5 Points Grill & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Mount Bethel Highway

Mount Bethel, PA 18343

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

STARTERS

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Onion Ring Tower

$7.25

Nachos

$11.95

Pierogies

$6.25

Quesadilla

$10.95

5 Points Sampler

$13.95

5 Traditional Wings

$7.50

10 Traditional Wings

$13.50

5 Boneless Wings

$7.00

10 Boneless Wings

$13.00

SOUP

Chicken Soup

$4.50+

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Soup du Jour

$4.50+

SALAD

House Salad

$4.50+

Caesar Salad

$4.75+

Greek Salad

$4.75+

Cobb Salad

$16.95

FLATBREAD

Bruschetta & Mozzarella Flatbread

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.95

Mediterranean Flatbread

$11.95

PIZZA

Plain Pizza

$10.95

Pizza with Toppings

$10.95

SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Chicken Caprese

$11.95

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.95

Chicken Cheesesteak Works

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

French Dip

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Philly Cheesesteak Works

$11.95

Reuben

$11.50

Sloppy Slater

$11.50

Super Pork Roll

$9.95

BURGERS

Hamburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Spicy Bacon Egg & Cheeseburger

$12.25

Texas Crunch Burger

$11.95

Tennessee Burger

$11.95

5 Points Burger

$11.50

SIDES

Chips

$1.00

Side of French Fries

$3.95

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Side of Curly Fries

$4.25

Side of Cheddar Ale Cheese

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Homemade Coleslaw

$2.95

Applesauce

$1.50

Mixed Vegetables

$2.95

KIDS MEALS

Kids Hamburger

$6.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Pizza

$6.25

Kids Turkey Dinner

$6.25

VEGAN OPTIONS

Veggie Wrap

$10.25

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Vegan Teriyaki Stir Fry

$14.25

ENTREES

Flat Iron Steak

$24.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$18.00

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$16.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Grab some grub at your local pub! Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1001 Mount Bethel Highway, Mount Bethel, PA 18343

Directions

5 Points Grill & Pub image
5 Points Grill & Pub image

