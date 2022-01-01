Independence Inn - Eatery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Kids Mac&Cheese
Kids Chicken & Dumplings

Small Plates

Pickles & Crostini

$6.00

Assorted house made pickles and preserves with garlic multigrain crostini.

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Seasonal salad of local greens, walnuts, pickled cranberry, maple vinaigrette, and apple.

Baked Cheese

$12.00

A half-wheel of creamy thistledown cheese from Bell & Goose Cheese Co. baked and served with garlic crostini toast.

Corn Chowder

$8.00

Perfect for a rainy fall day. Traditional corn chowder with potatoes, celery, onions. Served with hearty multigrain toast and drizzled with smoked olive oil.

Medium Plates

Ravioli

$16.00

Pesto/Ricotta/Garlic filled ravioli with a mushroom cream sauce, butternut squash & topped with ploughmans cheese from Bell & Goose Cheese Co.

Sausages

$17.00

Roasted Apple & Sage Pork Sausages from Short Creek Farm with mashed potatoes & mustard cream sauce.

Chicken & Dumplings

$18.00

Fresh Spätzle Pasta tossed with a creamy blanquette sauce, slow cooked pulled chicken, and herb drizzle.

Large Plates

Pork Chop

$28.00

Grilled Pork Chop with local multi-colored carrots roasted in garlic oil, baked apple and crunchy walnuts in rum butter.

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Common Wealth Poultry Co. (Maine) chicken slow roasted atop spiced beer braised cabbage & potatoes with pickled cucumber.

Hanger Steak

$32.00

8oz Grilled Hanger Steak, Mashed Cauliflower, Roasted Rainbow Carrots, and Blackberry Gastrique.

Mains

All kids meals come with fresh cut vegetables and house made applesauce.

Kids Chicken & Dumplings

$10.00

Our most popular dish, in a size fit for a child. All kids food comes with fresh cut vegetables and house-made applesauce.

Kids PB&H

$10.00

Natural creamy peanut butter and honey on sourdough. All kids food comes with fresh cut vegetables and house-made applesauce.

Kids Mac&Cheese

$10.00

Fresh pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce. All kids food comes with fresh cut vegetables and house-made applesauce.

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Fresh pasta with a dollop of vegetarian marinara sauce. All kids food comes with fresh cut vegetables and house-made applesauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

A nice chicken breast grilled and sliced. All kids food comes with fresh cut vegetables and house-made applesauce.

Two Eggs with Bacon

$10.00

Two eggs cooked however your child likes eggs, with bacon. All kids food comes with fresh cut vegetables and house-made applesauce.

Tasty Pastries

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00

Peach Crumble

$6.00Out of stock

Local New Hampshire picked peaches on freshly rolled pie crust with a cinnamon crumble topping.

Apple-Rum Pastry

$6.00Out of stock

Flakey pastry stuffed with the first apples of the year. Topped with old fashioned vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce.

Cranberry Cobbler

$6.00

Crumbly cake atop the ripest, juiciest New Hampshire cranberries.

Pumpkin Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cake with buttercream frosting and honey granola. Big enough to share.

Cool Treats

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Freshly baked peanut butter cookies surrounding decadent double-chocolate ice cream.

Soda Float

$4.00

A float made with vanilla ice cream and your choice of soda: Root Beer, Blueberry, Sarsaparilla, or Mexi-Cola.

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root: Old fashioned Organic Root Beer in a glass bottle.

Maine Ginger Brew

$4.00

Maine Root: Spicy Ginger Brew in a glass bottle.

Maine Sarsaparilla

$4.00

Maine Root: Sarsaparilla in a glass bottle. Similar to Root Beer but more wintergreen taste.

Maine Cola

$4.00

Maine Root: Mexi-Cola. Classic cola flavor in a glass bottle. No corn syrup. Caffeinated.

Maine Blueberry

$4.00

Maine Root: Blueberry soda in a glass bottle.

Apple Cider

$4.00

Coffee

Locally roasted by Porcupine Coffee Roasting in Pembroke, NH. Ground and whole bean bagged coffee available in our market place.

Decaf

$4.00

Locally roasted by Porcupine Coffee Roasting in Pembroke, NH. Ground and whole bean bagged coffee available in our market place.

The Amanda (Light)

$4.00

Mexico (Med/Dark)

$4.00

Tea

Live Free or Chai

Live Free or Chai

$4.00

Honeybush, NH maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, clove, allspice, anise, pepper, fennel.

Banks of the Bow

Banks of the Bow

$4.00

Gunpowder green tea, wild blueberries, rose petals.

Patriot Pine

Patriot Pine

$4.00

White pine, cedar tips, birch leaf, gingko leaf, red root, juniper berries, green oat tops.

Weare 'N Whiskey

Weare 'N Whiskey

$4.00

Ancient forest tea, NH bourbon whiskey.

Hygge Shine

Hygge Shine

$4.00

Ceylon tea, cinnamon, strawberries, cacao nibs, vanilla bean, vanilla essence.

Liu An Gua Pian (Green)

$3.00

Classic green tea from China.

Da Jin Zhen (Black)

$3.00

A malty black tea.

Yue Guang Bai (White)

$3.00

Moon dried white tea.

Iced Black

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Iced Hygge Tea

$4.00

Brunch Sandwiches

Sandwiches include 1 side.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Pineland farms beef (antibiotic and growth hormone free) on a brioche bun with fresh mayonnaise, mustard, American cheese and local greens.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Maine sourced chicken in a dairy-free mayonnaise based dressing with greens on brioche.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled chicken with scape pesto, house made ricotta cheese & greens on a brioche roll.

Bison Burger

$14.00

Brunch Omelettes

Farmers Omelette

$10.00

Ploughman's cheese, sautéed mushrooms, tomato & greens.

Chef's Special

$10.00

Sautéed peppers, breakfast sausage & a swipe of habanero relish. Spicy!

The Carnivore Omellete

$12.00

Nothing but meat: Bacon, Breakfast Sausage & Ham.

Brunch Specialties

Seacoast Scramble

$14.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, lobster, bacon & fresh hollandaise.

Fall Egg Scramble

$11.00

Roasted butternut squash, soft goat cheese and ham.

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Soft brioche french toast dressed with blueberry sauce and freshly whipped cream.

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Exactly what you're looking for. Two fried eggs, bacon & American cheese.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Local greens with peppers, onions, carrot and dressed in a sweet vinaigrette.

Broccoli Soup

$8.00

A bowl of broccoli soup topped with freshly grated Ploughmans Cheese from Bell & Goose Cheese Co. & smoked oil. Served with toasted multigrain bread.

Brunch Sides

Yogurt with Granola

$3.00

Unsweetened Stonyfield Greek yogurt topped with honey granola.

Single French Toast

$4.00

A slice of brioche french toast with either butter, syrup or blueberry topping.

Single Egg

$3.00

1 Egg. Your way.

Thick Cut Bacon

$2.00

Two slices of thickly sliced Applewood smoked bacon.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Diced sweet potato cooked in a skillet with onions & spices.

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Today's selection of grilled vegetables. Chef says, "The best side option. You'll get the vegetables that are absolutely thrilling the kitchen right now!"

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Local corn on the cob, grilled with our garlic & herb oil.

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Toasted sourdough bread.

Ricotta on Toast

$4.00

Served warm, a slice of brioche spread with house made ricotta cheese and lightly seasoned.

Join the Club

New Member 2022

$50.00

Please see details at TheIndependenceInn.com/mug-club/

New Member 2023

$100.00

Please see details at TheIndependenceInn.com/mug-club/

New Member Oktoberfest 2022

$40.00

Party Deposit

Myers Party

$750.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy, historic inn featuring a Farm-to-Table Fine Dining restaurant with live music every Thursday night. Serving: Brunch 10am - 3pm on weekends, & Dinner 5 - 9pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Website

Location

6 Drake Hill Road, Strafford, NH 03884

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

