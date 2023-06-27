Main picView gallery

7 C's Kitchen & Market 564 Province Road

review star

No reviews yet

564 Province Road

Strafford, NH 03884

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Tender Basket

$14.00

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

FOOD

Starters & Sides

Homemade Haddock Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock

Chili

$6.00

Buffalo Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

French Fries

$5.00+

Sweet Potato FF

$6.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

6 battered mozzarella sticks w/ side of marinara

Onion Rings

$6.00+

Hand Cut, Lightly Breaded, Fried Golden Brown

Onion Hearts

$6.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

3 Warm Sticks served with honey mustard

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Salads

Add To Any Salad Grilled Chicken $4 Fried Chicken $4 Buffalo Chicken $5

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine, Romano, Shredded Parm, Croutons

Chef Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine,Tomato,Cucumber, Kalamata,Feta

House Salad

$11.00

Crisp Mixed Greens, Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber and Croutons

Seasonal Salad- Strawberry & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Summer Seasonal Salad with mixed greens, strawberries, cucumbers, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese and balsamic glaze and dressing

Lobster Rolls

Simply Mixed With Mayo
Lobster Roll

$19.99

1/4# of lobster salad in a buttered and grilled split top hot dog roll

1/2 # Lobster Sub

$35.99

1/2# lobster in small toasted baguette w/shredded lettuce

1/2 # Lobster Wrap

$35.99

1/2# of lobster in a wrap with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes

Monster Lobster Sub

$46.99

3/4# lobster salad in a large toasted baguette with shredded lettuce

Pizza

12 Inch Hand Stretched, Thin Crust Gluten Free Add $2.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

The Dam Supreme

$15.00

Onions,Peppers,Mushroom,Pepperoni, Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Burger

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Burger,Bacon

Kooaukee Island

$15.00

Hawaiian Pizza

Trinity Pizza

$14.00

Sausage,Peppers,Onions

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

House BBQ,Fried Chicken,Mozzarella

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

1000 Island, Tomato, Mozzarella, Pickles, Onions and Lettuce

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.00

BBQ, House Pulled Pork & Mozzarella

Whiteout Pizza

$14.00

Garlic butter base, mozzarella and ricotta

Cold Subs

11 Inch French Baguette

American

$10.99

Ham

$9.99

Italian

$10.99

Let,Tom,Pick,Onion,Peppers,Provolone & Oil

Roast Beef

$10.99

Tuna

$10.99

Turkey

$10.99

Veggie

$9.99

Hot Subs

11 Inch French Baguette

Homemade Meatball

$11.99

Steak Bomb

$12.99

Onions,Peppers,Mushroom & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Bow Lake Bomb

$11.99

Pastrami & Steak Bomb

Pastrami

$10.99

ChickenTender

$10.99

Buffalo Tender

$10.99

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$11.99

BLT

$9.99

Sandwiches

White,Wheat,Rye,Bulky Gluten Free Add $2.00

North Shore Beef

$12.00

James River BBQ, Mayo & Cheese Onion Roll

Ham

$8.50

Roast Beef

$8.50

Pulled Pork

$9.00Out of stock

Tuna

$8.50

Turkey

$8.50

BLT

$7.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Maple Leaf

Chicken Tender Baskets

6 Hand Breaded, All Natural, Fried Golden Brown. Served With Honey Mustard, Ranch Or Blue Cheese

Buffalo Tender Basket

$15.00

Tender Basket

$14.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.49

Kid Chicken Tender

$6.00

Tenders & Fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

Dog & Fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft

Burgers

Ground In House Daily Served With Fries

B 3

$14.00

House Blue Cheese,Bacon,Burger

Burger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$14.00

Chipotle Mayo,Pepperjack,Bacon

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Onion Rings,Pepper Jack,1000 Island

Cowgirl Burger

$14.00

Ghost Pepper Cheese Fried Jalapeños 1000 Island

Smoke House Burger

$14.00

House BBQ,Cheddar,Bacon

SPECIALS

Meatball Sub

$11.99

2 Dogs w FF

$8.00

General Merchandise

Non Consumables

BIC Classic Pocket Lighter 1-Count

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7 C’s is family owned and operated. Featured on our menu are 12inch thin crust pizzas, order a specialty or build your own. We cut and grind Prime ground burger on-site daily and slice steak for our steak subs. We will also be serving up our award winning lobster rolls, a North Shore Roast Beef with our own Roast Beef and a variety of other items made from scratch.

564 Province Road, Strafford, NH 03884

