  • Home
  • /
  • Hernando
  • /
  • Angelos Pizzeria & Ristorante II Hernando - 2492 N Essex Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelos Pizzeria & Ristorante II Hernando 2492 N Essex Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2492 N Essex Ave

Hernando, FL 34442

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea Regular

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Espresso

$2.49

Draft Beer

Draft Stella Artois

$5.99

Draft Reef Donkey

$5.99

Draft Big Wave

$5.99

Draft Yuengling

$3.50

Draft Mich Ultra

$3.50

Draft Bud Light

$3.50

Draft Shock Top

$5.99

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

Peroni

$4.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

St. Paulie Girl

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Nutrl Pineapple

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.75

Glass Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$7.99

Ricco Mango Moscato

$7.99

Island Grove Blue Moscato

$7.99

Polvaro Cab

$12.00

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

Castle Rock Merlot

$7.99

Sangria

$6.00

Carletto Mont'e'pluciano

$7.99

Chianti

$7.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Santa Rita 120 Cabernet

$8.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Pinot Noir

$31.96

BTL Ricco Mango Moscato

$31.96

BTL Island Grove Blue Moscato

$31.96

BTL Polvaro Cab

$48.00

BTL Cupcake Moscato

$32.00

BTL Castle Rock Merlot

$31.96

BTL Carletto Mont'e'pluciano

$31.96

BTL Chianti

$28.00

BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$31.96

Food

Appetizers

Meatballs Marinara

$6.99

Hand formed meatballs (4) served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$11.99

Perfectly aged mozzarella, breaded and flash fried. Served with our house-made marinara

Garlic Knots

$0.85+

Our fresh pizza dough pulled apart, twisted into knots, baked and tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, and dusting if Romano cheese

Arancini

$9.99

Classic bolognese stuffed rice balls, coated with Italian breadcrumbs then deep fried. Served with house marinara

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.99

An italian baguette topped with fresh garlic, spices and mozzarella cheese, baked and served with side of marinara

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Hearty beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, melted cheese, and a shot of brandy combine to create an onion soup without equal

Angelo's Pasta

Mama Rizzolo's Meat Lasagna

$12.99+

Layers of pasta with seasoned ricotta cheese and bolognese sauce baked under a blanket of mozzarella and covered with another layer of sauce. You can taste the passion in my mother's recipe for great Italian cooking

Penne Ricce

$16.99

Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with golden fried chicken cutlet tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley

Shrimp Ricce

$18.99

Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with shrimp tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley

Baked Ziti

$13.99

A classic Italian comfort food, with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella

Baked Ravioli

$13.99

Ricotta stuffed ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.99

If you grew up with spaghetti and meatballs, then you owe it to yourself to try our family recipe. Hand-formed meatballs over tender spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccini tossed in Alfredo sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.99

Bacon sautéed with onion then simmered in marinara, a shot of vodka, and a splash of real cream

Pasta with Marinara

$10.99

Choice of Pasta tossed and topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$10.99

Chicken and Specialties

Chicken Parmigiano Dinner

$15.99

Our signature dish, with tender, breaded chicken cutlet smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with a side of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiano Dinner

$15.99

Our signature dish, with breaded, fried eggplant smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with a side of pasta

Chicken Francese

$17.99

Chicken dipped in seasoned egg batter and sautéed in a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chicken and mushrooms sautéed in a porcini mushroom and Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Scampi

$15.99

Chicken sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine and butter sauce then dusted with fresh Italian parsley. Served over pasta

Seafood

Linguine w/ Clam Sauce

$17.99

Whole baby clams (no shells) sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic, simmered in your choice of white wine or marinara sauce and sprinkled with fresh parsley

Shrimp Scampi Angelo's Style

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine and butter sauce then dusted with fresh Italian parsley. Served over pasta

Wings

8 Wings

$13.99

12 Wings

$18.99

16 Wings

$24.00

24 Wings

$33.00

30 Wings

$40.00

50 Wings

$62.00

100 Wings

$110.00

Specialty Rolls

LG Stromboli

$14.99

Our pizza dough rolled with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, and banana peppers

SM Stromboli

$11.99

Our pizza dough rolled with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, and banana peppers

LG Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.99

Thinly sliced beef, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rolled with mozzarella cheese in our pizza dough and baked until golden

SM Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.99

Thinly sliced beef, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rolled with mozzarella cheese in our pizza dough and baked until golden

LG Calzone

$14.99

An Italian pizza dough folded & stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese. Add pizza toppings to create your own personal favorite

SM Calzone

$11.99

An Italian pizza dough folded & stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese. Add pizza toppings to create your own personal favorite

Spinach Roll

$6.99

Fresh baby spinach, garlic and olive oil rolled into our pizza dough, sliced into pinwheels and baked

New York Swirl

$8.49

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and sliced meatballs rolled into our pizza dough with cheese and light sauce, then sliced into pinwheels and baked

Rizzolo Rollos

Chicken Parmigiano Rollo

$11.99

Fresh chicken cutlet, breaded, and wrapped with marinara and mozzarella in pizza dough

Eggplant Parmigiano Rollo

$11.99

Lightly breaded, fried eggplant with marinara and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked

Sausage Rollo

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage with green peppers, onion and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough

Heroes

Chicken Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Flash fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Steak and Cheese Hero

$11.99

Thin sliced beef, sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, and onions on a toasted hero topped with provolone

Meatball Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Hand rolled meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Flash fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Italian sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Sausage, Peppers and Onions Hero

$10.99

Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions

Italian Cold Cut Hero

$10.99

Pepperoni, ham, and Genoa salami topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with Italian dressing

Salads

Garden Salad - Small

$3.99

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Garden Salad - Large

$7.99

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with Roma tomato, pepperoncini, Genoa salami, provolone and giardiniera, cucumber and olives with olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing

Sides

2 Meatballs w/ Marinara

$2.99

Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce

2 Sausage w/ Marinara

$2.99

Roasted sweet Italian sausage with marinara sauce

Seasoned Fries

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Broccoli and Garlic

$4.99

Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Small Side Alfredo

$3.25

Large Side Alfredo

$4.49

Meatsauce

$3.59

4oz Marinara

$1.75

6oz Marinara

$2.50

8oz Marinara

$3.25

16oz Marinara

$6.50

2oz Dressing

$1.00

4oz Dressing

$1.75

6oz Dressing

$2.50

8oz Dressing

$3.50

16oz Dressing

$5.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$3.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cheesecake

$3.50

Churro Bites

$5.99

Churro bites served with your choice of chocolate or caramel dipping sauce

Family Meals

Baked Ziti Family Meal

$34.95

Our classic Baked ziti served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Chicken Parmigiano Family Meal

$34.95

Our signature chicken parmigiano served family style, comes choice of pasta, 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Eggplant Parmigiano Family Meal

$34.95

Our signature eggplant parmigiano served family style, comes with choice of pasta. 12 garlic knots, and a large garden salad

Penne Ricce Family Meal

$34.95

Our comforting penne ricce served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Sausage, Peppers and Onions Family Meal

$34.95

Our sausage, peppers and onions tossed with marinara and penne, comes with 12 garlic knots, and a large garden salad

Spaghetti and Meatballs Family Meal

$34.95

Our classic spaghetti and meatballs served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Sicilian 1 Topping Family Meal

$34.95

Comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Kids Menu

Pasta w/ Marinara

$9.49

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Pasta Alfredo

$9.49

2 Slices

$8.25

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

NY Style Pizza - Large

$14.99

NY Style Pizza - Personal

$11.99

Bianco Pizza - Large

$15.99

Ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, herbs, spices

Bianco Pizza - Personal

$13.99

Ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, herbs, spices

Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Large Specialty Pizza

Veggie - Large

$23.99

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped fresh garlic, fresh spinach

Meat & Veggie - Large

$23.99

Sausage, pepperoni, tomato, chopped fresh garlic, basil

Meat - Large

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs

Hawaiian - Large

$19.99

Ham, sweet pineapple, mozzarella cheese

Supreme - Large

$24.49

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, black olives

Stuffed Pizza - Large

$40.00

A double-crusted pizza filled with Light sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sliced sausage, sliced meatballs and ham

Personal Specialty Pizza

Veggie - Personal

$17.49

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped fresh garlic, fresh spinach

Meat & Veggie - Personal

$17.49

Sausage, pepperoni, tomato, chopped fresh garlic, basil

Meat - Personal

$18.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs

Hawaiian - Personal

$14.99

Ham, sweet pineapple, mozzarella cheese

Supreme - Personal

$18.49

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, black olives

Slices

Slice NY Style - Cheese

$2.49

2 Slice Special

$8.25

2 Cheese slices and a Fountain drink

Catering

Cat 50 Garlic Knots

$34.99

Our fresh pizza dough pulled apart, twisted into knots, baked and tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, and dusting if Romano cheese

Cat Lasagna

$90.00

Layers of pasta with seasoned ricotta cheese and bolognese sauce baked under a blanket of mozzarella and covered with another layer of sauce. You can taste the passion in my mother's recipe for great Italian cooking

Cat Baked Ziti

$75.00

A classic Italian comfort food, with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella

Cat Chicken Marsala

$100.00

Chicken and mushrooms sautéed in a porcini mushroom and Marsala wine sauce

Cat Chicken Parmigiano

$90.00

Our signature dish, with tender, hand-fileted breaded chicken cutlets smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella

Cat Eggplant Parmigiano

$90.00

Our signature dish, with breaded eggplant smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella

Cat Fettuccine Alfredo

$75.00

Fettuccini tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce with heavy cream, real butter and Romano cheese

Cat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$95.00

Fettuccini and golden fried chicken cutlet tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce with heavy cream, real butter and Romano cheese

Cat Penne Ricce

$90.00

Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with golden fried chicken cutlet tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley

Cat Penne Alla Vodka

$90.00

Bacon sautéed with onion then simmered in marinara, a shot of vodka, and a splash of real cream

Cat Chicken Francese

$100.00

Chicken dipped in seasoned egg batter and sautéed in lemon-butter and white wine sauce

Cat Spaghetti and Meatballs

$85.00

If you grew up with spaghetti and meatballs, then you owe it to yourself to try our family recipe. Hand-formed meatballs over tender spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce

Cat Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$85.00

Roasted sweet Italian sausage, onions, and peppers

Cat Garden Salad

$60.00

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Cat Antipasto Salad

$80.00

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with Roma tomato, pepperoncini, Genoa salami, provolone and giardiniera, cucumber and olives with olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing

Cat Pasta w/ Marinara

$60.00

Choice of Pasta tossed and topped with our homemade marinara sauce

2 Liter

$4.99

Cat 100 Wings

$110.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Angelo's! We will see you again soon!

Location

2492 N Essex Ave, Hernando, FL 34442

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

220 BBQ - Beverly Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4493 N Lecanto Hwy Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View restaurantnext
Cafe Do - 299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
299 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy Lecanto, FL 34461
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Crystal River FL
orange star4.2 • 468
6738 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy. Crystal River, FL 34429
View restaurantnext
Sara J’s Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
9576 N. Citrus Springs Blvd Citrus Springs, FL 34434
View restaurantnext
A Touch of Italy - 455 E Highland Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
455 E Highland Blvd Inverness, FL 34452
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (West)
orange star4.2 • 928
11100 SW 93rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34481
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hernando
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dade City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston