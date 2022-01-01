Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

7a Foods

190 Reviews

$

1045 State Rd

West Tisbury, MA 02575

Order Again

Baked Goods

Biscuit

$1.75Out of stock

Special Biscuit

$2.50

Cookie- Choc Chip

$3.00

Cookie- Ginger Mol

$3.00

Cookie- Oatmeal

$3.00

Cookie- Peanut Butter

$3.00

Cookie- Compost

$3.00

Cookie- White Choc. Chip

$3.00Out of stock

Muffin- Banana Nut Choco

$3.25

Muffin- Choc. Chip Orange

$3.25Out of stock

Muffin- Blueberry

$3.25

Muffin- Lemon Poppy

$3.25Out of stock

Scone- Blueberry N Oats

$3.75

Scone - Triple Raisin

$3.75

Scone- CC Espresso

$3.75

Scone - Cc Espresso

$3.75Out of stock

Orange Blossom

$4.25

Crumb Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock

Day Old

$1.50

White Choco Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Walnut Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Nanaimo Bar

$1.75Out of stock

Ham And Cheese Bis

$3.00Out of stock

Flavored

Canned Soda

$2.00

Kevita Kombucha

$3.99

MV Kombucha

$6.25Out of stock

Nat OJ

$3.25

Natalies Lemonade

$3.25

Orangina

$2.25

Sanpellegrino Can

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Spindrift

$2.25

Stewarts Rootbeer

$2.25

Tropicana

$2.50Out of stock

Small Apple

$1.50

Horizon Milk Box

$3.25

Honest Kids

$2.50

Pop N Bottle Latte

$4.50

Me$Bees

$4.00

Kimino Ume

$4.25

Slate espresso

$4.00

Culture Pop

$2.50

Nantucket Nectars

$2.25

Coffee and Tea

Coffee-Large

$2.75

Coffee-Medium

$2.65

Coffee-Small

$2.25

Ice Chai

$3.75

Ice Chai-large

$6.25

Ice Coffee-Large

$3.75

Ice Coffee-Small

$2.95

Ice Tea-Large

$3.75

Ice Tea-Small

$2.95

Refill-Hot Or Cold

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Xtra Tea Bag

$0.50

Box Of Coffeee

$14.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Water

Canned Water

$2.79

Flow Box Water

$2.25

Poland 3L

$4.00

Saratoga

$4.99

1L Box Water

$3.50

Polar Can Seltzer

$2.00

Still Polar Can

$1.79

Retail

Deep River - Large Bag

$3.50

Deep River- Small Bag

$1.50

Chilmark Coffee

$17.99

Stumptown Coffee

$16.99

FlatPoint Soap

$8.00

Coco Haze Coffee

$14.99

Flatpoint Soap-small

$4.00

Flatpoint- Liquid Soap

$14.99

Lara Bar

$2.99

Kind Bar

$2.99

Justins

$3.25

Gimme Seaweed

$2.25

Annies Fruit Snacks

$1.25

Annies Peel Aparts

$1.50

Pirates Booty

$4.00

add $1.00

$1.00

Sea Smoke Sauce

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1045 State Rd, West Tisbury, MA 02575

Directions

Gallery
7a Foods image
7a Foods image

Map
