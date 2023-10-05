NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH! BUY 3 OR MORE GOURMET PIES GET 10% OFF
ZAHH23
Popular Items

PLAIN

$13.50


APPETIZER

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50
BALBOA

$11.00

PHILLY STEAK CHEESE FRIES

STICKS & CHKS

$11.00

CHEESE FRIES W. TENDERS. CHOOSE EITHER NASHVILLE HOT OR GREEK STYLE

FRIED HAVANA

$10.00

CHEESE FRIES W. FRIED PICKLES, TOPPED W. HAM & MUSTARD

1 161ST

$10.00

CHEESE FRIES W. SLICED HOT DOGS OR SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

LOADED FRIES

$9.75

BACON CHEESE FRIES

BUFFALO WINGS

$10.00

6 JUMBO WINGS

SUBS

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

Create your own. Up to 4 toppings

ITALIAN HERO

$11.00

Prosciutto, Capicola, Salami, Mortadella, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, House made Italian Vinaigrette

SAUSAGE & PEPPER

$10.00

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$10.00

House made marinara with sliced meatballs, melted mozzarella & pesto

GOURMET PIZZA

PIGS ON PARADE

$19.00

PULLED PORK, PINEAPPLE, BACON, JALAPENO, SMOKED MOZZ

WICKED GARDEN

$18.50

VEGGIE

VAMPIRE SLAYER

$18.50

WHITE PIZZA W. ROASTED GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, MUSHROOM, GRILLED CHICKEN

TEMPLE OF THE DOG

$18.50

FRENCH FRIES & HOT DOGS

SEEK & DESTROY

$19.00

SPICY SOPPRESSATA, GRAPE TOMATO, CHILI OIL

HONEY & THYME

$19.00

WHITE W. BRIE, FIG, HONEY, THYME, ARUGULA

IndeSLICEsive

$19.00

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS

THE MOOTZ

$18.00

ALL THE CHEESES

SURFER BOY

$18.50

HAWAIIN

THE VECNA

$19.00

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON, HAM, GROUND BEEF

MONGO PUSH

$18.00

INVERTED PIZZA W. PEPPERONI, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS, GRAPE TOMATO

THE ROOSTER

$18.00

CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

BALLS OF GLORY

$18.50

MEATBALL, FRIED MOZZ, CHILI OIL

WHITE ZOMBIE

$19.00

WHITE W. MUSHROOM, FRESH MOZZ, RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, TRUFFLE OIL

SAUCED

$17.00

MARINARA PIZZA

CALIFORNICATION

$18.00

BBQ CHICKEN W. CARMELIZED ONION, PINEAPPLE

JOSIE

$19.00

PROSCUTTO, RICOTTA, BALSAMIC GLAZE

MARGHERITA

$17.50

FRESH MOZZ, BASIL, SAUCE, EVOO

DON DOM

$19.00

WHITE PIE W. ROASTED GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, MORTADELLA, ARUGULA, PISTACHIO & BURRATA

JIMMY THE GREEK

$18.00

WHITE PIE W. FETA CHEESE, ARUGULA, KALAMATA OLIVES, GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERONCINI, LITE VINAIGRETTE & OREGANO

PIZZA

PLAIN

$13.50

BEVERAGE

CANNED SODA

WATER

$2.00

BEER

$4.00

WINE

$4.75Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO (750ml)

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

SIDES

RANCH

$0.75

MARINARA

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75Out of stock

ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$0.75

MILD SAUCE

$0.75

JAMAICAN JERK

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

SWEET CHILI

$0.75

MUSTARD

KETCHUP

MAYO

DESSERTS

NY CHEESCAKE

$5.50

TIRAMISU

$5.50

CANNOLI

$4.00