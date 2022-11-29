Restaurant header imageView gallery

320 Market Café

713 South Chester Road

Swarthmore, PA 19081

Order Again

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

house fermented dough & whole milk mozzarella cheese

Margherita

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Rossa

$16.00

fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Spinach Ricotta Bianca

$24.00

garlic oil, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Chicken Cutlet Bianca

$25.00

*SPECIAL* roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, mozzarella, garlic cream sauce, & balsamic glaze

Salsa & Chips

Pico de Gallo

$7.99

Salsa Fresca

$5.99

Grilled Corn Salsa

$7.99

320 Tortilla Chips

$5.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Southwest Chipotle Salad

$12.99

Misto Salad

$11.99

Snacks

Hand cut fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Drinks

Coke cans

$1.49

Diet Coke cans

$1.49
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Passion for freshness​ - 320 is a family owned market with locations in Swarthmore (since 1991) and Media, PA (since 2011) specializing in fresh, seasonal lunch and dinner options, craft beer, natural wine and local grass fed cheeses. We have a cafe at each location where you can enjoy one of our amazing salads, sandwiches, burgers and an assortment of vegan options.

713 South Chester Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081

