3 Fat Guys Diner

430 Reviews

$$

359 West Grand Avenue

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy Smokehouse BBQ, Prime Rib and American Casual Food like Fried Mac & Cheese Tacos

359 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433

