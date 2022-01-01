Brewpubs & Breweries
Trophy on Maywood - Trophy Brewing & Taproom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Please take advantage of our Zero Contact Services by Placing an Order for Curbside Pick up, or now introducing FREE DELIVERY for anyone within a 10 mile radius! $60 minimum order, 24 hour lead time.
Location
656 Maywood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clouds Taproom - 1233 Front Street Unit E
No Reviews
1233 Front Street unit E Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh