Lakeside A Regional Kitchen

Snacks / Starters

Crispy Polenta

$8.00

parmesan / romesco aioli

Kettle Chips

$6.00

preserved lemon shallot dip

Bahn Mi Sliders

$14.00

Marinated Pork / NC country Ham / Brioche Bun / Pickled Veg / Pickled Jalapenos / Cucumber / Spicy Aioli

Bacon Dates

$9.00

'nduja stuffed / neuske bacon / Calabrian tomato sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

market oysters / spinach / herbs / pernod / parmesan / panko crust

Warm Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00

Plates

Lakeside Burger

$15.00

ground chuck 7 oz Havarti cheese / Neuske bacon / bread & butter pickles / shredded lettuce / onion / lakeside sauce choice of fries or chips *plant based option available +$3

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp / White Corn Tortillas Pickled Jalapenos / Pickled Purple Cabbage / Cilantro / Lime Wedge / Pyro Sauce / Lakeside Fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

pickled juice marinated chicken poppy seed cabbage slaw / bread & butter pickles / lakeside sauce choice of fries or chips

Loaded Avo Toast

$13.00

mashed hass avocado / Union Special sourdough / lemon ricotta / lime / tomato corn relish / everything seasoning / poached farm egg / spicy herb salad

Salads

Mixed Greens

$7.00

garden greens / shallot / radish / goat cheese / preserved lemon vinaigrette fish +$11 / chicken +$8

Caesar Salad

$8.00

baby romaine / anchovy dressing / panko parmesan crumb

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

miso butter / togarashi

Seasonal Veg

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Desserts

"Coffee & Donuts"

$8.00

Choc Chip Cookie Skillet

$6.00

Goat Cheese Beignets

$6.00

Sides

Bistro Fries

$5.00

alabama white sauce

Side Salad

$6.00

Cocktails

Sheep In Wolf's Clothing

$13.00

Cognac French 75

$12.00

Cool Down The Pace

$12.00

Hand in Glove

$14.00

Hometown Girl

$13.00

Lion's Tail

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Texas Wedge

$13.00

Bottled Beer

Old Tuffy

$5.00

Trophy Wife

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Red Oak

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.50

Bud Lite

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Trophy Wife Session IPA

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka (Finlandia)

$8.50

Belvedere

$10.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

Doc Porters

$10.50

Titos

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka (Stoli)

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Doc Porters

$20.00

DBL Titos

$17.00

Gin

Well Gin (Beefeater)

$8.50

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Conniption

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum (Cruzan)

$7.00

Plantation Dark

$8.50

Meyers

$8.50

Mount Gay

$9.00

Muddy River

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Smith + Cross

$11.00

Gosling's

$8.50

Appleton Estate Reserve

$11.00

Wray and Nephew

$9.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$12.00

Havana Club Blanco

$8.50

Havana Club Clasico

$10.00

DBL Well Rum (Cruzan)

DBL Bacardi Silver

DBL Meyers

DBL Mount Gay

DBL Malibu Coconut

DBL Muddy River

Tequila

Well Tequila (Lunazul Blanco)

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila (Lunazul Blanco)

DBL Cazadores Reposado

DBL Herradura Anejo

DBL Patron Silver

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Knob Creek

Makers Mark

Woodford Reserve

Belle Meade

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.00

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof

$23.00

Weller 12 Yr.

$15.00

Weller Antique

$17.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

$19.00

Booker's

$30.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Michter's Small Batch

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$13.00

4 Roses Yellow

$9.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey (Jim Beam)

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Crown Royal

DBL Jack Daniels Black Label

DBL The Old Nick Williams Bourbon

DBL Broad Branch Distillery Rye Fidelity

Scotch

Well Scotch (Dewars)

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Laphroaig Select

Glenfiddich 12

Defiant Single Malt

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr.

$18.00

Well Scotch (Dewars)

Chivas Regal

Johnnie Walker Black

Laphroaig Select

Glenfiddich 12

Defiant Single Malt

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Luxardo

Kahlua

Carpana Antica Formula

Cocchi Americana

Martinelli White Vermouth

Martinelli Dark Sweet Vermouth

Remy Martin VSOP

Oak City Amaretto

$9.00

Averna

$14.00

Luxardo

$14.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Baranjager Honey

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Cynar 70

$10.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Eda Rhyne Fernet

$12.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Pierre Ferand

$11.00

Domaine de Canton

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Bailey's Irish Cream

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Luxardo

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Carpana Antica Formula

Cocchi Americana

Martinelli White Vermouth

Martinelli Dark Sweet Vermouth

Remy Martin VSOP

Red Wine

La Closerie Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Zenato Red Blend

$11.50+

BTL House Red

$32.00

White Wine

De Wetshof Chardonnay

$11.00+

Tommasi Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Hook's Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Rosé

Elk Cove Rosé

$12.50+

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Irish/Japanese

Redbreast 12 Yr.

$24.00

Greenspot

$22.00

Jameson

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Rye

Redemption

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Rittenhouse Bonded

$9.00

Russell's Reserve

$14.00

Whistlepig

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2450 Alumni Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

