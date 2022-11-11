Boulevard Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

TURKEY BACON CLUB
FRENCH DIP
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BREAKFAST

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.69

One biscuit cut in half topped with our homemade sausage gravy

1/2 LOAD B&G

$8.99

2020 HANGOVER BOWL

$12.99

BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.99

BACON BURRITO

$6.59
BISCUITS & GRAVY

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$7.69

Two biscuits cut in half topped with our homemade sausage gravy

BLTE

BLTE

$7.99
BREAKFAST BOWL

BREAKFAST BOWL

$8.79

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.99

BREAKFAST SPECIAL 12.99

$12.99

CAPT CALEB TWO EGGS

$8.39

CHEESE OMELETTE

$7.99

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$6.99

CHICKEN BURRITO

$8.49
FIREMAN SPECIAL

FIREMAN SPECIAL

$12.49

GRAMMIE'S FRENCH TOAST

$9.29

HAM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.99

HAM BURRITO

$6.59

MEAT LOVER OMELETTE

$12.99

MISS PATS PANCAKES

$7.29

OMELETTE

$9.29

ONE EGG

$7.69

PHILLY OMELETTE

$11.49

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.99

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$6.59

SOUTHERN GRAVY OMELETTE

$10.99
SOUTHWEST OMELETTE

SOUTHWEST OMELETTE

$10.49

VEGGIE BURRITO

$5.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$9.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

BUTTERMILK BUSCUIT

$1.79

CHEESE GRITS

$2.09

Our Homemade Grits Mixed with Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

EXTRA EGG

$1.59

Easy, Medium, Medium Well, Hard, Poached, Basted, Egg White

GRITS

$1.49

HOME FRIES

$2.49

LOADED HOME FRIES

$4.29

Green Peppers, Onions, Shredded Cheddar and Home Fries

ONE PANCAKE

$3.99

1 Pancake

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.89

SIDE BACON

$4.99

4 Slices of our Applewood Bacon

TOAST

$1.59

White, Wheat, Rye, SourDough

TWO PANCAKES

$5.49

2 Pancakes

KIDS

KID 1 CAKE, 1 EGG, 1 MEAT (until 2 PM)

$4.29

One Egg, One Pancake, and Choice of bacon or Sausage

KID ONE EGG BREAKFAST (Until 2 PM)

$4.29

One Egg, Bacon or Sausage, Choice of Home Fries, or Grits

KID TWO PANCAKES (Until 2 PM)

$4.29

Two kid cakes with choice of bacon or sausage

KID BURGER

$5.99

Kid Burger with Choice of Side

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.69

Kid Cheeseburger with Choice of Side

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese with Choice of Side

DESSERTS

SALTED CARAMEL CAKE

$5.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

KIDS

KID TWO PANCAKES (Until 2 PM)

$4.29

Two kid cakes with choice of bacon or sausage

KID 1 CAKE, 1 EGG, 1 MEAT (until 2 PM)

$4.29

One Egg, One Pancake, and Choice of bacon or Sausage

KID ONE EGG BREAKFAST (Until 2 PM)

$4.29

One Egg, Bacon or Sausage, Choice of Home Fries, or Grits

KID BURGER

$5.99

Kid Burger with Choice of Side

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.69

Kid Cheeseburger with Choice of Side

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese with Choice of Side

PANINI'S

CHICKEN CAPRESE

$12.99

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE MELT

$12.99

CUBAN PANINI

$11.99
TURKEY PESTO

TURKEY PESTO

$11.99

Ovengold turkey, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and pesto mayo pressed on fresh bread.

VEGGIE PANINI

$10.29

SANDWICHES

BISTRO BURGER

$13.49

8 oz. signature burger on a brioche roll, topped with Mr. Croft's BBQ sauce, Applewood bacon, and melted provolone cheese.

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Choice of Bread with Choice of Side

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Fried Chicken breast, Choice of Sauce, Topped with Cheddar Cheese served on Brioche. Comes with Choice of Side

CARIBBEAN CHICKEN WRAP

$12.59

CHEESEBURGER

$12.89

Fresh 8 oz. burger served on a brioche roll, topped with your choice of cheese.

CHICKEN BISTRO

$11.99
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$12.59

Fried Chicken, HM, and Ham on Brioche with Choice of Side

CHICKEN PHILLY

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.59

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Shred Cheddar on Chocie of Toast and Choice of Side

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

CREATE YOUR OWN HAM

$11.99

CREATE YOUR OWN TURKEY

$11.99

FRENCH DIP

$14.99

Sirloin, onions, provolone, au jus on sub roll with choice of side

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

HAM & SWISS

$10.29

Ham, Swiss, on Choice of Toast with Choice of Side

HAMBURGER

$11.99

LUNCH SPECIAL 11.99

$11.99

LUNCH SPECIAL 12.99

$12.99

LUNCH SPECIAL 13.99

$13.99

PATTY MELT

$12.99

PHILLY CHEESETEAK

$14.29

Sirloin, onions, green peppers, provolne with choice of side. Served with Chipotle Mayo

SANCHEZ CKN BACON RANCH WRAP

$11.99

TURKEY BACON CLUB

$13.79

Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey with Applewood Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Choice of Toast with Choice of Side

SIDES

APPLESAUCE

$1.79

BEANS & RICE

$3.49

COLESLAW

$3.29

BASKET FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

ONION RING BASKET

$7.99

ONION RING SIDE

$4.99

POTATO CHIPS

$2.79

SIDE SALAD

$4.29

SOUP & SALADS

ADD CHICKEN

$4.99

CHEF SALAD

$9.59

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, swiss, ham, turkey with choice of dressing

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$6.29

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, and shred cheddar with choice of dressing

1/2 SANDWICH/SOUP/SALAD (PICK 2)

$8.99

DESSERTS

MOMS CAKE

$6.99

SALTED CARAMEL CAKE

$5.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

BEVERAGES

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.09

DIET PEPSI

$2.59

DR PEPPER

$2.59

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.59

HOT TEA

$2.59

ICED TEA

$2.59

LARGE APPLE JUICE

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.59

LARGE MILK

$2.79

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.59

PEPSI

$2.59

ROOT BEER

$2.59

SMALL APPLE JUICE

$2.09

SMALL MILK

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.59

TOGO COFFEE

$1.99

SPECIALTY DRINKS

CAFÉ AMERICANO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25
CHAI TEA LATTE

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.50

DIRTY CHAI

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

EXTRA ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.00

FLAVOR SHOT

$0.79

HOT CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.75

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

Kookaburrra Growler Cold Brew mixed with milk and served over ice,

ICED LATTE

$3.75

Our homemade kookaburra growler cold brew with a shot of espresso and milk for that extra kick, served over ice.

ITALIAN SODA

$3.00

LATTE

$4.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9576 N. Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Directions

Gallery
Boulevard Bistro image
Boulevard Bistro image

Map
