The Claddagh Restaurant & Pub - High Point 130 E Parris Ave

Order Again

Draft Beer

Guinness

$6.25

Cherry Tart

$7.75

Harp

$5.75

Smithwicks

$5.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$6.00

Pernicious

$7.00

Red Oak

$5.50

PBR

$3.25

Bold Rock Rotating

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.25

Jade White

$6.50

Allagash

$6.25

Spaten Oktoberfest

$6.00

Back & Tan

$6.50

Half & Half

$6.50

Blacksmith

$6.50

Black Hearted Lady

$6.50

Perni Haze

$7.00

Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Cans & Bottles

Becks N/A

$4.96

Blue Moon

$4.80

Bud Light Btl

$3.75

Budwaiser Btl

$3.75

Bundaberg

$6.25

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.80

Dos Equis

$4.52

Heineken

$5.08

Killians

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.64

Miller Lite

$3.75

PBR Btl

$3.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

White Claw Seltzer

$5.32

Yuengling

$3.75

Shots

Green Tea

$8.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Penny Dropper

$9.00

Pickle Back Shot

$10.00

Pink Starburst

$10.00

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Red Snapper

$9.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Soco Lime

$9.00

Surfer On Acid

$9.00

Undercurrent

$10.00

Up-Down Pineapple

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Wash Apple

$9.00

Werther's

$9.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

Apple Sauce

$9.00

B52 Shooter

$9.00

Baby Guiness

$9.00

Butter Nipple

$8.00

Candy Apple

$8.00

Candy Bar

$8.00

Cheerwine

$8.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$9.00

Creamsickle

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.50

Fireball Shot

$8.50

Flavored Kamikaze

$8.00

Fun Dip

$8.00

Grape Gatorade

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Grenade

$9.00

Jager Shot

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liq Cocaine

$8.00

Liq Marijuana Shot

$9.00

Lunch Box

$9.00

Thursday Fireball

$9.00

Traditional

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

French Toast

$10.25

Stuffed French Toast

$12.75

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.25

Steak & Eggs

$14.50

Corned Beef Hash

$11.25

Taste of Ireland

Irish Mixed Grill

$14.25

Murphy's Over the Top

$13.50

Flanagan's Breakfast Boxy's

$12.50

O'Conner's Breakfast Wrap

$11.50

Irish Skillet

$12.50

Eggs Benedict

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$12.50

Irish Banger Benedict

$12.50

Corned Beef Benedict

$12.50

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Omelets

Irish Skillet Banger Omelet

$12.50

Dublin Omelet

$12.50

C.YO. Omelet

$13.25

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$4.50

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Rack of Lamb Lollipops

$19.00

Irish Nachos

$13.25

Fried Mushrooms

$11.25

Pots of Gold

$8.00+

Rachel & Reuben Eggrolls

$11.25

Spicy Southwestern Chicken Eggrolls

$12.25

Handcrafted Pimento Cheese Dip

$13.00

Shamrock Wings

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Jalapeno Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

$10.00

Irish Poutine

$14.25

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Kettle's Corner

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

From the Field

Irish Cobb Salad

$13.25

Irish Wedge

$11.00

Claddagh House Salad

$10.00

Roasted Pear & Baby Spinach

$12.25

Sandwich Board

Reuben

$13.00

Rachel Reuben

$13.00

O'Reilly's Steak & Cheese

$13.00

O'Reilly's Chicken & Cheese

$13.00

Monte Cristo

$13.25

Southern Fried Green Tomato Burger

$13.00

Jameson Burger

$13.00

Claddagh's Irish Burger

$13.25

Pub Burger

$11.25

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Jack the Ripper

$13.00

Claddagh Turkey Club

$14.00

Fried Chicken Apple Wrap

$11.25

Steak, Chicken & Seafood

New York Strip

$23.25

Gaelic Steak Medallions

$22.00

Rack of Lamb Chops

$40.00

Drunken Chicken

$19.00

Irish Whiskey Salmon

$21.95

Marinated Cauliflower Steak

$15.75

Hot Honey Bourbon Fried Chicken

$18.25

O'Grady's Panko Crusted Chicken

$18.25

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.50

Lemon Herb Chicken Pasta

$18.25

Claddagh Irish Traditions

Banger's & Mash

$12.00+

Irish Chicken Pie

$12.00+

Shepard's Pie

$11.00+

Traditional Fish & Chips

$11.00+

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$12.00+

Guinness Stew

$16.25

O'Sullivan's Irish Hash

$18.50

Chicken & Irish Rasher Bacon Boxty

$18.50

Irish Reuben Boxty

$18.25

Desserts

Irish Chocolate Wontons

$9.00

Irish Double Fudge Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Irish Apple Pie Eggrolls

$9.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

$9.00

After Dinner Coffee & Cognac

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Nutty Irishman

$9.75

Celtic Twilight

$9.75

Irish Paddy

$9.50

Bailey's Coffee

$9.50

Hennessy Cognac

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.50

A La Cate

Add Bacon

$1.75

Add Cheese

$1.50

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Brocc

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Mash

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side of Bread/Toast

$1.25

Side of Demi Glace

$2.95

Side of one Banger

$3.50

Side of One Boxty

$3.00

Side Spicy Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Veggie Medley

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mt Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Cherwine

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tap Water

Bottle Water

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

T-Shirts

Green Small

$22.00

Green Med

$22.00

Green Large

$22.00

Green X-Large

$22.00

Green 2XL

$25.00

Green 3XL

$25.00

Green 4XL

$25.00

Green 5XL

$25.00

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Hoodies

Small Hoodie

$40.00

Med Hoodie

$40.00

Large Hoodie

$40.00

XL Hoodie

$40.00

2XL Hoodie

$40.00

Misc

Mayra's Blueberry Jam

$8.00

Claddagh Glass

$5.00

Guiness Glass

$7.00

Beer Glass

$5.00

Claddagh Koozie

$5.00

Darts

Darts

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

130 E Parris Ave, High Point, NC 27262

Directions

