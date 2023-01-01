  • Home
AJ's OldTown Steakhouse 120 W Bunnell Ave

120 W Bunnell Ave

Homer, AK 99603

Food

Apps / Small Plates

BC Chips

$9.00+

House-cut potato chips topped with bleu cheese fondue, chives, and tomatoes

Calamari

$12.00

Served on a bed of mixed greens

Drunken Clams

$26.00Out of stock

One pound of clams sautéed in garlic and white wine

HandCut FF

$6.00

Sliced fresh in-house

King Crab App

$132.00

One pound Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with our own spicy dipping sauce

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in truffle oil, chives, and Parmesan

Sweet Fry

$9.00

Coco Shrimp

$24.00

Salmon Dip

$22.00

Chz Curds

$12.00

Honey Brie

$14.00

Soups / Salads

Cran Almond Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, cranberries, almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, and housemade strawberry vinaigrette

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Small green salad with choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar

$24.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan & croutons grilled chicken breast

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and housemade bleu cheese dressing

Petite Steak and BC Salad

$26.00

4 oz prime top sirloin on a bed of mixed greens, roasted red peppers, assorted vegetables, bleu cheese crumbles, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Caesar LG

$12.00

Caesar SM

$8.00

Chicken Caesar

$24.00

Chip Plates

Chicken and Chips

$16.00

Chicken strips, hand-cut French fries, and ranch dipping sauce

Fish and Chips

$34.00

Local halibut breaded in panko, hand-cut French fries, and tartar sauce

Sandwiches/Burgers

AJ's Burger

$18.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Reuben

$19.00

House brined corned beef, marbled rye, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast served with Swiss cheese

Cowboy Burger

$20.00

Onion rings, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce

French Dip

$24.00

Sliced USDA prime rib, Swiss cheese, and au jus

Philly Cheesesteak

$26.00

Sliced USDA prime rib, grilled onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Boca burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Steaks

FILLET

$65.00

TOP SIRLOIN

$36.00

With peppercorn sauce

NEW YORK

$45.00

RIBEYE

$52.00

FILET N' TANNER

$86.00

Eight oz filet and 6 oz of tanner crab legs

TOP & SHRIMP

$54.00

Eight oz top sirloin and 6 oz of wild shrimp

PRIME RIB

$49.00

Entrées/Seafood

Alaskan Salmon Fillet

$36.00

7 oz pan seared Alaskan salmon

Cioppino

$52.00

Chef's choice of a variety of fresh seafood including scallops and shrimp braised in a light tomato broth and served with bread

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Six oz grilled chicken breast, fettuccine, and creamy alfredo sauce

Halibut

$36.00

Pan seared six oz halibut fillet

King Crab Dinner

$139.00

One lb Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter

Local Rockfish

$28.00

Pan seared six oz rockfish fillet

Shrimp Alfredo

$34.00

Creamy alfredo, 6 oz of shrimp, and fresh Parmesan

Scallop Saute

$49.00

Children's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Strips

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mini Alfredo

$10.00

PB & J

$8.00

Desserts

Ala mode

$1.50

Apple Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Creme Brûlée

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

NY Cheesecake w/ Strawberry Sauce

$6.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

White Cake

$12.00Out of stock

OR Goat Chz Cake

$12.00

org creme brule

$12.00

LL Gaot Chz Cake

$12.00

Beverages

Apple Cider

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice- LG

$3.00

Orange Juice- SM

$2.00

Pellegrino Bottled Water

$2.50+

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Roy Rodgers

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 W Bunnell Ave, Homer, AK 99603

Directions

