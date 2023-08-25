Boris & Horton Brooklyn 510 Driggs Avenue
No reviews yet
510 Driggs Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages (New)
Espresso Drinks
Americano
A double shot of espresso over water.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk of your choice.
Espresso (Double Shot)
Flat White
A double shot of espresso with very light foam. 8 oz.
Latte
A double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with the tiniest bit of steamed milk.
Mocha
Our housemade mocha syrup in a latte!
Rosemary Juniper Espresso Tonic
The Boris
Our drip + a double shot aka a 'black eye'
The Eloise
Salty maple latte
The Great Dane
16 oz Quad Shot Latte.
The Horton
Housemade spicy mocha latte. Highly recommend if you like Mexican Hot Chocolate.
The Lassie
Lavender agave latte
The Major
Brown sugar cinnamon latte
The Rufus
Ginger turmeric latte.
Non-Espresso Drinks
Drip
Our signature drip coffee. Not available decaf.
Cold Brew (On Tap)
Chai Latte
Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.
Coffee Box 2 Go
Large box of coffee perfect for office meetings or stay at home brunch! Comes with cups, lids, milk, and sugar packets.
Hot Chocolate
Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.
Lemonade
Housemade lemonade.
Matcha Lemonade
Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!
Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea with your choice of milk.
Matcha Tea
Match and hot water.
Milk
12 oz. cup of milk.
The Bindy
Blueberry Basil Lemonade
Minted Cold Brew
Cold brew, house made mint syrup and a splash of milk.
Hot tea
Iced tea
Black Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Peach Green Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Arnold Palmer
Homemade lemonade with your choice of iced tea!
In the fridge
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Lagunitas IPA
Mixed Beer Bucket (12 cans)
Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Mixed Beer Bucket (6 cans)
Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Monopolio Lager Clara
Moody tongue Juiced Lychee IPA
Sloop Juice Bomb IPA
Sloop Pilsner
Talea Bodegose
Three's All or Nothing IPA
Two Robbers Grapefruit Kiwi
Sloop Sauer Peach
Dale's Light Lager (draft)
Fiddlehead IPA (draft)
Athletic Upside Dawn
Boxed Water
Chocolate Milk
Liquid Death (Flavored)
Liquid Death (Regular, Sparkling)
Living juice pressed juice
Rotating flavors
Lyre's Gin & Tonic
Natalie's Orange Juice
Athletic Cerveza Athletica
Kombucha
Downeast Blackberry
Downeast Original
Jiant Strawberry Kiwi Hard Yerba Mate
Jiant Passionfruit
Lavender Prosecco Lemonade
Lyre's Gin & Tonic
Sprezza Bianco
Sprezza Rose
Sprezza Rosso
Sun Boy spiked coconut water
Two Robber's Black Cherry Lemon
Two Robber's Peach Berry
Archer Roose Canned Bubbly
Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose. Our sparkling white wine hails from Veneto, Italy: the birthplace of prosecco. This perfect blend of glera (40%) and garganega (60%) grapes is fruity and refreshing.
Archer Roose Canned Malbec
Dark ripe fruit, with notes of vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Refreshing with a lingering finish. Slip away to the “Napa Valley of South America” with our Argentine Malbec — a hallmark of the famed Mendoza region. Our soulful interpretation of this classic red wine is grown in lush vineyards overlooked by the Andes.
Archer Roose Canned Sauvignon Blanc
Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality. Hailing from the Casablanca Valley — the best wine region in Chile — our “sauvy b” is a real porch pounder. With a bright nose and a burst of citrus, this white wine is great with oysters oceanside or wherever adventure takes you.
Archer Roose Wine Bucket (12 cans)
A mix of 12 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Benmarl Slate Hill Red
Mixed Wine Bucket (8 cans)
A mix of 8 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Sun Boy spiked coconut water
Anchor & Hope Rosè
Canned Oregon White Bubbles
Casa Corelli Bianco Frizzante (Prosecco)
Benmarl Chardonnay
Food
Sandwiches, Bowls & More
Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding
Chocolate almond milk, chia seeds, banana & crushed walnuts.
Mixed Berry Chia Pudding
Vanilla-berry flavored almond milk, chia seeds, topped with granola, strawberries and blueberries.
Tropical Matcha Chia Pudding
Vanilla flavored almond milk, chia seeds, peaches, mango and crushed pistachios or sesame seeds.
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Roasted beets, roasted carrots, goat cheese, toasted walnuts & balsamic glaze.
Power Bowl
Brown rice, roasted chickpeas, sautéed spinach, cucumber, feta, roasted tomatoes, red onion and tzatziki.
Fiesta Bowl
White rice, black beans, corn, diced avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, salsa verde
Watermelon Summer Bowl
Heirloom tomato, watermelon, fresh mint, arugula, quinoa, toasted pistachio, pistachio vinaigrette (add fresh ricotta $2)
Honey Miso Peach Bowl
Local peaches, shaved fennel, summer greens, basil, miso honey dressing (add shaved parmesan $2)
The Classic Grilled Cheese
mozzarella grilled cheese
The Italian Style Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, spinach, tomato & pesto grilled cheese.
Psychedelic (Mushroom) Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella & mushroom grilled cheese.
Broccoli Bliss Grilled Cheese
Broccoli rabe melt.
Almond Butter & Banana Toast
Avocado & Calabrian Chili Toast
with arugula, shaved radish & honey.
Avocado Toast
salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, lemon juice & arugula.
Hummus Toast
hummus, tomato & arugula.
Avocado, Cucumber & Snap Pea Toast
with mint, sprouts, lemon, chili & agave.
Vegetarian Crab Japanese Tea Sandwich
Hearts of palm, shaved carrot, shallot, mayo, fresh dill, arugula & lemon.
English Cucumber Japanese Tea Sandwich
Fresh mint, wild fennel & lemon skyr.
Thick Cut Heirloom Tomato Japanese Tea Sandwich
Fresh basil, Calabrian chili spread, pistachio & extra virgin olive oil.
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
Gracie Baked Cookie
Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake
Zucchini Muffin (V)
Banana Bread
Meyer Lemon Almond Cake (GF)
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)
Salted Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)
Chewy Almond Butter Granola Bar (GF)
Coconut Blueberry Jam Br (V) (GF)
Bien Cuit Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Bien Cuit Almond Croissant
Bien Cuit Chocolate Almond Croissant
Bien Cuit Everything Croissant (roule)
Bien Cuit Rye Ficelle (baguette)
Bien Cuit Ginger Muscovado Cookie
Bien Cuit Brown Butter Sable Cookie
Cardamom Bun
Snacks
Organic Popcorn: No Cheese, sm
Organic Popcorn: Himalayan Pink, md
Organic Popcorn: Sweetness, md
Nomz pistachio
Cult Crackers Classic
Cult Crackers Cassava
Good Crisps Original
Good Crisps Sour Cream & Onion
Rooted Faire
Vital Hard Boiled Egg
Torres Chips
Annie B's Buttered Toast Bite Candy
Annie B's Caramel
The Drunk Alpaca
Dog Bakery, Ice Cream & Chews
maison de pawZ
Donut
Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, bananas, eggs, maple syrup, organic coconut oil, coconut milk, unsweetened carob powder + tapioca starch (frosting)
Pupcake
Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, eggs, honey, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, Greek yogurt + cream cheese (frosting), crispy blackforest ham (topping)
Waffle
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.
Paw'reo
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, carob powder, ground cinnamon, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, tapioca starch (filling)
PB& J Puptart
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic coconut oil, blueberries, honey, unflavored beef bone broth gelatin, purple sweet potato powder, tapioca starch, plant-based sprinkles.
Lamb And Berry Sable
Organic brown rice flour, organic buckwheat flour, pork, pumpkin, organic lacinato kale, dried rosemary.
Blue Coffee Cup
Sweet Potato Fries
organic brown rice flour, organic oat flour, Big Spoon Roasters banana flax PB wag butter, organic coconut oil, ground cinnamon, tapioca starch, plant based color
Brooklyn Cookie
PB Ice Cream Cookie
The Pupper Cup
Bully sticks
Poop Bags
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy great food and drinks for New York's first dog friendly cafe
510 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Photos coming soon!