Seafood

Quito's Restaurant

790 Reviews

$$

411 Thames Street

Bristol, RI 02809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

New England Chowder
Fish'n Chip
Six Clam Cakes

NON - ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Bottled Spring Water

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Ginger Ale

$3.75
Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50
Bottled Orange Soda

Bottled Orange Soda

$3.50

Bottled Grape Soda

$3.75

Bottled Pineapple Soda

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Pepsi Can

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist Can

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

CANNED COCKTAILS

Loyal Lemonade

$6.50Out of stock

Truly Pineapple Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Passionfruit Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WINE

Bottle, William Hill Chardonnay

$13.00Out of stock

Bottle, Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle, Chardonnay, Kendall - Jackson

$14.00Out of stock

Bottle, Riesling, Blue Fish

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle, Sauvignon Blanc, Fish House

$13.00Out of stock

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Storypoint

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Merlot, Red Rock

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle, Pinot Nior, Castle Rock

$13.00Out of stock

Bottle, Apothic, Red Blend

$13.00Out of stock

CANNED WINE

House Wine Grapefruit Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

BEER

Crabbies, Ginger Beer

$5.00

Comfortably Unaware IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Downeast Ciders

$7.00

Narragansett

$5.50Out of stock

Narragansett Fresh Catch Can

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.25Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00Out of stock

Guiness Draft Cans

$5.50Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Six Clam Cakes

Six Clam Cakes

$6.50

A rhode island favorite, our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams, fried until golden brown

Clam Cakes Dozen

Clam Cakes Dozen

$10.50

A rhode island favorite, our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams, fried until golden brown

Calamari Appetizers

Calamari Appetizers

$16.00

Fresh squid rings and tentacles. Lightly battered and fried. Served with our hot pepper marinade & marinara sauce on the side

Coconut Mango Shrimp

Coconut Mango Shrimp

$17.00

Five Atlantic jumbo shrimp, lightly fried & tossed in our coconut mango sauce

One Clam Cake

$1.50

SOUPS

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$10.50+

Our lobster bisque is creamy and full of large pieces of fresh lobster meat.

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$9.25+

Tomato based stew filled with a plethora of seafood; calamari, lobster, swordfish, scallops, shrimp and cod.

New England Chowder

New England Chowder

$6.25+

We make our New England chowder with Native littleneck and quahogs adding just the right amount of potatoes, celery, parsley, white onion, and cream

Manhatten Chowder

Manhatten Chowder

$6.25+

Our Manhattan chowder is always gluten free made with native littlenecks and quahogs the broth is a clam base with tomato and Italian spices

Rhode Island Chowder

Rhode Island Chowder

$6.25+

Our Rhode Island chowder is always gluten free made with native littlenecks and quahogs, diced potatoes, white onions, parsley, celery and clam broth

SALADS

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, crispy pancetta, goat cheese, dried cranberries, pears, pecans & lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and, croutons served with caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and red bell peppers, served with your choice of dressing (dressing served on the side)

SANDWICHES

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh cod, lightly fried and served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce come on the side of all our fried fish dishes.

Pan Seared Fish Sandwich

Pan Seared Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh cod, pan-seared in garlic-infused butter, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Lump crab meat sautéed with a zesty honey-ginger sauce, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fire-grilled organic chicken breast topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, and honey-ginger sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Grilled Angus Burger

Grilled Angus Burger

$14.00

Natural Grass Fed Free Range Angus beef, grilled to perfection with lettuce & sliced tomato on a toasted brioche bun

PASTA

Lobster Pappardelle

Lobster Pappardelle

$44.00

Local Lobster is hand picked and sautéed in a creamy cheese sauce over flat long pappardelle noddles

Seafood Medley Scampi

Seafood Medley Scampi

$35.00

Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, and sea scallops tossed in a garlic, white wine scampi sauce

Seafood Medley Zuppa

Seafood Medley Zuppa

$29.00

Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, and sea scallops tossed our Italian tomato zuppa sauce served over spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine scampi sauce over spaghetti

Calamari Mediterranean

Calamari Mediterranean

$20.00

Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed calamari served over spaghetti (we highly recommended you try this dish fried)

Seafood Mediterranean

Seafood Mediterranean

$32.00

Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and calamari served over spaghetti

Scallop Mediterranean

Scallop Mediterranean

$32.00

Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed sea scallops served over spaghetti

Littleneck Zuppa

Littleneck Zuppa

$24.00

Steamed littlenecks in our classic tomato zuppa sauce over spaghetti

Littleneck Scampi

Littleneck Scampi

$24.00

Steamed littlenecks in a garlic, white wine, scampi sauce over spaghetti

Red Chopped Clam

Red Chopped Clam

$18.00

Chopped hard-shelled clams in a red tomato zuppa sauce over spaghetti

White Chopped Clam

White Chopped Clam

$18.00

Chopped hard-shelled clams in our garlic olive oil scampi sauce over linguine

BAKED SEAFOOD ENTREES

Seafood Casserole

$38.00

We fill the ramekin full with sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, local lobster, Atlantic Cod and a bit of butter & white wine. Then its all topped off with buttery ritz cracker crumbs, & Italian herbs

Scallop Casserole

$36.00

Atlantic Sea Scallops are tossed with butter and sweet sherry wine, topped with ritz cracker crumbs and more butter baked until golden & bubbly

Lemon Butter Baked Cod

Lemon Butter Baked Cod

$25.00

Atlantic cod is coated in butter, lemon juice, white wine and herbs topped with ritz cracker crumbs and, baked until golden brown

Lobster Casserole

Lobster Casserole

$44.00

Local hand picked lobster is tossed in butter and sweet sherry wine, topped with ritz cracker crumbs and more butter for a truly decedent dish

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Five jumbo shrimp are stuffed with our seafood filling, then baked in butter and white wine seasoned with Italian herbs

ROLLS & TACOS

Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo

Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo

$33.00

Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side

Lobster Roll Warm with Butter

Lobster Roll Warm with Butter

$33.00

Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice

Whole Clam Roll

Whole Clam Roll

$30.00

Lightly battered and fried whole clams served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.

Strip Clam Roll

Strip Clam Roll

$16.00

Lightly battered and fried clam strips served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli

Scallop Roll

Scallop Roll

$25.00

Lightly battered and Atlantic sea scallops served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.

Oyster Roll

$20.00

Lightly battered and fried Atlantic oysters served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

LOBSTER

Steamed Lobster Dinner

$40.00+

GRILLED & PAN-SEARED ENTREES

Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon

Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Alaskan wild caught salmon, pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and Italian herbs served with two sides

Pan-Seared Shrimp Plate

Pan-Seared Shrimp Plate

$27.00

Fresh Jumbo Atlantic Shrimp pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and herbs served with two sides

Pan-seared Trio

Pan-seared Trio

$30.00

Fresh Sea Scallops, Atlantic cod and, Shrimp are pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and herbs. Served with your choice of two sides

Pan-Seared Cod

$25.00

Atlantic cod pan-seared with garlic, olive oil, white wine & herbs. Served with your choice of two sides

Pan-Seared Scallop Plate

Pan-Seared Scallop Plate

$37.00

Sea scallops are seared just long enough to give them a beautiful brown color full of flavor caramelized large Atlantic sea scallops, served with your choice of two sides

Pan-Seared Pesto Salmon

Pan-Seared Pesto Salmon

$27.00

Wild Alaskan Salmon pan-seared in garlic, olive oil, and wine placed on thinly sliced tomatoes, on a flaky golden piece of puff pastry, then topped with pesto.

FRIED ENTREES

Fried Whole Clam Seafood Dinner

Fried Whole Clam Seafood Dinner

$49.00

Hand-battered cod, shrimp, scallops, whole clams, with French Fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.

Fried Strip Clam Seafood Dinner

Fried Strip Clam Seafood Dinner

$34.00

Hand-battered cod, shrimp, scallops,, strip clams, with French Fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.

Fish'n Chip

Fish'n Chip

$20.00

Cod, deep fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Whole Clam Dinner

Fried Whole Clam Dinner

$40.00

Whole bellied clams, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$18.00

Strip clams, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw

Fried Scallop Dinner

$30.00

Sea scallops, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp, fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.

Fried Oyster Dinner

Fried Oyster Dinner

$30.00

Native oysters, fried in a light bater, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Combination Plater

Fried Combination Plater

$30.00

Lightly battered and fried platter of two seafood options. Served with our House made coleslaw & French fries. Pick any two options and enjoy: (Whole Clams, Clam Strips, Atlantic Scallops, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Oysters, Cod)

Fried Calamari Dinner

Fried Calamari Dinner

$21.00

Squid rings and tentacles, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of our marinara and pepper marinade sauce.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

Five breaded and fried chicken tenders served with French fries and house made coleslaw. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard sauce for dipping.

SIDES

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Our signature coleslaw made with cabbage mayo, salt, sugar, vinegar and seasonings

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$4.00

Classic French fries (we do not fry our French fries in the same oil as our fried food there for our French fries are gluten free)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Thick cut sweet potato fries served with honey ginger dipping sauce or ketchup.

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed broccoli sautéed in olive oil and garlic

Side Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Red bliss potatoes hand smashed with parsley, garlic, cream, butter, salt and pepper

Side Chicken Tenders

Side Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Five chicken tenders fried and served with your choice of BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard sauce for dipping.

Pasta

$12.00

Side of pasta choice of sauce and pasta type

Quart Cole Slaw

$12.00

Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$0.50+

SEAFOOD SIDES

Side Fried Whole

Side Fried Whole

$26.00+

Lightly battered and fried whole belly clams served with a side of tartar sauce

Side Fried Shrimp

Side Fried Shrimp

$16.00+

Side of lightly battered and fried jumbo shrimp

Side Fried Clam Strips

Side Fried Clam Strips

$9.00+

Lightly battered and fried clam strips served with tartar sauce

Side Fried Oysters

Side Fried Oysters

$19.00+

Lightly battered and fried Atlantic oysters served with a side of tartar sauce

Side Fried Scallops

Side Fried Scallops

$18.00+

Lightly battered and fried sea scallops served with a side of tartar sauce

Piece Pan-Seared Fish

Piece Pan-Seared Fish

$12.00

Fresh cod pan seared in garlic infused butter in a cast-iron skillet served with lemon and tartar sauce on the side

Piece Fried Fish

Piece Fried Fish

$10.00

One piece of lightly battered and fried cod. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

TAKEOUT SPECIALS

This special is a combination of two full sized Fish'Chip plates, six clam cakes and two cups of chowder

Take Out Special

$40.00Out of stock

Please choose two styles of chowder; We have three types of chowder all made in house, creamy New England style chowder, clear clam broth based Rhode Island chowder or our Manhattan chowder which is also a broth based chowder with the addition of tomatoes and Italian spices

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Three fried chicken tenders and our thick cut French fries. Served with ketchup and BBQ sauce or honey mustard sauce for dipping your chicken tenders

Kids Fish'n Chip

Kids Fish'n Chip

$13.00

One piece of fried cod and our thick cut French fries. Served with tartar sauce on the side.

Kids Clam Cakes and Chowder

Kids Clam Cakes and Chowder

$11.00

The perfect combination of our signature fried clam cakes and chowder. Choose from any of our three delicious chowders when you order. The choice of wether or not to dunk your clam cakes in your chowder is yours!

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

All beef hot dog served in a toast bun with your choice of side

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Side of kids pasta your choice of butter or marinara sauce you can choose gluten free ziti, spaghetti or pappardelle pasta

Kids Chix Parm

$15.00

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate cake made with real Dutch cocoa powder and Guittard chocolate baking chips a decadent indulgent dessert and gluten free too! Served with whipped cream and fresh berries add vanilla bean gelato for just 2 dollars.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

$7.00

Apple Tarlet

$7.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Prosciutto Scallops

$18.00

Sweet Curried Mussels

$16.00

Steamed mussels are tossed with sautéed shallots and red bell peppers, then added to a broth using grade A pure maple syrup, heavy cream, and aromatic yellow curry. The perfect fusion of briny mussels, sweet maple syrup, and rich flavorful yellow curry, this sauce is genuinely bread-worthy.

ENTREES

Apple Cider Salmon

$27.00

We are pairing local apples with our fresh caught sustainably sourced salmon. We start by pan-searing the salmon in a sweet but tangy balsamic cider reduction, and then we place the filet atop a bed of our apple slaw; tart juicy granny smith apples, celery, shaved fennel, and red onion tossed in a simple lemon vinaigrette; champagne vinegar, olive oil, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and roasted asparagus

Grilled Swordfish

$36.00

Stuffed Sole

$39.00

A simple French-inspired dish. We use sustainably caught Atlantic sea scallops, lightly dusted with seasoned white flour. Pan-seared in a nutty brown butter, with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, fragrant parsley, and caramelized mushrooms and served with smashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.

New England Clam Boil

$39.00

1.25 pounds of hard or soft-shelled clams steamed in our signature broth with local corn, spicy chorizo, red bliss potatoes and sweet onion.

SAUCE

Jarred Marinara Sauce

$8.99

Jarred Zuppa Sauce

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.

Website

Location

411 Thames Street, Bristol, RI 02809

Directions

Gallery
Quito's Restaurant image
Quito's Restaurant image
BG pic
Quito's Restaurant image

Map
