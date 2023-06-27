7 C's Kitchen & Market 564 Province Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
7 C’s is family owned and operated. Featured on our menu are 12inch thin crust pizzas, order a specialty or build your own. We cut and grind Prime ground burger on-site daily and slice steak for our steak subs. We will also be serving up our award winning lobster rolls, a North Shore Roast Beef with our own Roast Beef and a variety of other items made from scratch.
Location
564 Province Road, Strafford, NH 03884
Gallery
