- Home
- /
- Little Elm
- /
- Hula Hut - Little Elm - 210 E. Eldorado Parkway
Hula Hut - Little Elm 210 E. Eldorado Parkway
No reviews yet
210 E. Eldorado Parkway
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Jalapeno Ranch Dip
Chile Compuesto
Chile conqueso with fajita beef, guacamole and pico de gallo
Guacamole Salad
Four scoops of freshly made guacamole served with mango pineapple salad
Texas Nachos
8 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, a blend of cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream
Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado
Avacados filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, monterey jack cheese and green chiles, rolled in panko breading lightly fried, served on hatched green chile, queso blanco and drizzled with sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortillas filled with roasted chicken, monterey jack cheese, green chiles, onions and cilantro, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Chicken Flautas
Four crispy corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with chicken, drizzled with sour cream and salsa roja, served with jalapeno ranch dip
Coconut Shrimp
Five butterflied shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and rice flour, lightly fried to golden brown. Served with tangy orange sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Salsa Verde
Roasted Salsa Roja
Black Bean Dip
Hummus
Elotes
Appetizers - Lunch
Appetizers - Dinner
Salads
South Bay Caesar
Fresh mixed lettuce, roasted corn, parmesan, toasted almonds and crispy tortilla strips, topped with a fried poblano ring and tosed with our ceasar dressing
Hula Hut Chopped Salad
Mixed lettuce, roasted corn, carrots, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes, pistachios and parmesan cheese, topped with a fried poblano ring and tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Dinner Chop
Big Island Sandwiches
Five O' Fajitas
Shiner Bock Grilled Fajitas (Half)
Marinated in shiner bock and tossed with grilled onions, bell peppers and cilantro
Shiner Bock Grilled Fajitas (Full)
Marinated in shiner bock and tossed with grilled onions, bell peppers and cilantro
Hawaiian Fajitas (Half)
Polynesian plumb sauce with red bell peppers, green onions and grilled pineapple
Hawaiian Fajitas (Full)
Polynesian plumb sauce with red bell peppers, green onions and grilled pineapple
Luau Dinners
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, roasted poblano chile, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled pineapple and monterey jack cheese with pico de gallo and polynesian plum sauce
Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos
Crispy fried or grilled shrimp with red cabbage, and fresh cilantro drizzled with with our avocado ranch sauce
Grilled Chile-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
Grilled salmon fillet rubbed in chile spices, shredded lettuce, red cabbage, diced tomatoes, cilantro and side of jalapeno lime sauce
Slow-Roasted Pork Tacos
Marinated overnight in shiner bock and a mixture of spices then sauted in our fresh salsa fresca and fresh pineapple; served al pastor-style with diced white onion, queso fresca, cilantro and a side of our spicy hatch green chile sauce
Fried Avocado Tacos
Sliced avocado, panko breading, red cabbage, carrot escabeche and pico de gallo, drizzled with jalapeno lime sauce
Pork Burrito
Slow roasted port, black beans, monterey jack cheese, roasted poblano chiles, roasted corn, rolled in a homemade flour tortilla, smothered in hatch green chile and queso blanco sauce and topped with queso fresco
Tex-Mex Favorites
Steak Tubular Taco
Fajita steak, mushrooms, corn, monterey jack and herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with hatch chile sauce, drizzled with salsa roja and sour cream
Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco
Chicken breast, guacamole, monterey jack and herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with deluxe tomatillo sauce, drizzled with avocado ranch and sour cream
Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada
Shimp, pico and monterey jack cheese in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce and salsa roja drizzle
Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada
Chicken breast and monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce and salsa roja drizzle
Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada
Fajita steak and monterey jack rolled in fresh corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce and salsa roja drizzle
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Kids
Bulk Food
8oz Queso
16oz Queso
32oz Queso
8oz Jalapeno Ranch
16oz Jalapeno Ranch
32oz Jalapeno Ranch
8oz Queso Blanco
16oz Queso Blanco
32oz Queso Blanco
8oz Guacamole
16oz Guacamole
32oz Guacamole
8oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
32oz Salsa
8oz Hatch
16oz Hatch
32oz Hatch
8oz Spanish Rice
16oz Spanish Rice
32oz Spanish Rice
8oz Cilantro Lime Rice
16oz Cilantro Lime Rice
32oz Cilantro Lime Rice
8oz Refried Beans
16oz Refried Beans
32oz Refried Beans
8oz Black Beans
16oz Black Beans
32oz Black Beans
Whole Tres Leches
Whole Tollhouse Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
1/2 Dozen Flour Tortillas
Dozen Flour Tortillas
1/2 Dozen Corn Tortillas
Dozen Corn Tortillas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
210 E. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, TX 75068
Photos coming soon!