The Bee House Thai Cuisine 245 West Grand Ave.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

245 West Grand Av.

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Vegetable Egg Rolls
Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

APPETIZERS

Vegetable Egg Rolls

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$5.95

Golden fried rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade pineapple sauce.

Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

$7.95

Dumpling stuffed with vegetables and ground chicken.

Cheese Wonton

Cheese Wonton

$7.95

Cheese, green onion, and crispy wonton wrapper.

Fried Chicken Wings

$8.95

$8.95
Edamame

$4.95

$4.95
Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vegetables, shrimp, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper.

Chicken Egg Roll (2)

$7.00
Shrimp Rolls

$7.95

$7.95

SALADS

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$13.00

Shredded green papaya tossed with peanuts, green beans, tomatoes, and som tom dressing.

Larb

Larb

$13.00

Chopped chicken salad tossed with mint leaves, onions, fish sauce and lime juice.

SOUPS

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$15.50

Thai-style hot and sour soup with mushroom, onions, and Thai spices.

Tom Kah

Tom Kah

$15.50

Creamy coconut soup with chicken, mushrooms, galangal, and cilantro.

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$15.50

Rice Noodles served with your choice of meat in an herbal dark soy broth.

CURRY

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.50

Panang curry paste mixed in coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, zucchini, green beans Thai basil, and ground peanuts.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.50

Green curry paste mixed in coconut milk topped with zucchini, green beans, carrots, onions, broccoli, and Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Yellow curry paste mixed in coconut milk topped with potatoes, onion, and carrots.

NOODLE DISHES

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.50

Rice Noodle stir-fried with egg in Pad Thai sauce, topped with green onions, ground peanuts, and lime.

Pad See-ewe

Pad See-ewe

$15.50

Rice Noodles stir-fried with egg, carrots, broccoli, and sweet brown sauce.

Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$15.50

Rice noodle stir-fried with bell peppers, broccoli, green beans, carrots, onions, zucchini, and Thai basil.

Rad Nah (Soupy)

Rad Nah (Soupy)

$15.50

Rice Noodles, broccoli, carrots with your choice of meat. (Soupy)

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$15.50

Mung bean noodles stir-fry with egg and cabbage

RICE & ENTREES

Pad Basil

Pad Basil

$15.50

Bell peppers, garlic, onions, green beans, and Thai basil.

Pad Khing (Ginger)

Pad Khing (Ginger)

$15.50

Fresh ginger, garlic, carrots, onions, green beans, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, and green onions.

Pad Cashews

Pad Cashews

$15.50

Cashew’s nut, onions, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and chili paste.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.50

Jasmine rice with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, and green onions.

Vegetable Stir-fry (Pad Pak)

$15.50

Mixed vegetables stir-fry in our homemade sauce.

Pad Prik Khing

Pad Prik Khing

$15.50

Green bean stir-fry in prik khing curry paste.

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.50
Soda

$2.50

$2.50
Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

$4.50
Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.50
Monster

$3.50

$3.50
Coconut Water

$2.50

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

DESSERTS

Ice Cream

$4.50

$4.50
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$7.50

A popular Thai dessert of Mango and sticky rice topped with creamy coconut milk.

SIDE ORDER

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! Let's be a part of The Bee House.

245 West Grand Av., Grover Beach, CA 93433

Banner pic
Main pic

