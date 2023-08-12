APPETIZERS

Papa a la Huancaina

$10.99

Potatoes/Yuca covered in a yellow creamy sauce made with Peruvian yellow chili pepper

Yuca a la Huancaina

$10.99

Potatoes/Yuca covered in a yellow creamy sauce made with Peruvian yellow chili pepper

Choros a la Chalaca (5 Mussels)

$14.99

Choros a la Chalaca (8 Mussels)

$20.99

Leche de Tigre

$13.99

Citrus based broth with bits of raw tilapia fish, shrimp, onions, corn, lime juice and milk

Ceviche Appetizer

$11.99

Fresh raw tilapia diced and marinated in lime juice, served with corn

Soup of the day

$7.99

Changes everyday, ask the kitchen

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

FRIED YELLOW PLANTAINS

$3.50

FRIED YUCA

$3.50

TOSTONES

$3.50

JASMINE RICE

$3.50

SARZA

$3.50

Thinly sliced onion with lime juice and cilantro

CANARY BEANS

$3.50

SALAD

$3.50

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$3.99

STEAMED YUCA

$3.50

BEEF

Cau Cau

$14.99

Peru-African tripe stew with potatoes and vegetables, served with rice

Chaufa Mixto

$19.99

Peruvian style fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Pork Chop with two Sides

$13.99

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$16.99

Beef Peruvian style fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Seco de Res

$17.99

Cilantro based beef stew served with canary beans, rice, and sarza

Bistec a lo Pobre

$20.99

Top sirloin steak, French fries, fried sweet plantains, fried egg, and rice

Lomo Saltado

$19.99

Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice

CHICKEN

Aji de Gallina

$14.99

Pulled chicken breast cooked with a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce. Served with sliced potatoes, boiled eggs, olives, and white rice

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

$13.99

Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Saltado de Pollo

$15.99

Peruvian style chicken stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice

SEAFOOD

Saltado de Camarones

$22.99

Peruvian style prawns stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on top of fries and jasmine rice

Chaufa de Camarones

$20.99

Peruvian style fried rice with prawns, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Arroz con Mariscos

$23.99

Peruvian style seafood Paella

Pescado Frito de Tilapia

$16.99

Fried Tilapia filet served with two sides of your choice

Chicharron de Camarones

$22.99

Peruvian style fried prawns served with yucca, fried green plantains, and sarza

Chicharron Mixto

$21.99

Peruvian style fried fish filet and seafood mix served with yucca, fried green plantains, and sarza

Ceviche de Pescado (large)

$28.99

Ceviche de Pescado (regular)

$18.99

Fresh raw diced tilapia marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions

Ceviche Mixto (large)

$32.99
Ceviche Mixto (regular)

$21.99

Ceviche de Camarones

$22.99

Fresh prawns marinated with lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potatoes, lettuce and onions

VEGETARIAN DISHES

Saltado Vegetariano

$13.99

Chaufa Vegetariano

$13.99

Arroz a la Cubana Especial

$13.99

Tallarin Saltado Vegetariano

$13.99

KIDS MENU

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99

Arroz a la Cubana

$7.99

Salchipapas

$7.99

Hot dog with French fries

PASTAS

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$15.99

Open flame sautéed chicken strips, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce

Tallarin Saltado de Camarones

$22.99

Open flame sautéed shrimp, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce

Tallarin Lomo Saltado

$19.99

Open flame sautéed beef strips, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce

Tallarin Verde con Puerco

$17.99

Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with pork chop

Tallarin Verde con Pollo a la Brasa

$15.99

Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with Rotisserie chicken

Tallarin Verde con Bistec

$21.99

Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with sirloin steak

DESSERTS

Crema Volteada

$4.99

Peruvian style flan

Alfajor

$2.99

Homemade Peruvian style cookie with Dulce de Leche

Arroz con Leche

$4.99

Homemade rice pudding

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

DRINKS

Maracuya Glass

$2.99

Maracuya Pitcher

$6.99

Chicha Glass

$2.99

Chicha Pitcher

$8.49

Inca Kola Can

$2.99

Inca Kola, 2 liter

$6.99

Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite Can

$1.99

PERUVIAN SAUCES

HUACATAY SAUCE (2 OZ)

$0.99

HUACATAY SAUCE (8 OZ)

$3.99

ROCOTO SAUCE (2 OZ)

$0.99

A spicy and flavorful sauce featuring the Rocoto pepper, a Peruvian variety with a distinctive flavor and delayed kick.