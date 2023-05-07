Restaurant header imageView gallery

83 Custom Coffee

1214 N Main St

High Point, NC 27262

DRINKS

HOT

LATTE

$4.50+

DRIP

$3.00+

MOCHA

$5.00+

MACCHIATO

$2.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.00+

AMERICAN MACCHIATO

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$4.00+

SPECIALTY HOT

$4.50+

RED EYE

$4.25+

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.50+

CORTADO

$2.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

CHAI

$4.75+

CAFE O LAIT

$3.75+

COLD

LATTE

$5.00+

COLD BREW

$4.50+

AMERICAN MACCHIATO

$4.50+

AMERICANO

$4.50+

CHAI

$5.25+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

MOCHA

$5.50+

RED EYE

$4.75+

SPECIALTY COLD

$5.00+

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.50+

TEA

TEA

$4.00+

SPECIALTY TEA DRINKS

$5.50+

LONDON FOG

$4.00+

NOT COFFEE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50+

CUP OF MILK

$3.00+

SODA

$1.50

PERRIER

$2.00

IZZE

$1.75

FIJI WATER

$2.50

STEAMER

$3.00+

FOOD

Brownies

GF Brownie

$5.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.99

GF Oatmeal Raisin

$3.99

Ginger Molasses

$3.99

Lemon Ginger

$3.99

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$5.25

GF Morning Glory Muffin

$5.25

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Croissant

$5.75

Everything Swiss Croissant

$5.75

Fresh Fruit Danish

$5.75

Pain au Chocolate Croissant

$5.75

Spinach Artichoke Danish

$5.75

Sticky Bun

$5.75

Scones

GF Cherry Almond Scone

$5.25

Triple Cinnamon Scone

$5.25

Bread

Banana Walnut

$4.50

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$2.50

Biscotti

Dark Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

Tarta

Tarta

$6.50

MERCHANDISE

Merch

1 Polaroid Picture

$3.00

2 Polaroid Pictures

$5.00

83 Custom T-shirt

$20.00

JoeVeo Insulated Cup

$40.00

83 Sticker - Small

$2.00

83 Sticker - Large

$3.00

BULK/RETAIL COFFEE & TEA

WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

1/2 LB Barred Owl Espresso Blend

$12.50

1/2 LB Blue Ridge Blend

$12.50

1/2 LB Brazil Mimas Gerais

$12.50

1/2 LB Decaf Colombia Planadas

$12.50

1/2 LB Ethiopia Idido Yirgacheffe

$12.50

1 LB Barred Owl Espresso Blend

$21.50

1 LB Blue Ridge Blend

$21.50

1 LB Brazil Minas Gerais

$21.50

1 LB Decaf Colombia Planadas

$21.50

1 LB Ethiopia Idido

$21.50

BULK DRIP COFFEE

COFFEE URN

$25.00

Bulk Drip Coffee Add-On: 1 sleeve 8 oz cups

$5.00

Bulk Drip Coffee Add-On: Sugar Packets

$4.00

Bulk Drip Coffee Add-On: Wooden Stirs

$3.00

LOOSE LEAF CHAI

Chad’s Loose Leaf Chai

$8.50

BULK CHAI

Bulk Chai

$28.00

Bulk Chai Add-On: 1 sleeve 8 oz cups

$5.00

Bulk Chai Add-On: Sugar Packets

$4.00

Bulk Chai Add-On: Wooden Stirs

$3.00

BULK COLD BREW

Bulk Cold Brew

$28.00

Bulk Cold Brew Add-on: 1 sleep 8 oz cups

$5.00
