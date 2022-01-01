Independence Inn - Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy, historic inn featuring a Farm-to-Table Fine Dining restaurant with live music every Thursday night. Serving: Brunch 10am - 3pm on weekends, & Dinner 5 - 9pm Wednesday through Sunday.
Location
6 Drake Hill Road, Strafford, NH 03884
