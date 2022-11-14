AIDAN'S PUB imageView gallery

5 John Street

Bristol, RI 02809

Popular Items

Shepherds Pie
Meatloaf Mountain
Side Fries

Appetizers

Aidan's Nacho Plate

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, Pico de Gãllo and Sour Cream.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Lightly battered fried squid tossed in garlic herb butter & banana peppers

3pc Clam Cakes

$6.00

A local favorite!

6pc Clam Cakes

$10.00

A local favorite!

12pc Clam Cakes

$18.00

A local favorite!

6pc Wexford Wings

$8.00

Crispy drums & flats served plain or tossed

12pc Wexford Wings

$15.00

Crispy drums & flats served plain or tossed

Single Stuffie

$6.00

Gourmet blend of chopped clams, spices, onions, mixed peppers, breading

New England Stuffies (2)

$12.00

Gourmet blend of chopped clams. spices, onions, mixed peppers, & breading

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Crispy battered tenders, choice of sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, & shredded cheddar, served in a bread bowl with corn tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Battered mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Golden beer battered fried onions.

Smoked Irish Salmon

$14.00

Thin sliced, smoked salmon with horseradish cream, capers, red onion & toast.

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Crispy waffle cut fries layered with sharp Irish cheddar cheese, corned beef, horseradish cream sauce, caramelized onions, & banana peppers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Roasted chicken blended with buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, cheddar cheese, and green onions, served with tortilla chips

Rhody Sliders

$13.00

3 mini burgers, served with your choice of cheese

Soups

Cup of New England Clam Chowder

$4.00

An Aidan's Pub Favorite!

Bowl of New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

An Aidan's Pub Favorite!

Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup of Rhode Island Clam Chowder

$4.00

Clear Broth, made fresh daily.

Bowl of Rhode Island Clam Chowder

$6.00

Clear Broth, made fresh daily.

Bread Bowl of Rhode Island Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup of the "Soup of the Day"

$4.00

Bowl of the "Soup of the Day"

$6.00

Bread Bowl of the "Soup of the Day"

$8.00Out of stock

Chili

$7.00

Cup Beef Stew

$6.00

Bowl Beef Stew

$8.00

Bread Bowl Beef Stew

$9.00

Salads

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, served with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Aidan's Pub Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Fresh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and a Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Steak & Bleu Cheese Salad

$18.00

Sirloin Steak - grilled to your liking, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Chicken & Bleu Cheese Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Salmon & Bleu Cheese Salad

$19.00

Grilled Salmon - seasoned to your liking, over Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, finished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Sante Fe

$14.00

Mixed field greens, BBQ spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black beans and corn, served with avocado ranch dressing

Burgers

Vegetable patty, corn & black bean salsa, field greens, and roasted red pepper aioli

*Ulster Burger

$12.00

8oz choice ground chuck burger with lettuce and tomato. Add your favorite toppings for the ultimate ulster!

Southern Burger

$16.00

Our classic burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and onion rings, drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Limerick Burger

$16.00

Classic Aidan's burger topped with Swiss cheese, limerick bacon, and caramelized onions

Portuguese Burger

$16.00

Local Favorite with cheddar cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg, and roasted red pepper aioli

Nacho Taco Burger

$16.00

8oz burger topped with shredded cheddar cheese, chili, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo and avocado ranch, Yum!!

California Burgers

$15.00

Pubwiches

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

The Classic, served with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Simple and Delicious! Homemade Corned Beef served on Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.

Fish Reuben

$16.00

Fried Fish, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, and Tartar Sauce served on Grilled Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle. A Fan Favorite!

Toasted Limerick Sandwich

$12.00

Limerick Bacon with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Sautéed Onions on Toasted Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Cajun Seasonings, topped with Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, and American Cheese on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.

Galway Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Sautéed in Garlic Butter topped with American Cheese and Mushrooms on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled choice sirloin, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled torpedo roll. Add: Cheese $2, Mushrooms & Onions $3

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$14.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle

Turkey Club

$11.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Honey Dijonaise Spread served on Toasted White Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.

BLT

$11.00

American or Limerick Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted bread of your choice served with pub fries & pickle.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders, Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons in a plain tortilla wrap

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Mini Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day.

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Curry Sauce

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Side Limerick Bacon (3)

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Bangers(3)

$6.00

Side Waffle Fries

$7.00

Main Fare

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Irish Sausages, Mashed Potatoes, and Imported Baked Beans with Beef Gravy.

Dublin Pot Pie

$15.00

An Irish Favorite featuring Chicken and Vegetables, topped with a Golden Crust.

Meatloaf Mountain

$16.00

Homemade Meatloaf over Grilled Garlic Bread, topped with Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Onions and Beef Gravy.

Shepherds Pie

$14.00

A traditional Irish favorite! A blend of Ground Beef, Peas, and Carrots. Topped with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$18.00

Hand-Cut Corned Beef with Cabbage, Carrots, and Potatoes.

Sirloin Steak

$21.00

10oz grilled choice sirloin cooked to your liking, served with whiskey gravy, choice of two sides

O'Cajun Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Homemade creamy mac & cheese tossed with sauteed Cajun seasoned chicken breast, onion, and mixed peppers

Seafare

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer-Battered Cod Fillet, served with Tartar Sauce, Pub Fries and Coleslaw.

Baked New England Cod

$18.00

Topped with Herb Bread Crumbs, served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetables.

Whiskey Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted North Atlantic salmon in garlic butter. Topped with Jameson whiskey, hot honey glaze. Served with choice of two sides

Beer Battered Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Beer Battered Shrimp (6 Large) served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Lemon Wedge & side of cocktail sauce

SPECIALS

.

Rodeo Sliders

$14.00

Mac Stack Burger

$17.00

Tex Amex Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.00Out of stock

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Homemade Apple Pie, served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream, topped with Caramel sauce, Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar.

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$8.00

Topped with Chocolate Sauce and Powdered Sugar.

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Powdered Sugar.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Powdered Sugar.

Blueberry Pie

$8.00

Homemade Blueberry Pie, served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 John Street, Bristol, RI 02809

Directions

Gallery
AIDAN'S PUB image

