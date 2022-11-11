3rd Wind Coffee Co. imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

10 Paramount Road

Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Popular Items

16oz Latte
24 oz. Latte
24oz Chai Latte

Latte

12oz Latte

$3.75

16oz Latte

$4.00

24 oz. Latte

$5.00

12oz Chai Latte

$4.00

16oz Chai Latte

$4.50

24oz Chai Latte

$6.00

Cup of Coffee (Hot Only)

12oz Medium Roast

$2.00

16oz Medium Roast

$2.25

24oz Medium Roast

$3.25

12oz Dark Roast

$2.00

16oz Dark Roast

$2.25

24oz Dark Roast

$3.25

12oz Decaf

$2.00

16oz Decaf

$2.25

24oz Decaf

$3.25

Iced Cold Brew

12 oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

16 oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

24 oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Shaken Cold Brew Latte (16 oz.)

Shaken Cold Brew Latte

$4.50

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Cappuccino (8oz)

$2.75

12 oz. Americano (1 shot)

$2.00

16 oz. Americano (2 shots)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$1.75

16oz Hot Chocolate

$2.25

White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

12oz White Hot Chocolate

$1.75

16oz White Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Third Wind Energy Drink

12oz Blue Third Wind Energy

$3.75

16oz Blue Third Wind Energy

$4.25

Muffin

Muffin

$1.50

Clothing

Signature Hoodie

$32.00

T-Shirt

$14.00

Watson Tee (Not Applicable Online)

$20.00

Bulk

Gift Card- $5

$5.00

Gift Card- $10

$10.00

Gift Card- $15

$15.00

Gift Card- $20

$20.00

Gift Card- $25

$25.00

Gift Card- $50

$50.00

12 oz. Coffee Bag (Not applicable online)

$12.00

12 Single Serve Cups (Not applicable online)

$10.00

Mug (Not applicable online)

$24.00

Sample Pack (Not applicable online)

$6.00

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

2 Pup Cups

2 Pup Cups

3 Pup Cups

3 Pup Cups

4 Pup Cups

4 Pup Cups

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Paramount Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Directions

3rd Wind Coffee Co. image

