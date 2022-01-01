Restaurant header imageView gallery

Viman Thai Cuisine

500 Macdade Boulevard

Folsom, PA 19033

Appetizers

Appetizers
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Original Thai BBQ chicken served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$7.00

Crispy vegetable roll served with sweet & sour sauce

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$8.00

Choice of fresh avocado or shrimp & vegetable wrapped into rice paper served with house special peanut sauce. Choice of Shrimp or Fresh Avocado

Bikini Shrimp

$8.00

Marinate shrimp wrapped in rice paper, golden fried, served with sweet & sour sauce

Thai Dumplings

$8.00

Steamed dumplings stuffed with shrimp & chicken, served with special soy sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fried calamari, sauteed with seasoning served with sweet & sour sauce

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Imitation crab & cream cheese stuffed in wonton wrappers, served with sweet & sour sauce

Fish Cake

$8.00

Minced fish patties, fried until golden brown & served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Golden fried tofu served with sweet & sour & ground peanut on top

Curry Puff

$7.00

3 deep fried puff pastry filled with minced chicken, potato & onion in mild curry, served with cucumber salad

Duck Roll

Duck Roll

$8.00

Crispy roasted duck wrapped with scallion, bell pepper, cilantro & cucumber in a roti wrapper served with special sauce

Veggie Potsticker

$7.00

Fried vegetable dumpling served with special soy sauce

Bangkok Wings

$8.00

Fried chicken wings tossed with house special sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed fresh soybeans, tossed with salt

Chive Dumpling

$7.00

Golden fried & served with house special sauce

Viman Moo Ping

$10.00

Grilled Thai marinated pork skewers (4) served with sticky rice

Soups

Soups
Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.50

Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, scallion and cilantro Choose Chicken/Vegetable/Tofu or add Shrimp/Seafood for an additional $1.50

Tom Kha Soup

$6.50

Coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, scallion and cilantro. Choose Chicken/Vegetable/Tofu or add Shrimp/Seafood for an additional $1.50

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Wonton skin wrapped with chicken, simmered with napa cabbage, scallion and cilantro in a clear broth

Salads

Salad choices

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, tomato, carrot, string bean and roasted peanut tossed in authentic spicy lime dressing served with grilled shrimp

Larb Gai

$8.00

Minced chicken mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro and roasted rice powder with spicy lime dressing

Beef Nam Tok

$10.00

Marinated beef grilled, sliced and tossed with red onion, scallion and cilantro in a spicy lime dressing

Seafood Salad

$10.00

Shrimp, squid and scallop, tossed with red onion scallion, cilantro and lemongrass, in a spicy lime dressing.

Yum Woon Sen

$10.00

Bean vermicelli, minced chicken and shrimp tossed with onion, scallion, and cilantro tossed in a spicy lime dressing

Viman Salad

Viman Salad

$7.00

Seasonal mixed greens, carrot and tomato served with peanut sauce or spicy lime dressing

Entrees

Asian Ginger

$13.00

Sauteed with fresh ginger, scallion, onions, mushrooms in black bean sauce

Cashew Sauce

$13.00

Cashew nut, carrot, onion, bell pepper and scallion sauteed in light brown sauce

Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Pad Broccoli

$13.00

Stir-fried broccoli in light gravy soy sauce

Pad Mix Vegetables

$13.00

Sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Pad Prik Khing

$13.00

Sauteed with string beans and red bell pepper in spicy ginger red curry sauce

Spicy Eggplant

$13.00

Eggplant, bell pepper and basil sauteed in spicy garlic chilly black bean sauce

Sweet & Sour

$13.00

Sauteed with pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes, baby corn, onions and cucumbers in Thai sweet & sour sauce

Viman's Ka Pow

$13.00

Sauteed with basil leaves, garlic, hot chili and black bean sauce

Chicken Lemongrass

$13.00

VIman's Fried Rice

$13.00

Thai traditional style fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, carrot and scallion

Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Viman Traditional fried rice with lump crab meat, peas, carrots, egg onion and scallion

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Spicy fried rice, chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper and basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, carrots, peas, pineapple, raisin and cashew nuts

Chicken

Pork

Vegetable

Beef

$2.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Seafood

$5.00

Noodle

Viman's Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodle sauteed in sweet tangy sauce with egg, bean sprouts, red bean curd and scallion and sprinkled with roasted peanut

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg and Chinese broccoli in a sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and Thai basil in a spicy garlic chili sauce

Tasty Viman's LoMein

$13.00

Stir fried LoMein noodles, onion, carrot, red bell pepper and Napa cabbage

Kua Gai Noodle

$13.00

Stir fried wide noodle with egg, scallion in light soy sauce. Served with sauce on the side

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

Stir fried cellophane noodles with onion, baby corn, scallion, napa cabbage, carrot and mushrooms in light and simple soy

Thai Noodle Soup

$13.00

Thin rice noodle in house special clear broth with bean sprouts, cilantro and scallion

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00

Thin rice noodle in creamy Thai style hot and sour lemongrass soup with shrimp, squid, mushroom, baby corn and cilantro

Raad Na Seafood

$18.00

Shrimp, squid and scallop sauteed with Chinese broccoli in a tasty brown gravy and served over stir-fried wide rice noodles

Sukiyaki Noodle

$18.00

Shrimp, squid and scallop sauteed with spicy Thai Su-Ki sauce, napa cabbage, scallion, celery, egg and glass noodle

Duck Noodle Soup

$20.00

Thin rice noodle with quarter spiced duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion and garlic in duck broth

Drunken LoMein

$13.00

Singapore Noodle

$13.00

Curry

Red Curry

$14.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry past peanut with coconut mild, bell peppers and Thai basil

Pineapple Thai Red Curry

$18.00

Shrimp with pineapple, red curry sauce, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil

Duck Thai Red Curry

$20.00

Roasted duck, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers and Thai basil in a red curry sauce

Viman Signature Dishes

Salmon Lover

Salmon Lover

$22.00

Grilled Salmon served with Panang Curry Sauce

Prik King Duck

$20.00

Sauteed fried crispy roasted duck with string bean and red bell pepper in a spicy ginger red curry sauce

Crispy Chicken Basil

Crispy Chicken Basil

$18.00

Chicken breast marinated with Thai herbs, breaded and sauteed with chili sauce, garlic, red bell pepper and sweet basil leaves

Green Curry Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir fried shrimp and chicken with jasmine rice, a mixture of green curry paste to enhance the aroma, green chili, red chili, bamboo shoots and basil leaves

Kana Moo Krob

$20.00

Stir crispy pork belly and fries with garlic, chili and Chinese broccoli

Kaprow Moo Krob

$20.00

Sauteed crispy pork belly with basil, fresh chili, string beans, onion and bell pepper

Crispy Duck Basil

$20.00

Stir fried crispy roasted duck with spicy chili basil sauce and bell peppers topped with crispy basil

Side Dishes

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Rice

$2.50

Dessert

Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$8.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Coke Products, Thai Iced Tea. Thai Coffee

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the freshest, most authentic Thai food this side of Thailand.

Location

500 Macdade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033

Directions

