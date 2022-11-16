Restaurant header imageView gallery

ah-Sigh-e at 124th & Memorial

review star

No reviews yet

12345 S Memorial Dr #117

Bixby, OK 74008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RED, WHITE & BLUE
You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
SPARTAN BOWL

Smoothie Bowl

RED, WHITE & BLUE

RED, WHITE & BLUE

$6.50+

Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

NUTTY PROFFESOR

NUTTY PROFFESOR

$6.50+

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

CHERRY BOMB

CHERRY BOMB

$6.50+

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

CRAZY FOR CACAO

CRAZY FOR CACAO

$6.50+

Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

NUTTY CACAO

NUTTY CACAO

$6.50+

Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

SPARTAN BOWL

SPARTAN BOWL

$6.50+

Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

BORA BORA BOWL

BORA BORA BOWL

$6.50+

Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by switching the honey out with agave! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

SUNSHINE STATE

SUNSHINE STATE

$6.50+

A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)

You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)

$6.50+

Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.

PROTEIN BOWL

PROTEIN BOWL

$8.00+

Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

THE BRAIN BOWL

THE BRAIN BOWL

$8.00+

Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

JUST BLEND

$8.00+

A bowl full of your favorite blend!

NUTTY DRAGON

NUTTY DRAGON

$6.50+

Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

DRAGON BERRY

DRAGON BERRY

$6.50+

A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$4.50

One scoop of granola, pick your favorite blend and 2 of your favorite toppings all drizzles with local honey.

Peanut Butter Cup Bowl

Peanut Butter Cup Bowl

$8.00+

For all you peanut butter cup lovers! This all starts with our homemade Peanut Butter Granola under our chocolaty Cacao Blend then topped with bananas, fresh made peanut butter and raw local honey. Not Guilty! Dairy and refined sugar free. Make it vegan by replacing the honey with agave. Make it Certified Gluten Free by replacing the Granola with GF granola option.

ALL DAY ENERGY

ALL DAY ENERGY

$8.00+

Made with our CACAO blend (açaì, cacao powder, dark sweet cherries, mango, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) and featuring matcha green tea powder along with our simple granola, sliced fresh strawberries, almond slices, banana, cacao nibs, chia seeds and raw local honey. Get you jolt followed up with long last energy!

WW bowl

WW bowl

$8.00

Zero dairy. Zero redined sugar. Just fruit and unsweetened coconut milk in the Two scoops of Tropical Blend and Two scoops of Dragon blend topped with fresh fruit! This Weight Watcher friendly bowl is an amazing treat for all.

Fruit Bowl

$5.00
Boba bowl

Boba bowl

$5.00
STRAWBERRY SPLIT

STRAWBERRY SPLIT

$6.75+

THIS SWEET TREAT IS MADE WITH A COCONUT CREAM SORBET TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY, BANANA, PEANUTS AND DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARMEL SYRUP! YUMMY

Smoothies

Tropical Blend Smoothie

Tropical Blend Smoothie

$6.00

Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.

Pink Dragon Smoothie

Pink Dragon Smoothie

$6.00

This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. Vegan the way it come it will have you saying "WOW that is good!"

Peanut Cacao

$6.00

We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.00

This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!

Berry Acai

Berry Acai

$6.00

The real deal! It is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey! Dairy free, gluten free, Soy free and refined sugar free! Make it vegan by substituting the honey with agave.

Beauty smoothie

Beauty smoothie

$8.00

This BEAUTY absolutely nails it with the collagen! Made with Grass fed collagen, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, agave and unsweetened coconut milk. Great in your tummy awesome for your skin:)

nitro cacao (with pea protein and nitro coffee)

$8.00

We love the mocha latte flavor in this smootie! Made with Nitro coffee, pea protein, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This one gives you protein and a kick of energy with the in house made Nitro Coffee.

Protein Acai Berry(with pea protein)

Protein Acai Berry(with pea protein)

$8.00

Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!

Pink Power (with collagen)

Pink Power (with collagen)

$8.00

This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!

Tropical Thunder (with collagen)

Tropical Thunder (with collagen)

$8.00

Acai, Grass Fed Collagen, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

Cold brew

$4.00

Nitro coffee

$4.00

Drinks

Gatorade

$1.50
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.00
Smartwater

Smartwater

$2.50

v8

$1.50
Guarana Antarctica

Guarana Antarctica

$2.00

Zevia

$1.50
Celsius

Celsius

$3.00
Matcha Momma

Matcha Momma

$5.75
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

Boba Drinks

$6.00

Matcha with boba

$8.00

Energy Pink

$6.50

Scoop of dragon fruit in your favorite celsius

Retail

Bob's Mill Gluten Free Granola

$6.99

Farmer Boy Balsamic dressing

$8.00

Farmer Boy Greek dressing

$8.00

Fresh Almond butter

$8.99

FRESH PEANUT BUTTER

$6.99

GRANOLA BOWL

$5.00+

Local Honey 2lb

$17.99

Pecan butter

$11.99

Hot menu

Cup-O-Oatmeal

$5.00

SALADS

Balsamic Bleu Salad

Balsamic Bleu Salad

$9.00

Balsamic Salad Spring mix salad topped with Dried cranberries, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, almond slices, bleu cheese and balsamic dressing

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$9.00

Fresh Strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and pecans served over a spring mix salad with a sweet Greek dressing

You DO You Salad

$9.00

Pick up to 5 toppings and a dressing of your choice served on fresh spring mix

Wraps

Balsamic Bleu Wrap

$10.00

Our delicious made to order balsamic bleu salad (dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, bleu cheese, and almond slices) served inside a wrap. ADD HUMMUS FOR A FANTASTIC UPGRADE

Build Your Own Wrap

$10.00

Have a wrap your way with our extensive list of ingredients sure to enhance and satisfy the palate. ADD HUMMUS FOR A DELICIOUS UPGRADE

PB&J wrap

$7.00

Summer Salad Wrap

$10.00

Our amazing Summer Salad (fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, pecans) served in a wrap. ADD HUMMUS TO ENHANCE THE EXPERIENCE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Goodness In Every Bite

Website

Location

12345 S Memorial Dr #117, Bixby, OK 74008

Directions

Gallery
ah-Sigh-e image
ah-Sigh-e image
ah-Sigh-e image
ah-Sigh-e image

Similar restaurants in your area

Graze Craze Bixby
orange starNo Reviews
12800 S. Memorial Drive Suite A Bixby, OK 74008
View restaurantnext
Inheritance Juicery
orange starNo Reviews
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E Tulsa, OK 74137
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - S Memorial
orange star4.4 • 941
10461 S Memorial Dr Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Savastano's
orange starNo Reviews
8211 East Regal Pl Suite 109 Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Zasa's - Bixby
orange starNo Reviews
10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Brick Brothers Pizza - 2 West Dawes Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2 West Dawes Avenue Bixby, OK 74008
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bixby
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston