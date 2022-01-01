Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Trophy on Maywood - Trophy Brewing & Taproom

656 Maywood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Trophy Wife Case
Cloud Surfer 4pk
Trophy Wife 6pk

To Go Beer

Trophy Wife 6pk

$11.99

Session IPA (4.9% ABV)

Mort's Trophy Lager 6pk

$9.99

Pilsner (4.8% ABV)

Cloud Surfer 4pk

$13.99

Modern IPA (6.1% ABV)

Trophy Husband 4pk

$9.99

Witbier (5.2% ABV)

Milky Way 4pk

$11.99

Salted Caramel Sweet Stout (5.3% ABV)

Batting 1000 4pk

$15.99

Build It 4pk

$13.99

Foeder Coffee Soda 4 pk

$12.99

Inspired by the Coffee Soda drink made famous by the Manhattan Special beverage company. This beer is first bloomed in our foeder's through natural fermentation and then conditioned on our favorite coffee from Black & White Coffee Company. Deliciously bright and refreshing with a slight coffee roast.

DDS 4pk

$15.99

Een Zwei Trois 2pk

$9.99

Fool Proof 4pk

$10.99

Ground Up 4pk

$13.99

Hasta La Tambora 4pk

$18.99

Heavyweight 2pk

$9.99

Oktrophyfest 4pk

$12.99

Oyster Nipper 4pk

$12.99

Reinventing The Wheel 4pk

$12.99Out of stock

Sauvotage 2pk

$9.99Out of stock

Scot's Honor Btl 500ml

$14.99

Barrel-Aged Single Malt Barleywine - 11.7% ABV

Year VIno Btl 500ml

$14.99

Year VIno - State Of Beer 6th Anniversary Beer - Beer/Wine Hybrid - 6.4% ABV

Flight Trajectory Btl 500ml

$13.99

Imperial Lager (10.1% ABV)

Cloud Surfer Case

$79.74

Modern IPA (6.1% ABV)

Trophy Husband Case

$56.94

Witbier (5.4% ABV)

Trophy Wife Case

$45.56

Session IPA (4.9% ABV)

Mort's Case

$37.96

Trophy Lager (5.1% ABV)

Milky Way Case

$68.34

Salted Caramel Sweet Stout (5.3% ABV)

Wine\ Cider

Btl Red

$20.00

Btl Chardonnay

$20.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Btl Rose

$20.00

Shacksbury Dry 4pk

$14.99

Dry Cider

Shacksbury Rose Cider 4pk

$14.99

B&B Farmhouse 4pk

$15.99

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

GLS Cora Monepulciano D'Abruzzo

$6.00

BTL Cora Monepulciano D'Abruzzo

$26.00

GLS Roblar Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Roblar Pinot Noir

$35.00

GLS Barricas Malbec

$7.00

BTL Barricas Malbec

$28.00

GLS Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

BTL Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

GLS Montana Rioja

BTL Montana Rioja

$30.00

GLS Heron Pinot Noir

BTL Heron Pinot Noir

$35.00

GLS Barrique Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Barrique Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

GLS Laurent Perrachon Cremant de Bourgogne

BTL Laurent Perrachon Cremant de Bourgogne

$40.00

GLS La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$8.00

BTL La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$32.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$52.00

GLS Mannara Pinot Grigio

$7.00

BTL Mannara Pinot Grigio

$24.00

GLS Domaine Vetriccie Rose

$6.50

BTL Domaine Vetriccie Rose

$28.00

GLS MiMi en Provence Rose

BTL MiMi en Provence Rose

$40.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Rainbow Tank

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Koozie

$1.00

Hand Stitched / Letter Sweatshirt

$60.00

Sale T-Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

Sale XS Sweatshirt

$20.00

Trophy Bag

$24.99

Poster

$25.00

Cloud Surfer Socks

$15.00

Gift Package

$20.00

NEW Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

NEW Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

NEW Mauve Crewneck

$40.00

Curling Team T-Shirt

$20.00

Trophy Beer Poster's

$25.00

Coaster 4-pack

$16.99

Coaster Single

$5.00

Aloha Surfer Shirt

$20.00

Trophy Sunglasses

$10.00

*NEW* Trophy Hoodie

$30.00

*NEW* Trophy Hoodie EMPLOYEE

$20.00

Corduroy HAT

$25.00

Corduroy HAT *EMPLOYEE*

$14.00

Mesh Hat

$25.00

Employee Mesh Hat

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Please take advantage of our Zero Contact Services by Placing an Order for Curbside Pick up, or now introducing FREE DELIVERY for anyone within a 10 mile radius! $60 minimum order, 24 hour lead time.

656 Maywood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27603

