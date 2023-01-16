Main picView gallery

39 Grill

review star

No reviews yet

26247 State Highway 39

Shell Knob, MO 65747

Popular Items

CHICKEN QUESADILLA
CHEESEBURGER
EGG ROLLS

APPETIZERS

BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Hand breaded deep fried

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.00

Chicken, Green peppers, Onions, Shredded cheese

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

Hand breaded deep fried chicken breast tenders

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$10.00

LOADED NACHOS

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a bed of chips

EGG ROLLS

$10.00

3 pork egg rolls deep fried

PRETZEL STICKS 3

$10.00

Salted pretzels served with queso

SLIDERS

$11.00

4 mini cheeseburgers

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

$10.00

Special recipe spin/art dip

TACOS

$10.00

4 Crunchy or Soft taco, cheese, lettuce, tomato

ULTIMATE PORK FINGERS

$10.00

1/2 lb hand breaded deep fried pork tenderloin

BURGERS

ANDY BURGER

$14.00

Brioche Bun, Specially made Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce

BACON Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger, lettuce, pickle, onion on a toasted bun

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

Cheeseburger, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce served on a toasted bun

CHILI Cheeseburger

$13.00

Open face cheeseburger smothered in chili

DINNERS

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

6 oz chicken breast grilled with your choice of seasoning, served with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken breast tenders deep fried and served with 2 sides

13 oz Ribeye Steak Dinner

$28.00

13 oz ribeye grilled to order, served with 2 sides

Ultimate Pork Dinner

$14.00

Hand breaded tenderized pork loin, smothered in white gravy, served with 2 sides

10 oz sirloin with parmesan crust/ 5 blacken shrimp

$19.00

8 oz FILET

$24.00

Kids Meal

Chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids meal 2 hand breaded chicken breast tenders served with French fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids meal grilled cheese served with French fries

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Kids meal Mac & Cheese served with French Fries

Sliders

$6.00

Kids meal 2 sliders, American Cheese with pickles served with French fries

SALADS

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, onion, tomato & hard boiled egg on freshly made salad

Salad topped with Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken with your choice of seasoning, shredded cheese, onion, and tomato on a freshly made salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Taco salad shell filled with refried beans, taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato

SANDWICHES

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Breast cooked to your choice, on toasted French bread served with 1 side and a pickle spear

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, & Swiss cheese on toasted French bread, served with 1 side and a pickle spear

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Toasted Texas toast with American cheese, served with 1 side and a pickle spear

Ultimate Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Hand breaded tenderized pork loin deep fried on toasted French bread, served with 1 side and a pickle spear

Prime Rib Melt

$19.00

Grilled steak, onions, gr peppers, Swiss on toasted French po'boy served with 1 side and a pickle spear

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Freshly grilled choice Ribeye served on a toasted French p'boy served with 1 side and a pickle spear

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$3.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

COLE SLAW

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Homemade with creamy white gravy. Brown gravy optional.

NO SIDE

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Salad with shredded cheese, onion, tomato

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Green Beans w/Bacon and Onions or Corn

REGULAR TOTS

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

EXTRAS

CHEESE

Dressing

GRAVY

$0.50

JALOPENOS

$0.50

ONIONS

$0.25

PICKLES

$0.25

QUESO

$1.50

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.25

TOMATOES

$0.50

Soda, Tea, etc.

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Daily Dessert

Daily desserts

$2.00

Dessert Board x 2

$3.50

Deserrt Board x 4

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

All food is made to order.

Location

26247 State Highway 39, Shell Knob, MO 65747

Directions

Main pic

