A map showing the location of Hula Hut - Little Elm 210 E. Eldorado ParkwayView gallery

Hula Hut - Little Elm 210 E. Eldorado Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

210 E. Eldorado Parkway

Little Elm, TX 75068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

$8.99

Jalapeno Ranch Dip

$2.00
Chile Compuesto

Chile Compuesto

$12.99

Chile conqueso with fajita beef, guacamole and pico de gallo

Guacamole Salad

$9.99

Four scoops of freshly made guacamole served with mango pineapple salad

Texas Nachos

$12.99

8 crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, a blend of cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream

Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado

$11.99

Avacados filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, monterey jack cheese and green chiles, rolled in panko breading lightly fried, served on hatched green chile, queso blanco and drizzled with sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Homemade flour tortillas filled with roasted chicken, monterey jack cheese, green chiles, onions and cilantro, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

Four crispy corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with chicken, drizzled with sour cream and salsa roja, served with jalapeno ranch dip

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Five butterflied shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and rice flour, lightly fried to golden brown. Served with tangy orange sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Roasted Salsa Roja

$2.00

Black Bean Dip

$2.00

Hummus

$5.00

Elotes

$9.00

Appetizers - Lunch

Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado

$14.99

Avacados filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, monterey jack cheese and green chiles, rolled in panko breading lightly fried, served on hatched green chile, queso blanco and drizzled with sour cream

Appetizers - Dinner

Kawaikini Stuffed Avocado

$16.99

Avacados filled with roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, monterey jack cheese and green chiles, rolled in panko breading lightly fried, served on hatched green chile, queso blanco and drizzled with sour cream

Salads

South Bay Caesar

$12.99

Fresh mixed lettuce, roasted corn, parmesan, toasted almonds and crispy tortilla strips, topped with a fried poblano ring and tosed with our ceasar dressing

Hula Hut Chopped Salad

$12.99

Mixed lettuce, roasted corn, carrots, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes, pistachios and parmesan cheese, topped with a fried poblano ring and tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Dinner Chop

$3.00

Big Island Sandwiches

Hula Hut Burger

$13.99

Beef grilled to your liking, served on a freshly baked bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a freshly baked bun with lettuce, tomato, pickeles and onions. Served with french fries.

Five O' Fajitas

Shiner Bock Grilled Fajitas (Half)

$19.99

Marinated in shiner bock and tossed with grilled onions, bell peppers and cilantro

Shiner Bock Grilled Fajitas (Full)

$39.99

Marinated in shiner bock and tossed with grilled onions, bell peppers and cilantro

Hawaiian Fajitas (Half)

$19.99

Polynesian plumb sauce with red bell peppers, green onions and grilled pineapple

Hawaiian Fajitas (Full)

$39.99

Polynesian plumb sauce with red bell peppers, green onions and grilled pineapple

Luau Dinners

Grilled Hawaiian Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, roasted poblano chile, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled pineapple and monterey jack cheese with pico de gallo and polynesian plum sauce

Montego Bay Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Crispy fried or grilled shrimp with red cabbage, and fresh cilantro drizzled with with our avocado ranch sauce

Grilled Chile-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

$15.99

Grilled salmon fillet rubbed in chile spices, shredded lettuce, red cabbage, diced tomatoes, cilantro and side of jalapeno lime sauce

Slow-Roasted Pork Tacos

$13.99

Marinated overnight in shiner bock and a mixture of spices then sauted in our fresh salsa fresca and fresh pineapple; served al pastor-style with diced white onion, queso fresca, cilantro and a side of our spicy hatch green chile sauce

Fried Avocado Tacos

$13.99

Sliced avocado, panko breading, red cabbage, carrot escabeche and pico de gallo, drizzled with jalapeno lime sauce

Pork Burrito

$15.99

Slow roasted port, black beans, monterey jack cheese, roasted poblano chiles, roasted corn, rolled in a homemade flour tortilla, smothered in hatch green chile and queso blanco sauce and topped with queso fresco

Tex-Mex Favorites

Steak Tubular Taco

$15.99

Fajita steak, mushrooms, corn, monterey jack and herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with hatch chile sauce, drizzled with salsa roja and sour cream

Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco

$14.99

Chicken breast, guacamole, monterey jack and herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with deluxe tomatillo sauce, drizzled with avocado ranch and sour cream

Shrimp Pipeline Enchilada

$16.99

Shimp, pico and monterey jack cheese in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce and salsa roja drizzle

Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada

$14.99

Chicken breast and monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce and salsa roja drizzle

Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada

$15.99

Fajita steak and monterey jack rolled in fresh corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce and salsa roja drizzle

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.99

Graham cracker crust filled with creamy, tangy, fresh custard

Tres Leche Cake

$9.99

A light cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream and cinnamon

Toll House Pie

$9.99

Sweet and creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with delicious chocolate morsels

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Tea

$2.99

Sweet and unsweet

Lemonade

$2.99

Minute maid

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Orange Power Aid

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Kids

Kid Quesadilla

$5.49

Kid Taco

$5.49

Kid Hot Dog

$5.49

Kid Corn Dog

$5.49

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Kid Fried Shrimp

$5.49

Kid Burrito

$5.49

Ohana

Chicken

$79.99

Fajita beef

$79.99

Shrimp

$79.99

Chicken/Beef

$79.99

Chicken/Beef/Shrimp

$79.99

Bulk Food

8oz Queso

$8.99

16oz Queso

$16.99

32oz Queso

$27.99

8oz Jalapeno Ranch

$3.99

16oz Jalapeno Ranch

$7.99

32oz Jalapeno Ranch

$12.99

8oz Queso Blanco

$7.99

16oz Queso Blanco

$13.99

32oz Queso Blanco

$20.79

8oz Guacamole

$8.99

16oz Guacamole

$15.99

32oz Guacamole

$26.99

8oz Salsa

$3.25

16oz Salsa

$6.50

32oz Salsa

$13.00

8oz Hatch

$5.00

16oz Hatch

$9.00

32oz Hatch

$15.00

8oz Spanish Rice

$3.00

16oz Spanish Rice

$5.49

32oz Spanish Rice

$9.99

8oz Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

16oz Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.49

32oz Cilantro Lime Rice

$9.99

8oz Refried Beans

$3.00

16oz Refried Beans

$5.49

32oz Refried Beans

$9.99

8oz Black Beans

$3.00

16oz Black Beans

$5.49

32oz Black Beans

$9.99

Whole Tres Leches

$59.99

Whole Tollhouse Pie

$39.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$49.99

1/2 Dozen Flour Tortillas

$2.99

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$4.99

1/2 Dozen Corn Tortillas

$2.99

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 E. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, TX 75068

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hurtado Barbecue - Little Elm
orange starNo Reviews
100 Hardwicke Little Elm, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Towers Tap House
orange star3.6 • 1,023
290 E Eldorado PKW Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
JB’s Wood Fire Pizza, LLC - 3801 Wildridge Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Wildridge Blvd Oak Point, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Craft Pies Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Little Elm Parkway Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Frisco TX #122
orange starNo Reviews
1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423 Frisco, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
1654 FM 423 Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Little Elm
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (143 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston