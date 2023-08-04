- Home
575 Pizzeria Little Elm
211 East Eldorado Parkway
Little Elm, TX 75068
Beverages
Retail
Bottled Water
Cherry Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
GT Relax Kombucha
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Mandarin
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
St. Arnold Ginger Beer
St. Arnold Root Beer
Topo-Chico Grapefruit
Topo-Chico Lime
Topo-Chico Regular
Red Bull
Salads, Starters & Sweets
Salads
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella served with fresh basil, baby heirloom tomatoes, brick fired bread, and our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette
Small House Salad
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette
Large House Salad
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette
Small Spinach Salad
Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions
Large Spinach Salad
Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions
Small Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our Greek dijon dressing
Large Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our greek dijon dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan
Small CYO Salad
A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings
Large CYO Salad
A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings
Family House
Family Greek
Family Spinach
Family Caesar
Sweets
Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Served with a scoop of ice cream and covered with chocolate syrup
Cannolis
2 crispy cannoli shells, stuffed with our sweet cream, chocolate chip, and almond filling drizzled with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Topped with your choice of chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze
Seasonal Bread Pudding
Our homemade bread pudding with seasonal spices or fruit served with a warm amaretto sauce
Flourless Chocolate Cake
A gluten-free delight drizzled with our raspberry glaze
The Cozy Trio
Pick 3 desserts. We won't judge
Side of Vanilla Ice Cream
Served plain-jane, covered in chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze. You decide
Starters
Cinnamon Breadsticks
Served with honey
Brick Fired Bread
Choice of: olive tapenade, spinach artichoke, bruschetta, with tomato sauce
Garlic Butter Breadsticks
With tomato sauce
The 'Tine Trio
Olive tapenade, spinach artichoke dip, and bruschetta with two helpings of brick fired bread
Cheesy Breadsticks
With tomato sauce
Red Pies
Extra Small Red Pies
Bender - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
CLK - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
Colorado - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach
Danford - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives
Doro - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple
Double D's Triple Pep - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni
Johnny Drama - Extra Small
Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts
Mooney - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef
Omni- Extra Small
2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
Surgeon - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
The Rage - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds
Tomaino - Extra Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs
Small Red Pies
Bender - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and bacon
CLK - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, mushrooms, fresh basil, and pepperoni
Colorado - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and spinach
Danford - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach, and feta cheese
Doro - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, jalapenos, pineapple, red onions, and chili powder
Double D's Triple Pep - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and pepperoni
Johnny Drama - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil, and olive oil
Mooney - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, red onions, pepperoncinis, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes
Omni - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni
Surgeon - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and pepperoni
The Rage - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, jalapenos, candied almonds, and bacon
Tomaino - Small
Red sauce, mozzarella, homemade meatballs, and pepperoncinis
Large Red Pies
Bender - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
CLK - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
Colorado - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach
Danford - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives
Doro - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple
Double D's Triple Pep - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni
Johnny Drama - Large
Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts
Mooney - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef
Omni - Large
2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
Surgeon - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
The Rage - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds
Tomaino - Large
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs
White Pies
Extra Small White Pies
Charlie Daniels - Extra Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Extra Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, Cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, and ranch after cooked. "Wrong way Willie" add frank's redhot wings sauce
Gnarly Daniels - Extra Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.
Green Striped Piggy - Extra Small
The quattro with green chiles and bacon
Mezcal - Extra Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder
Phoebe - Extra Small
Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil
Quattro - Extra Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese
Squillace - Extra Small
Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil
The Drizz - Extra Small
Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese
Ultimate - Extra Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil
Small White Pies
Charlie Daniels - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, and pepperoni
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, ranch after cooked. ”Wrong Way Willie” add Frank’s RedHot wings sauce.
Gnarly Daniels - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, and honey drizzle after cooked
Green Striped Piggy - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, feta cheese, green chiles, and bacon
Mezcal - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, green chiles, fresh jalapeños, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, ground beef, and chili powder
Phoebe - Small
Olive oil, Parmesan, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and chicken
Quattro - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, and feta cheese
Squillace - Small
Olive oil, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Drizz - Small
Olive oil, Parmesan, feta cheese, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and kalamata olives
Ultimate - Small
Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil
Large White Pies
Charlie Daniels - Large
Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large
Gnarly Daniels - Large
Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.
Green Striped Piggy - Large
The quattro with green chiles and bacon
Mezcal - Large
Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder
Phoebe - Large
Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil
Quattro - Large
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese
Squillace - Large
Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil
The Drizz - Large
Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese
Ultimate - Large
Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil
Local Favorites Choice Pies
Extra Small Local Favorites
Green Chili Cheeseburger - Extra Small
Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, sliced heirloom tomatoes.
Green Meanie - Extra Small
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon
Jake N' Bake - Extra Small
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds
Kamehameha - Extra Small
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos
The Ceej - Extra Small
Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper
Small Local Favorites
Green Chile Cheeseburger - Small
Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes
Green Meanie - Small
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon
Jake N' Bake - Small
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, Cheddar cheese, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds
Kamehameha - Small
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, red onions, chicken, and Canadian bacon
The Ceej - Small
Ranch-based sauce, lite mozzarella, cheddar cheese, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, spinach, bacon, and black pepper
Large Local Favorites
Green Chile Cheeseburger - Large
Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced heirloom tomatoes
Green Meanie - Large
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon
Jake N' Bake - Large
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds
Kamehameha - Large
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos
The Ceej - Large
Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper
Create Your Own Pies
Extra Small CYO
Small CYO
Large CYO
Half & Half Pies
Sides
Dressings
Dips
Sauces
Beer
Retail
RTL 3 Nations Haze Wizard
RTL 3 Nations Mango Smash
RTL 903 Kilt Switch Scotch Ale
RTL 903 Sherman Bock
RTL Ace Perry Cider
RTL Blue Moon
RTL Bud Light
RTL Budweiser
RTL Community Mosaic IPA
RTL Community Nada IPA
RTL Community Texas Lager
RTL Coors Light
RTL Coors Original
RTL Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde
RTL Dos Equis Lager
RTL Estrella Jalisco
RTL Heineken
RTL Hitachino Nest Ginger Ale
RTL Hitachino Nest Yuzu Lager
RTL Iron Maiden Trooper
RTL Lagunitas Hoppy
RTL Lone Pint Gentlemens
RTL Lone Pint Ginger
RTL Lone Pint Jabberwocky
RTL Lone Pint Yellow Rose
RTL Lone Pint Zythophile
RTL Manhattan Project Black Matter
RTL Manhattan Project Half-Life
RTL Manhattan Project Plutonium-239
RTL Michelob Ultra
RTL Miller Lite
RTL Modelo Especial
RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Black Lager
RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Hefe
RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Lager
RTL Oak Cliff Brewing Lee Hazy Oswald
RTL Odd Muse 500 Pesos
RTL Odd Muse Pilsner
RTL Oskar Blues Dales
RTL Oskar Blues Mamas Lil Yella Pils
RTL Pegasus City Cannoneer Bold Amber
RTL Prairie Thai Delight
RTL Prairie Tiny Esses
RTL Saloon Door Tasty AF Peanut Butter Nitro Milk Stout
RTL Shiner Bock
RTL Southern Star Bombshell Blonde
RTL Stella Artois
RTL White Claw Black Cherry
RTL Wild Ohio Peach
RTL Young Master Fleeting Clouds
RTL Young Master Jade Scorpion
RTL Craft Pack
An assortment of 6 craft beers that will pair with your order.
RTL Beer Pairing
Similar to the Craftpack, our beer experts will do their best to pair a craft beer with your order.
RTL Pacifico
RTL Alstadt Oktoberfest
RTL Alstadt Hefeweizen
RTL Alstadt Kolsch
Wine
Retail Wine
RTL Bonterra Chard
RTL Caricature Zinfiadel
RTL Coppola Merlot
RTL Educated Guess Cab
RTL Mon Frere Cab Sauv
RTL Mon Frere Pinot Noir
RTL Murphy Goode Red Blend
RTL Paul Chevalier Champagne
RTL Sand Point Moscato
RTL Sand Point Rose
RTL Santa Rita Cab
RTL Santa Rita Chard
RTL Santa Rita Merlot
RTL Santa Rita Sav Blanc
RTL Shades of Blue Riesling
RTL Tizaiano Pinot Grigio
RTL Torresella Prosecco
RTL 1/2 Gallon White
RTL 1/2 Gallon Red
RTL Gallon White
RTL Gallon Red
RTL 1/2 Gallon Mix
RTL Gallon Mix
RTL 1/2 Gallon Red Swirl
RTL 1/2 Gallon White Swirl
RTL Gallon Red Swirl
RTL Gallon White Swirl
Open Wine
RTL Rolling Smoke
RTL Seance Pinot Noir
RTL Devocion Malbec
RTL Ammunition Cab
RTL Sat Night Red Blend
RTL Ironstone Merlot
RTL Ocnautic Cab
RTL Bauer Haus Riesling
RTL Scarlet Red Blend
RTL Fogscape Chardonnay
RTL Sweet Bitch Moscato
RTL VSE Merlot
RTL VSE Chardonnay
RTL Monsier Champange
RTL Scarlet Rose
RTL Epic Run Prosecco
RTL Rubus Zin
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our founder, Brian Kelleher, loves to make people happy. With 575° Pizzeria, he fulfills that mission with flavorful gourmet pies, craft beers, out-of-the-ordinary wines, and two delicious sangrias—all enjoyed in an atmosphere that celebrates good times and blissful bike rides. Our pizza perfectionists use the freshest ingredients, made-from-scratch dough and top-of-the-line cheeses to create the best-tasting pies in the world. Take a seat at our beer and wine bar and try a blend or brew that’s new to you. Choices rotate to match the season or the reason that our bartenders delight in turning you on to something unique. Our friendly staff is dedicated to helping you have a great time from the minute you walk in our doors. We love what we do and you will, too!
