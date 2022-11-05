Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Paladar King of Prussia

250 Main Street

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Popular Items

Guac & Salsa

Traditional Guacamole (DN)

$8.00

Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips

Craft Guacamole (DN)

$8.00

Served with our housemade blend of plantains, malanga and tortilla chips. Add your favorite ingredients to customize it to your tastes!

Grilled Pineapple Salsa (DN)

$5.00
Roasted Tomato Salsa (DN)

$5.00

Roasted Tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onions served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Salsa Fresco (DN)

$5.00

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, oregano, lime juice, salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips

Verde Salsa (DN)

$5.00

Fresh tomatillo, jalapeno's, garlic, cilantro & lime juice

Salsa Trio (DN)

$12.00
Add Fresh Vegetables (DN)

$2.50

Sliced Carrot, Jicama and Cucumber

Guacamole Trio (DN)

$20.00

KOP Award Guacamole

$11.50

Our 3 Time Best Guacamole winner!!!! Chorizo, pineapple salsa, queso fresco & chipotle honey!!!

Bag of Chips

$2.50

House-made blend of plantain, malanga, and tortilla chips.

Starters