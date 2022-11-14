AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street
Bristol, RI 02809
Popular Items
Appetizers
Aidan's Nacho Plate
Corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, Pico de Gãllo and Sour Cream.
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered fried squid tossed in garlic herb butter & banana peppers
3pc Clam Cakes
A local favorite!
6pc Clam Cakes
A local favorite!
12pc Clam Cakes
A local favorite!
6pc Wexford Wings
Crispy drums & flats served plain or tossed
12pc Wexford Wings
Crispy drums & flats served plain or tossed
Single Stuffie
Gourmet blend of chopped clams, spices, onions, mixed peppers, breading
New England Stuffies (2)
Gourmet blend of chopped clams. spices, onions, mixed peppers, & breading
Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered tenders, choice of sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, & shredded cheddar, served in a bread bowl with corn tortilla chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Golden beer battered fried onions.
Smoked Irish Salmon
Thin sliced, smoked salmon with horseradish cream, capers, red onion & toast.
Irish Nachos
Crispy waffle cut fries layered with sharp Irish cheddar cheese, corned beef, horseradish cream sauce, caramelized onions, & banana peppers
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Roasted chicken blended with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, cheddar cheese, and green onions, served with tortilla chips
Rhody Sliders
3 mini burgers, served with your choice of cheese
Soups
Cup of New England Clam Chowder
An Aidan's Pub Favorite!
Bowl of New England Clam Chowder
An Aidan's Pub Favorite!
Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder
Cup of Rhode Island Clam Chowder
Clear Broth, made fresh daily.
Bowl of Rhode Island Clam Chowder
Clear Broth, made fresh daily.
Bread Bowl of Rhode Island Clam Chowder
Cup of the "Soup of the Day"
Bowl of the "Soup of the Day"
Bread Bowl of the "Soup of the Day"
Chili
Cup Beef Stew
Bowl Beef Stew
Bread Bowl Beef Stew
Salads
Large Garden Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, served with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Aidan's Pub Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Steak & Bleu Cheese Salad
Sirloin Steak - grilled to your liking, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Chicken & Bleu Cheese Salad
Grilled Chicken, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Salmon & Bleu Cheese Salad
Grilled Salmon - seasoned to your liking, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Sante Fe
Mixed field greens, BBQ spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black beans and corn, served with avocado ranch dressing
Burgers
*Ulster Burger
8oz choice ground chuck burger with lettuce and tomato. Add your favorite toppings for the ultimate ulster!
Southern Burger
Our classic burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and onion rings, drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Limerick Burger
Classic Aidan's burger topped with Swiss cheese, limerick bacon, and caramelized onions
Portuguese Burger
Local Favorite with cheddar cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg, and roasted red pepper aioli
Nacho Taco Burger
8oz burger topped with shredded cheddar cheese, chili, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo and avocado ranch, Yum!!
California Burgers
Pubwiches
Reuben Sandwich
The Classic, served with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Simple and Delicious! Homemade Corned Beef served on Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.
Fish Reuben
Fried Fish, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, and Tartar Sauce served on Grilled Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle. A Fan Favorite!
Toasted Limerick Sandwich
Limerick Bacon with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Sautéed Onions on Toasted Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Cajun Seasonings, topped with Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, and American Cheese on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.
Galway Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Sautéed in Garlic Butter topped with American Cheese and Mushrooms on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Grilled choice sirloin, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled torpedo roll. Add: Cheese $2, Mushrooms & Onions $3
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle
Turkey Club
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Honey Dijonaise Spread served on Toasted White Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.
BLT
American or Limerick Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted bread of your choice served with pub fries & pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons in a plain tortilla wrap
Sides
Cole Slaw
Side Fries
Mini Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato & Gravy
Rice Pilaf
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Vegetable
Vegetable of the Day.
Side Sauteed Spinach
Onion Rings
Side Beans
Side Pickles
Side Curry Sauce
Guacamole
Side Limerick Bacon (3)
Garlic Bread
Bangers(3)
Side Waffle Fries
Main Fare
Bangers & Mash
Irish Sausages, Mashed Potatoes, and Imported Baked Beans with Beef Gravy.
Dublin Pot Pie
An Irish Favorite featuring Chicken and Vegetables, topped with a Golden Crust.
Meatloaf Mountain
Homemade Meatloaf over Grilled Garlic Bread, topped with Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Onions and Beef Gravy.
Shepherds Pie
A traditional Irish favorite! A blend of Ground Beef, Peas, and Carrots. Topped with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
Hand-Cut Corned Beef with Cabbage, Carrots, and Potatoes.
Sirloin Steak
10oz grilled choice sirloin cooked to your liking, served with whiskey gravy, choice of two sides
O'Cajun Mac & Cheese
Homemade creamy mac & cheese tossed with sauteed Cajun seasoned chicken breast, onion, and mixed peppers
Seafare
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered Cod Fillet, served with Tartar Sauce, Pub Fries and Coleslaw.
Baked New England Cod
Topped with Herb Bread Crumbs, served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetables.
Whiskey Salmon
Roasted North Atlantic salmon in garlic butter. Topped with Jameson whiskey, hot honey glaze. Served with choice of two sides
Beer Battered Shrimp
Fried Beer Battered Shrimp (6 Large) served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Lemon Wedge & side of cocktail sauce
Desserts
Vanilla Ice Cream
Apple Pie
Homemade Apple Pie, served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream, topped with Caramel sauce, Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar.
Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake
Topped with Chocolate Sauce and Powdered Sugar.
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Powdered Sugar.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Powdered Sugar.
Blueberry Pie
Homemade Blueberry Pie, served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar.
