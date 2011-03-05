Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tolino Vineyards

280 MOUNT PLEASANT ROAD

BANGOR, PA 18013

Food

Cheese Plate

$12.00

cheese and crackers

Deluxe Cheese Plate

$20.00

Cheese, Chorizo, Crackers, Nuts and Figs

Rosemary Focaccia Chips

$5.00

Rosemary Focaccia Chips

Garlic Herb Bruschetta

$5.00

Garlic Herb Bruschetta

Smores Kit

$6.00

Hersheys bar, Marshmallow, Gram cracker

Trail mix

$1.00

Almonds

$1.00

Flight

Wine Flight

$10.00

Your choice of four 3oz pours.

Cocktails

Pocono Punch

$7.00

Vodka Infusion

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Barley Palmer

$7.00

Wildberry Wine Slushy

$12.00

Peach Wine Slushy

$12.00

Metal Slush Mug W Slush

$14.15

Draft Beers

Perpetual IPA

$7.00

Sunshine Pilsner

$7.00

Prima Pils Pilsner

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Life Coach Hazy IPA

$7.00

Ivins Chocolate Cherry Porter

$7.00

Strawberry Wheat

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$1.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
