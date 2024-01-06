Alexander's Mediterranean Cuisine
No reviews yet
263 Timber Dr
Garner, NC 27529
LUNCH
Lunch Appetizers
- Cup Lemon Chicken Soup$5.95
- Bowl Lemon Chicken Soup$6.95
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.95
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.95
- Handmade Grape Leaves$12.95Out of stock
Four pieces stuffed with rice and pine nuts
- Greek Bruschetta$13.95
Zucchini, goat cheese, feta, roasted eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, onion, red pepper & basil served over pita
- Hummus$13.95
Chickpeas whipped with tahini sauce, lemon, fresh garlic, olive oil, and pita bread
- Calamari$17.95
Fried squid with cocktail sauce
- French Onion Soup$7.95
Lunch Salads
- House Salad$8.95
Mixed garden greens, tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, and red onion
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Anchovies, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, olives, bell peppers, cucumber, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Spanakopita$16.95
spinach & feta wrapped in phyllo with Greek Salad
Lunch Pasta
- Alexander Spaghetti$24.95
Olive oil, garlic, myzithra cheese & Parmesan cheese with meat sauce
- Seafood Special$18.95
Salmon, sea bass, mussels, shrimp, and tomato sauce over linguine
- L. Crab Cake$18.95
With cream dill sauce
- Lemon Bowtie$18.95
With lemon pesto, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and fresh goat cheese
- Chicken a La Vodka$18.95
Creamy tomato sauce, penne, chicken, spinach, mushrooms & goat cheese
Lunch Sandwiches
- Sandwich of the Day$17.95
With soup or Greek salad
- Gyro$17.85
Gyro meat, tzatziki, onion, lettuce, and tomatoes with Greek salad or seasoned fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$17.95
Chicken, tzatziki, onion, lettuce, and tomatoes, wrapped in pita with Greek salad or seasoned fries
- Gyro Plate$19.95
Gyro meat, roast potatoes, Greek salad, pita, and tzatziki
- Kofta Souvlaki$17.95
Ground lamb, fresh herbs, onion, lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki, wrapped in pita served with Greek salad or fries
- Falafel Sandwich$17.95
Falafel, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki, onion, wrapped in pita, served with fries or Greek salad
- Sandwich Only$14.95
Lunch Pita Pizzas
Lunch Vegetarian
- Eggplant Parmesan$17.95
Over linguine pasta with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Portabello Mushroom Ravioli$16.95
White wine tomato sauce with spinach and mushrooms
- Lemon Linguine$26.95
Fresh tomatoes, pesto, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, and goat cheese
- Lemon Risotto$26.95
Asparagus, shitake mushrooms, spinach, artichokes, and lemon zest broth sauce
- Falafel Plate$24.95
Greek salad, falafel (6 pieces), pita & tzatziki
- Ratatouille$24.95
Bowtie pasta with roasted red peppers, zucchini, squash, onion, garlic, feta cheese & mozzarella with a light tomato sauce
Kid's Menu
DINNER
Dinner Appetizers
- Cup Lemon Chicken Soup$5.95
- Bowl Lemon Chicken Soup$6.95
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.95
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.95
- Handmade Grape Leaves$12.95Out of stock
Four pieces stuffed with rice and pine nuts
- Greek Bruschetta$13.95
Zucchini, goat cheese, feta, roasted eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, onion, red pepper & basil served over pita
- Hummus$13.95
Chickpeas whipped with tahini sauce, lemon, fresh garlic, olive oil, and pita bread
- Saganaki$13.95
Baked kasseri cheese, roasted garlic, lemon juice with scallions & fresh tomatoes
- Calamari$17.95
Fried squid with cocktail sauce
- Lamb Grape Leaves$14.95
Dinner Salads
- House Salad$8.95
Mixed garden greens, tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, and red onion
- Greek Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, olives, bell peppers, cucumber, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Alexander Salad$13.95
Tomatoes, onion, olives, green peppers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Anchovies, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing
Dinner Pasta
- Farfalle Pasta$28.95
Italian sausage, chicken, mushroom, spinach, and peppers with Cajun seasoning in cream tomato sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$27.95
Mushrooms, spinach, and white wine cream sauce
- Alexander Spaghetti$24.95
Olive oil, garlic, myzithra cheese & Parmesan cheese with meat sauce
- Shrimp & Lump Crab Alfredo$36.95
Fettuccine pasta, in cream, mushrooms & spinach sauce
- Crab Cake$27.95
Angel hair pasta, light cream dill sauce and house vegetable
- Tuscan Chicken$27.95
With penne, creamy tomato sauce, spinach, & mushrooms
- Chicken Parmesan$27.95
Over linguine pasta, white wine tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Lemon Linguine$26.95
- Lemon Risotto$26.95
- Ratatouille$24.95
Dinner Hearty Fare
- Veal Marsala$33.95
Over mashed potatoes, mushroom marsala sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Moussaka$25.95
Baked ground beef with layers of eggplant and potatoes topped with béchamel sauce
- Alexander Lamb Shank$31.95
Baked with potatoes, carrots and celery, in tomato wine sauce. Beef and lamb may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase your risk for foodborne illness
- Paella$42.95Out of stock
Salmon, sea bass, grouper, shrimp, scallops, mussels, chicken & sausage, fennel, with saffron rice (mildly spicy), and house vegetable
- Stuffed Eggplant$28.95
Stuffed with ground beef served over linguine, light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$28.95
Spinach, feta cheese, mashed potatoes, vegetable, and cream mushroom sauce
- Gyro Plate$28.95
Greek salad, gyro meat, roasted potatoes, pita and tzatziki
- Falafel Plate$24.95
Dinner Steak
- Lamb Souvlaki$33.95
Grilled tender lamb cubes marinated with garlic & fresh herbs, served over rice, with tzatziki sauce and house vegetable. Beef and lamb may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase your risk for foodborne illness
- Rack of Lamb$42.95
Marinated & grilled, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables. Beef and lamb may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase your risk for foodborne illness
- 12 Oz Grilled Rib-Eye$42.95
Marinated in garlic over mashed potatoes with peppercorn mushroom au jus sauce & house vegetables. Beef and lamb may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase your risk for foodborne illness
- 8 Oz Grilled Black Angus Tenderloin Filet Mignon$43.95
Alexander potatoes, vegetables, portabello mushrooms, and red wine peppercorn sauce. Beef and lamb may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase your risk for foodborne illness
Dinner Kid's Menu
Dinner Side Orders
BEVERAGES
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
CATERING
Appetizers
Salads
Pastas
Hearty Fare
- Moussaka
Baked ground beef with layer of eggplant and potato topped with bechamel sauce
- Stuffed Eggplant
Stuffed with ground beef, served over penne pasta with light tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Lamb Shank
Slow cooked in a tomato sauce with potatoes, carrots, and celery
- Grilled Rib-Eye
Cooked medium or medium well, topped with mushroom au jus sauce
Seafood
Vegetarian
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Alexander's Mediterranean Cuisine is an authentic and traditional Greek fine dining restaurant located in the heart of Garner, come check us out!
263 Timber Dr, Garner, NC 27529