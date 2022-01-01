Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street Suite 110

Pottstown, PA 19464

Order Again

Sushi Platters

"Sushi Lovers" Platter

"Sushi Lovers" Platter

$38.00

High Street Roll (spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce), Philly Special (seared Kobe beef, lobster tempura, melted gruyere cheese, eel sauce), Kanikazi (shrimp tempura, kani, asparagus, salmon, jalapeño, crunch, chili vinaigrette, eel sauce), California Roll

"Blue Elephant Favorites" Platter

"Blue Elephant Favorites" Platter

$65.00

Blue Elephant Roll (avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber, mango, sweet chili, eel sauce) High Street Roll (spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce), Don Juan (chicken tempura, lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole, mango), Shrimp Tempura (spicy aioli, cucumber, avocado, Spicy Tuna Crunch (aioli, scallions), Dragon Roll (eel, cucumber avocado), California, Salmon Avocado

"Premium Sushi" Platter

"Premium Sushi" Platter

$85.00

Philly Special (seared kobe beef, lobster tempura, melted gruyere cheese, eel sauce), Kanikazi (shrimp tempura, kani, asparagus, salmon, jalapeño, crunch, chili vinaigrette, eel sauce), Blue Elephant (avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber, mango, sweet chili, eel sauce), Godzilla (shrimp tempura, bbq eel, avocado, strawberries, macadamia nuts, honey, eel sauce) High Street (spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce), Don Juan (chicken tempura, lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole, mango), Hanover St (crab, tuna, avocado, tobiko), Spicy Tuna Crunch (aioli, scallions)

Cocktails To-Go

*Contains Alcohol - must present valid state or government-issued ID

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

bulliet bourbon, fresh lemon juice, sour, simple syrup

Lavnder Lemonade

$11.00

butterfly pea tea, lavender simple syrup, lemonade, fresh lemon juice, citron vodka

Mojito

$11.00

mint, simple syrup, rum, lime juice, citrus soda

Moscow Mule Kit

$18.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$11.00Out of stock

Beer To-Go

Mich Ultra 6-Pack

$16.00

Kirin Light 6-Pack

$16.00

Hop Devil 6-Pack

$20.00

Yuengling Lager 6-Pack

$14.00

Corona 6-Pack

$18.00

Wines To-Go

New Leaf White Blend | Maple Springs Vineyard, PA

$64.00
Greyson Cellars Cabernet

Greyson Cellars Cabernet

$34.00Out of stock
Faustino Tempranillo

Faustino Tempranillo

$37.00
Callia Malbec

Callia Malbec

$37.00
Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$36.00
Syrah Malbec Blend

Syrah Malbec Blend

$34.00
Oak Grove Chardonnay

Oak Grove Chardonnay

$39.00
Avia Pinot Grigio

Avia Pinot Grigio

$34.00
Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00
Gruner Veltliner

Gruner Veltliner

$37.00
Ste Chapelle Riesling

Ste Chapelle Riesling

$36.00
Oak Grove Rose

Oak Grove Rose

$35.00

Sagelands CABERNET

$38.00

BOTTLED

RAMUNE Japanese Soda

RAMUNE Japanese Soda

$2.49Out of stock

Popular Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Pellegrino (sparkling)

Pellegrino (sparkling)

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water (1 liter glass bottle)

Acqua Panna (still)

Acqua Panna (still)

$5.00

Artesanal spring water. 1 liter glass bottle.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown, PA 19464

