm service.

Website

Location

21835 Farm to Market 2920, Hockley, TX 77447

Directions

