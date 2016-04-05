Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Large Build Your Own
Large Most Loyal
Small Build Your Own

Beer

Trophy Wife 6-PACK

$11.99

Session IPA (4.9% ABV)

Mort's 6-PACK

$9.99

Lager (4.8% ABV)

Trophy Husband 4-PACK

$9.99

Witbier (5.2% ABV)

Cloud Surfer 4-PACK

$12.99

Modern IPA (6.1% ABV)

Milky Way 4-PACK

$11.99

Salted Caramel Sweet Stout (5.3% ABV)

Coffee Soda 4-PACK

$12.99

Brett pale ale with coffee from Black and White Coffee Company and fresh lemon zest (6% ABV)

Fresh Hop Brett Lager 4-PACK

$12.99

Fresh Hopped Brett Lager (5.2% ABV)

Reinventing the Wheel 4-PACK

$12.99

Extra Cold Pale Ale (5.6% ABV)

Oktrophyfest 4-PACK

$12.99

Marzen Lager (5.5% ABV)

Batting 1000 4-PACK

$15.99

NE IPA (6.6% ABV)

Oyster Nipper 4-PACK

$11.99

Oyster Gose (4.6% ABV)

If You Build It 4-PACK

$13.99

Hoppy Wheat (4.5% ABV)

Double Death Spiral 4-PACK

$15.99

Double IPA w/ Local Honey (8% ABV)

Een, Zwei, Trois 2-PACK

$9.99Out of stock

1, 2 & 3 Year Sour Blend (6.5% ABV)

Heavyweight Champ 2-PACK

$15.99

Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels (14% ABV)

Ground Up 4-PACK

$13.99

Coffee Porter w/ Black & White coffee (6.4% ABV)

Hasta La Tambora 4-PACK

$18.99

Tiki Inspired Seltzer w/ Pineapple, Coconut (5.5% ABV)

Fool Proof 4-PACK

$10.99

Dark Mild (3.8% ABV)

Wine

BTL Altos Malbec

$33.00

BTL La Quercia Montepulciano

$30.00

BTL Dante Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Spoken West Cabernet

$30.00

Cruse Monkey Jacket BTL

$40.00

La Jara Old Vine Slipper Sippers Nouveau BTL

$45.00

Ruth Lewandowski Boaz BTL

$50.00

County Line Scarlet Cheetah BTL

$50.00

Newfound Scaggs Mourvedre BTL

$52.00

Cruse Tennat BTL

$55.00

Hirsch 2016 Pinot Noir BTL

$80.00

Hirsch 2017 Pinot Noir BTL

$80.00

Martha Stoumen Patatino Red Blend BTL

$75.00

Ruth Lewandowski Feints BTL

$50.00

Ruth Lewandowski Cuvee Zero BTL

$40.00

GLASS Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc II

$10.00

BTL Mannara Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Spoken West Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Kuranui Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc II

$33.00

Charles Meras Brut BTL

$30.00

Field Recordings Skins BTL

$45.00

Ruth Lewandowski Chilion BTL

$45.00

Martha Stoumen Post Flirt WHITE BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Anne Amie Cuvee Amrita '18

$25.00

BTL Charles Meras Brut Rosé

$27.00

BTL Antxiola Rosado

$40.00

Ruth Lewandowski Cuvee Zero BTL

$40.00

BTL Henri Fabre Cotes de Provence Rosé

$40.00

BTL Scribe Pet Nat Rosé

$55.00

BTL Milou Rosé

$33.00

Pizzas

Small Most Loyal

$11.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, roma tomato, roasted chicken, honey

Small Daredevil

$13.00

Fire roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, ghost pepper salami, fresh jalapeño, caramelized onion, chipotle honey

Small Best Dressed

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, pepperoni, bacon, lamb sausage

Small Margherita

$12.00

Tomato sauce, garlic evoo, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, fresh basil

Small Most Outgoing

$12.00

Tomato sauce, brie, mozzarella, local mushroom, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

NEW! Small Local Celebrity

$12.00

Beer-BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, yukon potato, heirloom tomato, bell pepper, red onion, green onion

NEW! Small Indoor Kid

$12.00

Herb garlic cream, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic, red onion, balsamic truffle glaze

NEW! Small Farmers Market

$12.00

Golden tomato sauce, roasted fennel, sweet potato hash, roasted red pepper, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Small Cheese

$9.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Small Build Your Own

$9.00

Gluten-Free Build Your Own

$9.50

10" gluten free crust

Small Dough

$2.50

Fresh dough to take and bake at home!

Large Most Loyal

$26.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, roma tomato, roasted chicken, honey

Large Daredevil

$26.00

Fire roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, ghost pepper salami, fresh jalapeño, caramelized onion, chipotle honey

Large Best Dressed

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, pepperoni, bacon, lamb sausage

Large Margherita

$24.00

Tomato sauce, garlic evoo, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, fresh basil

Large Most Outgoing

$24.00

Tomato sauce, brie, mozzarella, local mushroom, caramelized onion, fresh arugula

NEW! Large Local Celebrity

$24.00

Beer-BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, yukon potato, heirloom tomato, bell pepper, red onion, green onion

NEW! Large Indoor Kid

$24.00

Herb garlic cream, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic, red onion, balsamic truffle glaze

NEW! Large Farmers Market

$24.00

Golden tomato sauce, roasted fennel, sweet potato hash, roasted red pepper, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Large Cheese

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Large Build Your Own

$17.00

Large Dough

$5.00

Fresh dough to take and bake at home!

Tailgate Package - Saturday 11/12 Pickup

$80.00

2 Large 2-topping pizzas, 12 garlic knots, 24 wings, choice of 6-pack (only for pickup on Saturday)

SM Maui Wowie

$12.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, pineapple, Cheshire Farms sausage, house-made bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, cherry glaze drizzle

LG Maui Wowie

$24.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, pineapple, Cheshire Farms sausage, house-made bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, cherry glaze drizzle

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Kale, olive, feta, red onion, cucumber, roma tomato, banana pepper, red wine vinaigrette *dressing served on the side*

Small Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed green, red onion, goat cheese, pecan, champagne vinaigrette *dressing served on the side*

Small Arugula Salad

$8.00

Arugula, grape tomato, parmesan, sunflower seed, lemon-thyme vinaigrette *dressing served on the side*

Small Fall Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberry, praline pecan, sweet potato hash, local goat cheese, lemon-thyme vinaigrette

Large Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Kale, olive, feta, red onion, cucumber, roma tomato, banana pepper, red wine vinaigrette *dressing served on the side*

Large Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

Mixed green, red onion, goat cheese, pecan, champagne vinaigrette *dressing on the side*

Large Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, grape tomato, parmesan, sunflower seed, lemon-thyme vinaigrette *dressing served on the side*

Large Fall Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, dried cranberry, praline pecan, sweet potato hash, local goat cheese, lemon-thyme vinaigrette

Small Plates

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Served with tomato sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Beer cheese queso, corn salsa, chimichurri

Loaded Fries w/ Chicken Tender

$13.00

Beer cheese queso, corn salsa, chimichurri, fried chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with crispy lavash chips

Wings

$10.00

Served with housemade parmesan peppercorn sauce

Popcorn Soy Nuggets

$10.00

Vegan sauces: buffalo, nashville hot dry rub, salt + pepper dry rub, plain

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fried, tossed in chipotle honey, served with a spicy remoulade sauce

Desserts

Mini Cannolis

$7.00

(6) Pastry shells with rotating cream filling

Pumpkin Bars

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cake, cream cheese frosting

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are known for our inventive and delicious beer and nationally renowned pizzas. Beer, wine, and full food menu available to go! Follow us on social media to find out more.

Website

Location

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Cary
Apex
