Quito's Restaurant
790 Reviews
$$
411 Thames Street
Bristol, RI 02809
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NON - ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
CANNED COCKTAILS
BOTTLED WINE
Bottle, William Hill Chardonnay
Bottle, Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani
Bottle, Chardonnay, Kendall - Jackson
Bottle, Riesling, Blue Fish
Bottle, Sauvignon Blanc, Fish House
Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Storypoint
Bottle Merlot, Red Rock
Bottle, Pinot Nior, Castle Rock
Bottle, Apothic, Red Blend
BEER
Crabbies, Ginger Beer
Comfortably Unaware IPA
Downeast Ciders
Narragansett
Narragansett Fresh Catch Can
Bud Light
Blue Moon
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Guiness Draft Cans
Heineken Zero
Stella Artois
APPETIZERS
Six Clam Cakes
A rhode island favorite, our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams, fried until golden brown
Clam Cakes Dozen
A rhode island favorite, our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams, fried until golden brown
Calamari Appetizers
Fresh squid rings and tentacles. Lightly battered and fried. Served with our hot pepper marinade & marinara sauce on the side
Coconut Mango Shrimp
Five Atlantic jumbo shrimp, lightly fried & tossed in our coconut mango sauce
One Clam Cake
SOUPS
Lobster Bisque
Our lobster bisque is creamy and full of large pieces of fresh lobster meat.
Seafood Stew
Tomato based stew filled with a plethora of seafood; calamari, lobster, swordfish, scallops, shrimp and cod.
New England Chowder
We make our New England chowder with Native littleneck and quahogs adding just the right amount of potatoes, celery, parsley, white onion, and cream
Manhatten Chowder
Our Manhattan chowder is always gluten free made with native littlenecks and quahogs the broth is a clam base with tomato and Italian spices
Rhode Island Chowder
Our Rhode Island chowder is always gluten free made with native littlenecks and quahogs, diced potatoes, white onions, parsley, celery and clam broth
SALADS
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, crispy pancetta, goat cheese, dried cranberries, pears, pecans & lemon balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and, croutons served with caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and red bell peppers, served with your choice of dressing (dressing served on the side)
SANDWICHES
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fresh cod, lightly fried and served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce come on the side of all our fried fish dishes.
Pan Seared Fish Sandwich
Fresh cod, pan-seared in garlic-infused butter, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump crab meat sautéed with a zesty honey-ginger sauce, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fire-grilled organic chicken breast topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, and honey-ginger sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Grilled Angus Burger
Natural Grass Fed Free Range Angus beef, grilled to perfection with lettuce & sliced tomato on a toasted brioche bun
PASTA
Lobster Pappardelle
Local Lobster is hand picked and sautéed in a creamy cheese sauce over flat long pappardelle noddles
Seafood Medley Scampi
Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, and sea scallops tossed in a garlic, white wine scampi sauce
Seafood Medley Zuppa
Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, and sea scallops tossed our Italian tomato zuppa sauce served over spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine scampi sauce over spaghetti
Calamari Mediterranean
Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed calamari served over spaghetti (we highly recommended you try this dish fried)
Seafood Mediterranean
Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and calamari served over spaghetti
Scallop Mediterranean
Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed sea scallops served over spaghetti
Littleneck Zuppa
Steamed littlenecks in our classic tomato zuppa sauce over spaghetti
Littleneck Scampi
Steamed littlenecks in a garlic, white wine, scampi sauce over spaghetti
Red Chopped Clam
Chopped hard-shelled clams in a red tomato zuppa sauce over spaghetti
White Chopped Clam
Chopped hard-shelled clams in our garlic olive oil scampi sauce over linguine
BAKED SEAFOOD ENTREES
Seafood Casserole
We fill the ramekin full with sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, local lobster, Atlantic Cod and a bit of butter & white wine. Then its all topped off with buttery ritz cracker crumbs, & Italian herbs
Scallop Casserole
Atlantic Sea Scallops are tossed with butter and sweet sherry wine, topped with ritz cracker crumbs and more butter baked until golden & bubbly
Lemon Butter Baked Cod
Atlantic cod is coated in butter, lemon juice, white wine and herbs topped with ritz cracker crumbs and, baked until golden brown
Lobster Casserole
Local hand picked lobster is tossed in butter and sweet sherry wine, topped with ritz cracker crumbs and more butter for a truly decedent dish
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Five jumbo shrimp are stuffed with our seafood filling, then baked in butter and white wine seasoned with Italian herbs
ROLLS & TACOS
Lobster Roll Chilled Mayo
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat, tossed with just a taste of mayonnaise and seasoned with a touch of dill. Served with your choice of one side
Lobster Roll Warm with Butter
Fresh hand-picked lobster meat sautéed in warm melted butter and served in a toasted brioche bun. Served with one side choice
Whole Clam Roll
Lightly battered and fried whole clams served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.
Strip Clam Roll
Lightly battered and fried clam strips served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.
Fish Tacos
Pan-seared cod, served in a grilled corn tortilla shell with, cabbage, diced tomatoes, drizzled with organic lemon aioli
Scallop Roll
Lightly battered and Atlantic sea scallops served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.
Oyster Roll
Lightly battered and fried Atlantic oysters served in a toasted brioche bun with your choice of coleslaw or French fries. Tartar sauce is served on the side of all our fried fish dishes.
Shrimp Roll
GRILLED & PAN-SEARED ENTREES
Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon
Alaskan wild caught salmon, pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and Italian herbs served with two sides
Pan-Seared Shrimp Plate
Fresh Jumbo Atlantic Shrimp pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and herbs served with two sides
Pan-seared Trio
Fresh Sea Scallops, Atlantic cod and, Shrimp are pan seared in garlic, olive oil, white wine and herbs. Served with your choice of two sides
Pan-Seared Cod
Atlantic cod pan-seared with garlic, olive oil, white wine & herbs. Served with your choice of two sides
Pan-Seared Scallop Plate
Sea scallops are seared just long enough to give them a beautiful brown color full of flavor caramelized large Atlantic sea scallops, served with your choice of two sides
Pan-Seared Pesto Salmon
Wild Alaskan Salmon pan-seared in garlic, olive oil, and wine placed on thinly sliced tomatoes, on a flaky golden piece of puff pastry, then topped with pesto.
FRIED ENTREES
Fried Whole Clam Seafood Dinner
Hand-battered cod, shrimp, scallops, whole clams, with French Fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.
Fried Strip Clam Seafood Dinner
Hand-battered cod, shrimp, scallops,, strip clams, with French Fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.
Fish'n Chip
Cod, deep fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Whole Clam Dinner
Whole bellied clams, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Clam Strip Dinner
Strip clams, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw
Fried Scallop Dinner
Sea scallops, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp, fried in a light batter, served with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.
Fried Oyster Dinner
Native oysters, fried in a light bater, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Combination Plater
Lightly battered and fried platter of two seafood options. Served with our House made coleslaw & French fries. Pick any two options and enjoy: (Whole Clams, Clam Strips, Atlantic Scallops, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Oysters, Cod)
Fried Calamari Dinner
Squid rings and tentacles, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of our marinara and pepper marinade sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Five breaded and fried chicken tenders served with French fries and house made coleslaw. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard sauce for dipping.
SIDES
Side Coleslaw
Our signature coleslaw made with cabbage mayo, salt, sugar, vinegar and seasonings
Side French Fries
Classic French fries (we do not fry our French fries in the same oil as our fried food there for our French fries are gluten free)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Thick cut sweet potato fries served with honey ginger dipping sauce or ketchup.
Side of Broccoli
Steamed broccoli sautéed in olive oil and garlic
Side Smashed Potatoes
Red bliss potatoes hand smashed with parsley, garlic, cream, butter, salt and pepper
Side Chicken Tenders
Five chicken tenders fried and served with your choice of BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard sauce for dipping.
Pasta
Side of pasta choice of sauce and pasta type
Quart Cole Slaw
Asparagus
Extra Sauce
SEAFOOD SIDES
Side Fried Whole
Lightly battered and fried whole belly clams served with a side of tartar sauce
Side Fried Shrimp
Side of lightly battered and fried jumbo shrimp
Side Fried Clam Strips
Lightly battered and fried clam strips served with tartar sauce
Side Fried Oysters
Lightly battered and fried Atlantic oysters served with a side of tartar sauce
Side Fried Scallops
Lightly battered and fried sea scallops served with a side of tartar sauce
Piece Pan-Seared Fish
Fresh cod pan seared in garlic infused butter in a cast-iron skillet served with lemon and tartar sauce on the side
Piece Fried Fish
One piece of lightly battered and fried cod. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
TAKEOUT SPECIALS
Take Out Special
Please choose two styles of chowder; We have three types of chowder all made in house, creamy New England style chowder, clear clam broth based Rhode Island chowder or our Manhattan chowder which is also a broth based chowder with the addition of tomatoes and Italian spices
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three fried chicken tenders and our thick cut French fries. Served with ketchup and BBQ sauce or honey mustard sauce for dipping your chicken tenders
Kids Fish'n Chip
One piece of fried cod and our thick cut French fries. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
Kids Clam Cakes and Chowder
The perfect combination of our signature fried clam cakes and chowder. Choose from any of our three delicious chowders when you order. The choice of wether or not to dunk your clam cakes in your chowder is yours!
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served in a toast bun with your choice of side
Kids Pasta
Side of kids pasta your choice of butter or marinara sauce you can choose gluten free ziti, spaghetti or pappardelle pasta
Kids Chix Parm
Kid Quesadilla
DESSERTS
Chocolate Lava Cake
Rich dark chocolate cake made with real Dutch cocoa powder and Guittard chocolate baking chips a decadent indulgent dessert and gluten free too! Served with whipped cream and fresh berries add vanilla bean gelato for just 2 dollars.
Tiramisu
Chocolate Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Creme Brulee Cheese Cake
Apple Tarlet
APPETIZERS
Prosciutto Scallops
Sweet Curried Mussels
Steamed mussels are tossed with sautéed shallots and red bell peppers, then added to a broth using grade A pure maple syrup, heavy cream, and aromatic yellow curry. The perfect fusion of briny mussels, sweet maple syrup, and rich flavorful yellow curry, this sauce is genuinely bread-worthy.
ENTREES
Apple Cider Salmon
We are pairing local apples with our fresh caught sustainably sourced salmon. We start by pan-searing the salmon in a sweet but tangy balsamic cider reduction, and then we place the filet atop a bed of our apple slaw; tart juicy granny smith apples, celery, shaved fennel, and red onion tossed in a simple lemon vinaigrette; champagne vinegar, olive oil, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and roasted asparagus
Grilled Swordfish
Stuffed Sole
A simple French-inspired dish. We use sustainably caught Atlantic sea scallops, lightly dusted with seasoned white flour. Pan-seared in a nutty brown butter, with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, fragrant parsley, and caramelized mushrooms and served with smashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.
New England Clam Boil
1.25 pounds of hard or soft-shelled clams steamed in our signature broth with local corn, spicy chorizo, red bliss potatoes and sweet onion.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.
411 Thames Street, Bristol, RI 02809