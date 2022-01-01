Viman Thai Cuisine
500 Macdade Boulevard
Folsom, PA 19033
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Original Thai BBQ chicken served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad
Spring Roll
Crispy vegetable roll served with sweet & sour sauce
Summer Roll
Choice of fresh avocado or shrimp & vegetable wrapped into rice paper served with house special peanut sauce. Choice of Shrimp or Fresh Avocado
Bikini Shrimp
Marinate shrimp wrapped in rice paper, golden fried, served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Dumplings
Steamed dumplings stuffed with shrimp & chicken, served with special soy sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari, sauteed with seasoning served with sweet & sour sauce
Crab Rangoon
Imitation crab & cream cheese stuffed in wonton wrappers, served with sweet & sour sauce
Fish Cake
Minced fish patties, fried until golden brown & served with sweet & sour sauce
Fried Tofu
Golden fried tofu served with sweet & sour & ground peanut on top
Curry Puff
3 deep fried puff pastry filled with minced chicken, potato & onion in mild curry, served with cucumber salad
Duck Roll
Crispy roasted duck wrapped with scallion, bell pepper, cilantro & cucumber in a roti wrapper served with special sauce
Veggie Potsticker
Fried vegetable dumpling served with special soy sauce
Bangkok Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed with house special sauce
Edamame
Steamed fresh soybeans, tossed with salt
Chive Dumpling
Golden fried & served with house special sauce
Viman Moo Ping
Grilled Thai marinated pork skewers (4) served with sticky rice
Soups
Tom Yum
Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, scallion and cilantro Choose Chicken/Vegetable/Tofu or add Shrimp/Seafood for an additional $1.50
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, scallion and cilantro. Choose Chicken/Vegetable/Tofu or add Shrimp/Seafood for an additional $1.50
Wonton Soup
Wonton skin wrapped with chicken, simmered with napa cabbage, scallion and cilantro in a clear broth
Salads
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomato, carrot, string bean and roasted peanut tossed in authentic spicy lime dressing served with grilled shrimp
Larb Gai
Minced chicken mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro and roasted rice powder with spicy lime dressing
Beef Nam Tok
Marinated beef grilled, sliced and tossed with red onion, scallion and cilantro in a spicy lime dressing
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, squid and scallop, tossed with red onion scallion, cilantro and lemongrass, in a spicy lime dressing.
Yum Woon Sen
Bean vermicelli, minced chicken and shrimp tossed with onion, scallion, and cilantro tossed in a spicy lime dressing
Viman Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, carrot and tomato served with peanut sauce or spicy lime dressing
Entrees
Asian Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, scallion, onions, mushrooms in black bean sauce
Cashew Sauce
Cashew nut, carrot, onion, bell pepper and scallion sauteed in light brown sauce
Garlic Sauce
Sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Pad Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli in light gravy soy sauce
Pad Mix Vegetables
Sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Pad Prik Khing
Sauteed with string beans and red bell pepper in spicy ginger red curry sauce
Spicy Eggplant
Eggplant, bell pepper and basil sauteed in spicy garlic chilly black bean sauce
Sweet & Sour
Sauteed with pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes, baby corn, onions and cucumbers in Thai sweet & sour sauce
Viman's Ka Pow
Sauteed with basil leaves, garlic, hot chili and black bean sauce
Chicken Lemongrass
Rice
VIman's Fried Rice
Thai traditional style fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, carrot and scallion
Crab Fried Rice
Viman Traditional fried rice with lump crab meat, peas, carrots, egg onion and scallion
Basil Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice, chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper and basil
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, carrots, peas, pineapple, raisin and cashew nuts
Chicken
Pork
Vegetable
Beef
Shrimp
Seafood
Noodle
Viman's Pad Thai
Rice noodle sauteed in sweet tangy sauce with egg, bean sprouts, red bean curd and scallion and sprinkled with roasted peanut
Pad See Ew
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg and Chinese broccoli in a sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodles
Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and Thai basil in a spicy garlic chili sauce
Tasty Viman's LoMein
Stir fried LoMein noodles, onion, carrot, red bell pepper and Napa cabbage
Kua Gai Noodle
Stir fried wide noodle with egg, scallion in light soy sauce. Served with sauce on the side
Pad Woon Sen
Stir fried cellophane noodles with onion, baby corn, scallion, napa cabbage, carrot and mushrooms in light and simple soy
Thai Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle in house special clear broth with bean sprouts, cilantro and scallion
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle in creamy Thai style hot and sour lemongrass soup with shrimp, squid, mushroom, baby corn and cilantro
Raad Na Seafood
Shrimp, squid and scallop sauteed with Chinese broccoli in a tasty brown gravy and served over stir-fried wide rice noodles
Sukiyaki Noodle
Shrimp, squid and scallop sauteed with spicy Thai Su-Ki sauce, napa cabbage, scallion, celery, egg and glass noodle
Duck Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with quarter spiced duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion and garlic in duck broth
Drunken LoMein
Singapore Noodle
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil
Green Curry
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil
Panang Curry
Panang curry past peanut with coconut mild, bell peppers and Thai basil
Pineapple Thai Red Curry
Shrimp with pineapple, red curry sauce, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil
Duck Thai Red Curry
Roasted duck, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers and Thai basil in a red curry sauce
Massaman
Viman Signature Dishes
Salmon Lover
Grilled Salmon served with Panang Curry Sauce
Prik King Duck
Sauteed fried crispy roasted duck with string bean and red bell pepper in a spicy ginger red curry sauce
Crispy Chicken Basil
Chicken breast marinated with Thai herbs, breaded and sauteed with chili sauce, garlic, red bell pepper and sweet basil leaves
Green Curry Fried Rice
Stir fried shrimp and chicken with jasmine rice, a mixture of green curry paste to enhance the aroma, green chili, red chili, bamboo shoots and basil leaves
Kana Moo Krob
Stir crispy pork belly and fries with garlic, chili and Chinese broccoli
Kaprow Moo Krob
Sauteed crispy pork belly with basil, fresh chili, string beans, onion and bell pepper
Crispy Duck Basil
Stir fried crispy roasted duck with spicy chili basil sauce and bell peppers topped with crispy basil
Side Dishes
Dessert
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the freshest, most authentic Thai food this side of Thailand.
