Lil's Coffee Bar 410 W English Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:59 pm
Restaurant info
Behind every great day is a cup of coffee! Come in & enjoy our locally sourced coffee. Located in Congdon Yards.
Location
410 W English Road, High Point, NC 27262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lone Star Burger - High Point - 130 West Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
130 West Lexington Avenue High Point, NC 27262
View restaurant
The Claddagh Restaurant & Pub - High Point - 130 E Parris Ave
No Reviews
130 E Parris Ave High Point, NC 27262
View restaurant