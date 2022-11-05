Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Aloha Poke Co. Cypress

review star

No reviews yet

29040 Highway 290

Ste. 05

Cypress, TX 77433

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish. At Aloha Poke Company we've created a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces. It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

29040 Highway 290, Ste. 05, Cypress, TX 77433

