A Touch of Italy 455 E Highland Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

455 E Highland Blvd

Inverness, FL 34452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Pepperoni
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Wings (bone-in)

$13.99+

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Hot, mild or honey BBQ

Onion Rings

$7.49

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Juicy deep-fried mushrooms, served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Garlic Knots

$3.99+

Covered in butter and garlic served with marinara sauce

Sampler Platter

$9.99

Onion rings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and fried mushrooms, Served with marinara sauce

Clams Oreganata

$7.99

Little neck clams topped with oreganata crumbs

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried and lightly battered, Served with marinara sauce

Fried Ravioli (4)

$7.99

Mussels Marinara

$9.99

Bread Sticks (5)

$4.99

Soups

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$3.99+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Antipasto

$8.49+

Ham, salami, american, provolone, peppers and olives on a bed of salad

Tuna Salad

$8.49

Tuna with Sweet red pepper and egg on a bed of salad

Chef Salad

$8.49+

Turkey, ham, american cheese, sweet red peppers, provolone and egg on a bed of salad

House Salad

$3.99+

Crisp iceberg lettuce with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions with thin slices of carrots with your choice of dressing

Cold Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$7.99+

Italian Combo Sandwich

$7.99+

Ham, salami and pepperoni with provolone

Salami Sandwich

$7.25+

Tuna Sandwich Sandwich

$7.99+

Turkey Sandwich Sandwich

$7.25+

Hot Sandwiches

Peppers and Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Italian Combo Sandwich

$8.99+

Ham, salami and peperoni with provolone

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.99+

Sausage and Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99+

Sausage and Pepper Parmesan Sandwich

$8.25+

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99+

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99+

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99+

Italian Beef Sandwich with fries

$9.99

Pizza

Cheese

$6.99+

Pepperoni

$7.99+

Pepperoni Supreme

$9.99+

A Pepperoni lovers dream, an extreme amount of pepperoni, a splash of Frank's red hot sauce and topped with parsley

Sausage

$7.99+

Meatball

$7.99+

White

$8.99+

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Garlic

Hawaiian

$8.99+

Veggie

$8.99+

Mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers and olives

Famous Philly

$9.99+

Philly steak, onions, peppers and topped with American cheese

A Touch of Italy Supreme

$10.99+

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers and olives

Meat Lovers

$9.99+

Salami, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon and garlic

Margherita

$9.99+

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and a touch of olive oil

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Chicken, onions, peppers in our house BBQ pizza sauce blend

Half and Half

$6.99+

Create your own pizza, Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Calzones

Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta and garlic

Stuffed Calzone

$6.99+

Mozzarella, ricotta and garlic

Stromboli

$7.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella and ricotta

Supreme Calzone

$9.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella, ricotta and garlic

Veggie Calzone

$7.99+

Meatball Calzone

$7.99+

Meatballs, mozzarella, ricotta and garlic

Meat Lovers Calzone

$8.99+

Pepperoni, ham, salami and sausage with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and garlic

Chicken Entrees

All entrees served with choice of soup or salad and a side of pasta and Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast baked in a Marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Francese

$13.99

Chicken breast egg battered. sautéed in a lemon butter and white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Sautéed Chicken breast with mushrooms in a marsala wine

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Boneless chicken sautéed in onion, peppers and mushrooms in a marinara sauce

Stuffed Chicken

$15.99

Chicken breast with ricotta, ham, mozzarella and spinach, sautéed with lemon, white wine sauce and artichokes

A Touch of Italy Combination

$15.99

Chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan and lasagna

Chicken Picatta

$13.99

Beef Entrees

10 oz Sirloin Steak

$16.99

Slow cooked and seasoned with salt, garlic butter and thyme, Served with vegetable and garlic bread. sautéed mushrooms available

Veal Marsala

$16.99

Veal Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine

Veal Parmesan

$16.99

Veal cutlet topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Piccata

$16.99

Veal Pizzaiola

$16.99

Veal Sautéed with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a light red sauce

Seafood Entrees

Shrimp Parmesan

$15.99

Fresh Scrimp breaded and baked on red sauce with melted mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Fresh scrimp baked with garlic butter, white wine and bread crumbs

Tilapia Francese

$14.99

Egg battered filet sautéed in lemon butter and white wine sauce

Mahi Mahi Marechiara

$17.99

Sautéed with clams and mussels in garlic white wine, basil and light marinara sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$18.99

Scallops, clams, scrimp, mussels and calamari in marinara sauce or a white wine sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$8.99

Spaghetti With Marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$9.99

Linguini with Garlic and Olive Oil

$9.99

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$12.95

Linguini with Red Clam Sauce

$12.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Capellini Primavera

$10.99

Ziti ala Vodka

$11.99

Baked Dishes

Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Manicotti

$10.99

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Ravioli-Cheese

$9.99

Ravioli-Meat

$10.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Kids Menu

Children Under 12, Includes beverage

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Choice of alfredo, tomato or meat sauce

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$5.95

Kids Manicotti

$5.95

Kids Stuffed Shells

$5.95

Kids Ravioli

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Sides

Sides Vegetables

$3.99

Vegetable of the day

French Fries 

$3.99

Side of Speghetti

$5.49

Sides Meatballs

$3.99

Sides Sausage

$3.99

Sides Meat Sauce

$3.99

Side of Marinara

$3.99

Sides Garlic Bread

$2.99

Loaf of Bread

$1.99

Spaghetti Sauce

$0.75+

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.50

Zeppoles

$3.99

Chocolate Bombs

$5.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99

Limoncello Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Spumoni Gelato Bomb

$5.99

Choc/Vanilla Gelato Bomb

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse

$4.99

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local Italian restaurant, Amazing Pizza and Pasta. We offer Dine-in, take out and delivery

Location

455 E Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452

Directions

Gallery
A Touch of Italy image
A Touch of Italy image
A Touch of Italy image

