Mi Peru's mission is to deliver high-quality, authentic Peruvian food that tastes like it was made at home. Whether you've been to Peru or not, you'll feel like you have when you taste our food. Mi Peru is the continuation of a project that started almost three decades ago in Peru. After being on hold for a few years, it was revived in North Carolina by the owners, who started out cooking at home and inviting friends over. Their friends encouraged them to share their passion for Peruvian food with a broader audience, and that's how Mi Peru came to be. We bring the passion and knowledge of what embodies Peruvian cuisine, using Peruvian condiments, spices, and cooking techniques.