360 Chicken
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our secret to our delicious fried chicken lies in the perfect temperature—360 degrees—the ideal frying temperature that ensures every bite is irresistibly crispy and tender. We’ve embraced the future of cooking with our state-of-the-art robot fryers to maintain this consistent and heavenly taste. Join us as we embark on a culinary journey where tradition meets innovation, and savor the delectable flavors that only 360 Chicken can offer. Get ready to indulge in the best fried chicken experience!
Location
150 main st. suite 160, king of prussia, PA 19406
Gallery
