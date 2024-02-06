White Oak Grill and Lounge
7901 White Oak Rd. Garner NC 27529
Garner, NC 27529
Food
Breakfast
- Richi Plate$5.00
1 Egg 2 Bacon 1 Slice Toast
- 2 Am Platter$10.00
2 Pancakes 2 Eggs Sausage Or Bacon
- WOG Plate$10.00
2 Egg Bacon Grits Toast
- 3 Egg Ham Cheese Omelet Hashbrown Toast$12.50
- Bacon Egg And Cheese On Toast$6.25
- Hobo Sausage Egg Cheese Scrambled On Toast$6.25
- City Ham Egg Cheese on Toast$6.25
- 1 Pancake$3.00
- Country Ham Egg Cheese on Toast$6.75
- 1 Egg$1.25
- Grits$1.25
- Add Bacon$2.00
Sides
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$7.50
- Onion Rings$7.50
Homemade
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.50
- 5 Wings$8.00
5 wings plain(fries are additional cost)
- 10 Wings$13.00
Choose Flavor
- 20 Wings$22.00
Choose Flavor
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
3 Huge tenders fried golden brown(fries addtional cost)
- Mozzarella Stix$7.50
- Fried Okra$7.50
Redneck Popcorn
- 3 Egg Rolls$8.00
- 6 Egg Rolls$12.00
- Appetizer Sampler$16.00
Pick Any Three (NOT WINGS)
- Side of Fries$3.00
- Large Side of Fries$4.50
- All FLATS$2.00
- All DRUMS$2.00